NTA Exam Dates 2024 - 25: Check NTA Exam Calendar for JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, UGC NET

NTA Exam Calendar 2024 -25: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the exam dates for the academic year 2024 - 25 for all the major entrance examinations in India. NTA has announced the examination dates for JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET UG, CUET PG and UGC NET. The NTA 2024-25 exam calendar can be downloaded from nta.ac.in.

According to the notification JEE Main 2024 will be held in two sessions in January and April in computer-based online mode. JEE Main January session will be held between January 24 to February 1, 2024, whereas session 2 will be conducted between April 1 to 15, 2024. It is expected that overall 12 lakh candidates will be appearing for the engineering entrance exam

However, NEET will be held on May 5, 2024, in pen and paper-based mode (offline). Moreover, NTA will conduct the CUET PG and UG exams in multiple sessions in March and May respectively. CUET PG is scheduled to be held between March 11 to 28, 2024 whereas the UG exam will be conducted from May 15 to 31, 2024.

Candidates can check and download the NTA exam calendar 2024 from the official website - nta.ac.in. Also, a table has been provided below that includes the JEE Main, CUET, NEET UG and UGC NET exam dates for 2024-25. As per the exam dates announced, JEE Main Session 1 will be held between January 24 and February 1, 2024, and the second session in April 1 to 15, 2024. NEET UG will be held on May 5, 2024 whereas CUET UG will commence in May.

NTA releases the exam dates online for all the entrance exams. Check the table below to know the dates of JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET and UGC NET exam dates.

NTA Exam Dates NTA Exam Dates 2024 -25 Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main Session 1 January 24 and February 1, 2024 Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main Session 2 April 1 to 15, 2024 National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) May 5, 2024 Common University Entrance Test (CUET - UG) May 15 to 31, 2024 CUET PG March 11 to 28, 2024 UGC NET June Cycle Between June 10 and 21, 2024 UGC NET December Cycle December 6 to 22, 2023 GPAT May 2024 ICAR AIEEA April 2024

NTA Exam JEE Main 2024: Exam to be held in two sessions January and April

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the JEE Main exam dates through an official notification. JEE Main 2024 session 1 exam will be conducted in January, while session 2 will be held in April 2024. The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2024 is conducted for admission to B.E/B.Tech/B.Arch courses that are offered at NITs, IIITs, other Central Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs) and participating state government colleges.

Particulars Details Name of exam Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) Conducting body National Testing Agency (NTA) Level of exam Undergraduate Exam frequency January and April Mode of exam Online as a computer-based test Courses offered BTech, BArch and BPlan Exam duration 3 hours 4 hours for PwD Total marks 300 marks for Paper-1 (BE/BTech) 400 marks for Paper-2A (BArch) 400 marks for Paper-2B (BPlan) Marking scheme +4 for each correct response -1 for each incorrect response Total Questions 90 questions in Paper 1 (BE/BTech) 82 questions in Paper 2A (BArch) 105 questions in Paper 2B (BPlan) Medium of exam English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Marathi, Malayalam, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu Accepting colleges All NITs, IIITs and CFTIs JEE Main official website jeemain.nta.nic.in JEE Main contact details NTA Telephone Number: 0120-6895200 NTA Email ID: jeemain@nta.ac.in NTA Helpline: 8178359845 | 8287471852 | 9650173668 | 9599676953 | 8287471852

NTA NEET 2024 Exam Dates: NEET UG to be held on May 5

National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2024 exam date. NEET UG exam will be conducted on May 5, 2024. Last year, the total registration number was recorded to 20,87,000. Check important highlights below:

Particulars Details Exam Name National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) Conducting Body National Testing Agency (NTA) Exam Level Undergraduate (UG) Exam Frequency Once a year Total Registrations 20,87,000 Exam Mode Offline or Paper Pencil Based Test (PBT) Courses Offered Through NEET UG MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BVSC & AH Exam Fees INR 1,700 (General), 1,600 (OBC), 1,000 (Reserved category candidates), 9,500 (Foreign nationals) Exam Duration 3 hours and 20 minutes Number of Subjects and Marks Physics (180 marks), Chemistry (180 marks), Biology (360 marks) Total Marks 720 Total Questions 200 (180 to be attempted) Marking Scheme +4 for each correct answer -1 for each incorrect answer Medium of Paper English, Hindi, Bengali, Urdu, Assamese, Gujarati, Marathi, Odia, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam, Punjabi and Telugu Total Number of Seats MBBS - 1,08,14

BDS - 27,868

BAMS - 52,720 BVSc & AH - 603 NEET Official Website neet.nta.nic.in

NTA CUET Exam Dates 2024: CUET PG to be held in March while UG in May

Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2023 exam dates have been announced. CUET UG will be held in May 2024. Admission to all Central Universities's undergraduate degree courses is held based on CUET score. Therefore, those willing to get admission to Central Universities have to appear for CUET 2024.

Particulars Details Exam Name Common University Entrance Test (CUET) Conducting Body National Testing Agency (NTA) Exam Level Undergraduate and Postgraduate Exam Frequency Once a year Exam Mode Online (Computer-Based Mode) Courses Offered Through CUET BSc, BA, BAgri, BA LLB, BBA, BCom, BVoc, BTech Total Number of Questions Section IA & IB- 40 (out of 50 questions to be attempted)

Section II – 40 (out of 50 questions to be attempted)

Section III – 50 (out of 60 questions to be attempted) Marking Scheme +5 for each correct answer

-1 for each incorrect answer Medium of Examination English, Hindi, Bengali, Assamese, Odia, Punjabi, Marathi, Gujarati, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Urdu Accepting Colleges 250+ Central, State, Deemed, Private and Other Universities Official Website cuet.samarth.ac.in Contact Details 011-69227700, 011-40759000 Email: cuet-ug@nta.ac.in

NTA UGC NET Dates 2024: Exam to be held between June 10 to 21

University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) is a national-level exam conducted in order to determine the eligibility of candidates for only Assistant Professor or both Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and Assistant Professor posts in Indian universities and colleges. The officials have announced the December 2023 as well as June 2024 exam dates of UGC NET.

Particulars Details Exam Name UGC NET (University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test) Conducting Body National Testing Agency (NTA) Exam Level National Exam Frequency Twice a year Mode of Exam Online - CBT (Computer-Based Test) No. of Applicants 6.39 Lakh (June 2023) No. of Test-takers 4.63 Lakh (June 2023) Exam Duration 180 minutes No. of Papers and Total Marks Paper-1: 100 marks Paper-2: 200 marks Total Questions 50 MCQs in Paper 1 and 100 MCQs in Paper 2 Marking Scheme +2 for each correct answer No negative marking for incorrect answer Medium of Exam English and Hindi Official Website and Helpline No. ugcnet.nta.nic.in 0120-6895200

About National Testing Agency (NTA)

The Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India (GoI) has established the National Testing Agency (NTA) as an independent, autonomous, and self-sustained testing organisation under the Societies Registration Act (1860) for conducting efficient, transparent, and international standardised tests. NTA is entrusted to address all such issues using best in every field, from test preparation, to test delivery and to test marking.