NTA Exam Dates 2024 - 25: Check NTA Exam Calendar for JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, UGC NET

NTA Exam Calendar 2024 -25: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the exam dates for the academic year 2024 - 25 for all the major entrance examinations in India. NTA has announced the examination dates for JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET UG, CUET PG and UGC NET. The NTA 2024-25 exam calendar can be downloaded from nta.ac.in. 

According to the notification JEE Main 2024 will be held in two sessions in January and April in computer-based online mode. JEE Main January session will be held between January 24 to February 1, 2024, whereas session 2 will be conducted between April 1 to 15, 2024. It is expected that overall 12 lakh candidates will be appearing for the engineering entrance exam

However, NEET will be held on May 5, 2024, in pen and paper-based mode (offline). Moreover, NTA will conduct the CUET PG and UG exams in multiple sessions in March and May respectively. CUET PG is scheduled to be held between March 11 to 28, 2024 whereas the UG exam will be conducted from May 15 to 31, 2024. 

Candidates can check and download the NTA exam calendar 2024 from the official website - nta.ac.in. Also, a table has been provided below that includes the JEE Main, CUET, NEET UG and UGC NET exam dates for 2024-25. As per the exam dates announced, JEE Main Session 1 will be held between January 24 and February 1, 2024, and the second session in April 1 to 15, 2024. NEET UG will be held on May 5, 2024 whereas CUET UG will commence in May. 

NTA releases the exam dates online for all the entrance exams. Check the table below to know the dates of JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET and UGC NET exam dates. 

NTA Exam Dates 

NTA Exam Dates 2024 -25

Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main Session 1

January 24 and February 1, 2024

Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main Session 2

April 1 to 15, 2024

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG)

May 5, 2024

Common University Entrance Test (CUET - UG)

May 15 to 31, 2024

CUET PG

March 11 to 28, 2024

UGC NET June Cycle 

Between June 10 and 21, 2024

UGC NET December Cycle 
December 6 to 22, 2023

GPAT

May 2024

ICAR AIEEA

April 2024

NTA Exam Calendar 2024 PDF Link: Download NTA 2024-24 Exam Calendar PDF

Candidates can download the NTA exam date pdf released today from the table provided below: 

NTA Exam Calendar 2024 

Download PDF

NTA Exam Calendar 2024 Official Tweet 

NTA Exam JEE Main 2024:  Exam to be held in two sessions January and April 

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the JEE Main exam dates through an official notification. JEE Main 2024 session 1 exam will be conducted in January, while session 2 will be held in April 2024. The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2024 is conducted for admission to B.E/B.Tech/B.Arch courses that are offered at NITs, IIITs, other Central Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs) and participating state government colleges.

Particulars

Details

Name of exam

Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main

Conducting body

National Testing Agency (NTA)

Level of exam

Undergraduate

Exam frequency

January and April

Mode of exam

Online as a computer-based test

Courses offered

BTech, BArch and BPlan

Exam duration

3 hours

4 hours for PwD

Total marks

300 marks for Paper-1 (BE/BTech)

400 marks for Paper-2A (BArch)

400 marks for Paper-2B (BPlan)

Marking scheme

+4 for each correct response

-1 for each incorrect response

Total Questions

90 questions in Paper 1 (BE/BTech)

82 questions in Paper 2A (BArch)

105 questions in Paper 2B (BPlan)

Medium of exam 

English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Marathi, Malayalam, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu

Accepting colleges

All NITs, IIITs and CFTIs

JEE Main official website

jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main contact details

NTA Telephone Number: 0120-6895200

NTA Email ID: jeemain@nta.ac.in

NTA Helpline: 8178359845 | 8287471852 | 9650173668 | 9599676953 | 8287471852

Also Read: JEE Main 2024 Schedule Out Exams To Be Conducted in January and April 

NTA NEET 2024 Exam Dates: NEET UG to be held on May 5

National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2024 exam date. NEET UG exam will be conducted on May 5, 2024. Last year, the total registration number was recorded to 20,87,000. Check important highlights below: 

