UGC NET December 2023 Exam Dates OUT: Application Dates to Be Announced Soon at nta.ac.in

UGC NET December 2023 Exam Dates OUT: The National Testing Agency has officially announced the UGC NET December 2023 exam dates. The UGC NET December 2023 cycle will be conducted by NTA from December 6 to 22, 2023. The application process details will be announced by NTA soon on its website - nta.ac.in. Also, the first session of the UGC NET 2024 exam shall be conducted between June 10 and June 21, 2024.

The UGC NET December 2023 exam is set to be administered online, serving as the assessment for candidates aspiring for eligibility as Assistant Professors and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) or Assistant Professor positions in Indian Universities and Colleges. This Computer-Based Test (CBT) will comprise two papers, namely Paper I and II, conducted consecutively within a single session, with no break between Paper 1 and Paper 2. To qualify for JRF and Assistant Professor positions or Assistant Professor positions exclusively, candidates must participate in both paper examinations.

Let’s look at the Exam Pattern of the NTA UGC NET December 2023 Exam in brief:

NTA UGC NET December 2023 Exam UGC NET December 2023 Exam Date Paper Number of Questions (All are compulsory) Marks Duration Between December 6 to 22, 2023 I 50 100 3 Hours II 100 200 Total 150 300 Note: l The UGC NET examination is a computer-based test with questions from two papers, papers 1 and 2. l The questions in the UGC NET June 2023 exam shall be objective type. Candidates have to choose the correct answer from the option available l The UGC NET June 2023 exam is going to be held in English and Hindi l There is no negative marking for the incorrect answer marked. However, 2 marks will be awarded for the correct answer.

The National Testing Agency annually administers the UGC NET (National Eligibility Test), a widely recognized competitive examination. This test is designed for individuals aspiring to pursue careers as Assistant Professors or Junior Research Fellows (JRF). Currently, the examination encompasses approximately 83 different subjects. Successful candidates in the UGC NET June 2023 selection process will be entitled to e-certificates issued by the University Grants Commission (UGC). These UGC NET e-certificates hold a validity period of three years for those pursuing the JRF role, whereas they remain valid for a lifetime for those pursuing the Assistant Professor or Lecturership position. Once certified, candidates gain the opportunity to work in central or state-funded universities.

