UGC NET June 2024 Exam Dates OUT: Check Official Calendar Released by NTA

UGC NET June 2024 Exam Dates OUT : NTA has released the official exam calendar including the UGC NET 2024 exam dates and result dates for the June Cycle (session 1). Check the official exam dates here!

UGC NET June 2024 Exam Dates OUT: The National Testing Agency has released the academic calendar for some major exams to be held in the year 2024-25. The UGC NET June 2024 exam dates are out now on the official website of the NTA. As per the calendar, the first session of the UGC NET 2024 exam shall be conducted between June 10 and June 21, 2024, in multiple shifts. As of now, NTA has not yet announced the UGC NET December 2023 exam dates. It is expected that NTA will announce the UGC NET December 2023 registration dates soon.

UGC NET June 2024 Exam Dates

UGC NET 2024 Exam will be conducted in online mode to determine the candidate’s eligibility for Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) or Assistant Professor-only posts in Indian Universities and Colleges. It will be a Computer-Based Test (CBT) consisting of two papers, i.e., Paper I and II conducted in a single session (No break between Paper 1 & Paper 2). Candidates are required to appear for both papers to be eligible for JRF and Assistant Professor or Assistant Professor only.

Let’s look at the Exam Pattern of the NTA UGC NET June 2024 Exam in brief:

NTA UGC NET June 2024 Exam UGC NET June 2024 Exam Date Paper Number of Questions (All are compulsory) Marks Duration Between June 10 and June 21, 2024 I 50 100 3 Hours II 100 200 Total 150 300

Note:

The UGC NET examination is a computer-based test with questions from two papers, papers 1 and 2

The questions in the UGC NET June 2023 exam shall be objective type. Candidates have to choose the correct answer from the options available.

The UGC NET June 2023 exam is going to be held in English and Hindi

There is no negative marking for the incorrect answer marked. However, 2 marks will be awarded for the correct answer.

UGC NET June 2024 Result Date (Tentative)

The UGC NET June 2024 details shall be informed to candidates through the information bulletin of the examination, which will be published at the time of the launch of registration forms for these examinations. The results of the CBT Examinations shall be announced within three weeks of the conclusion of the examination.

Recent News: UGC Assistant Professor Eligibility Criteria 2023 Revised, Ph.D. Not Mandatory, NET/SET/SLET Minimum Qualification

UGC NET (National Eligibility Test) is a popular competitive examination conducted annually by the National Testing Agency. This examination is conducted for candidates who wish to pursue a career as an Assistant Professor or Junior Research Fellow(JRF). At present, the examination is conducted for around 83 subjects. Candidates who qualify for the UGC NET June 2023 selection process will be eligible for the e-certificates awarded by the United Grant Commission.

Check UGC Professor of Practice 2023 Recruitment Registration Portal, Eligibility, Salary as per NEP Guidelines

UGC NET e-certificate comes with a validity of three years for the JRF profile. Whereas, the same is a lifetime for the profile of Assistant Professor or Lecturership. After getting the certificate, the candidates can work in any of the central or state-funded universities.

Check UGC Malaviya Mission Teacher Training Programme 2023 Details