Particulars

Details

Exam Name

National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET)

Conducting Body

National Testing Agency (NTA)

Exam Level

Undergraduate (UG) 

Exam Frequency

Once a year

Total Registrations 

20,87,000

Exam Mode

Offline or Paper Pencil Based Test (PBT)

Courses Offered Through NEET UG

MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BVSC & AH

Exam Fees

INR 1,700 (General), 1,600 (OBC), 1,000 (Reserved category candidates), 9,500 (Foreign nationals)

Exam Duration

3 hours and 20 minutes

Number of Subjects and Marks

Physics (180 marks), Chemistry (180 marks), Biology (360 marks)

Total Marks 

720

Total Questions

200 (180 to be attempted)

Marking Scheme

+4 for each correct answer

-1 for each incorrect answer

Medium of Paper

English, Hindi, Bengali, Urdu, Assamese, Gujarati, Marathi, Odia, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam, Punjabi and Telugu

Total Number of Seats

MBBS - 1,08,14
BDS - 27,868
BAMS - 52,720

BVSc & AH - 603

NEET Official Website

neet.nta.nic.in

NTA CUET Exam Dates 2024: CUET PG to be held in March while UG in May 

Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2023 exam dates have been announced. CUET UG will be held in May 2024. Admission to all Central Universities's undergraduate degree courses is held based on CUET score. Therefore, those willing to get admission to Central Universities have to appear for CUET 2024. 

Particulars

Details

Exam Name

Common University Entrance Test (CUET)

Conducting Body

National Testing Agency (NTA)

Exam Level

Undergraduate and Postgraduate

Exam Frequency

Once a year

Exam Mode

Online (Computer-Based Mode)

Courses Offered Through CUET

BSc, BA, BAgri, BA LLB, BBA, BCom, BVoc, BTech

Total Number of Questions

Section IA & IB- 40 (out of 50 questions to be attempted)
Section II – 40 (out of 50 questions to be attempted)
Section III – 50 (out of 60 questions to be attempted)

Marking Scheme
  • +5 for each correct answer
  • -1 for each incorrect answer

Medium of Examination

English, Hindi, Bengali, Assamese, Odia, Punjabi, Marathi, Gujarati, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Urdu

Accepting Colleges

250+ Central, State, Deemed, Private and Other Universities

Official Website

cuet.samarth.ac.in

Contact Details

011-69227700, 011-40759000

Email: cuet-ug@nta.ac.in

Also Read: CUET UG 2024 Exam Dates Released; Check Schedule, Test Mode and List of Participating Universities

NTA UGC NET Dates 2024: Exam to be held between June 10 to 21

University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) is a national-level exam conducted in order to determine the eligibility of candidates for only Assistant Professor or both Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and Assistant Professor posts in Indian universities and colleges. The officials have announced the December 2023 as well as June 2024 exam dates of UGC NET

Particulars

Details

Exam Name

UGC NET (University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test)

Conducting Body

National Testing Agency (NTA)

Exam Level

National

Exam Frequency

Twice a year

Mode of Exam

Online - CBT (Computer-Based Test)

No. of Applicants

6.39 Lakh (June 2023)

No. of Test-takers

4.63 Lakh (June 2023)

Exam Duration

180 minutes

No. of Papers and Total Marks

Paper-1: 100 marks

Paper-2: 200 marks

Total Questions

50 MCQs in Paper 1 and 100 MCQs in Paper 2

Marking Scheme

+2 for each correct answer

No negative marking for incorrect answer

Medium of Exam

English and Hindi

Official Website and Helpline No.

ugcnet.nta.nic.in

0120-6895200

Also Read: UGC NET June 2024 Exam Dates OUT: Check Official Calendar Released by NTA

About National Testing Agency (NTA)

The Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India (GoI) has established the National Testing Agency (NTA) as an independent, autonomous, and self-sustained testing organisation under the Societies Registration Act (1860) for conducting efficient, transparent, and international standardised tests. NTA is entrusted to address all such issues using best in every field, from test preparation, to test delivery and to test marking.

