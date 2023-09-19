JEE Main 2024 Schedule Out Exams To Be Conducted in January and April

JEE Main Exam 2024: The National Testing Agency has released the exam calendar for the JEE Main 2024 exams. According to the NTA press release similar to the exams conducted in the previous years, NTA will be conducting the JEE Main exams in two sessions. The JEE 2024 Session 1 will be held in January 2024 while the Session 2 exams will be held in April 2024.

The details schedule including the JEE Mains 2024 application dates, exam timing result announcement schedule etc will be notified in due course of time by NTA. Candidates preparing for the Joint Entrance Examination for engineering can check the JEE Main 2024 session 1 and session 2 dates here.

Also Read: NTA Calendar 2024-25 Released

JEE Main 2024 Exam Date and Time

NTA has released the NTA Calendar 2024 for the entrance examinations to be conducted by the testing agency for the upcoming academic year. The JEE 2024 exam dates for session 1 and session 2 exams are given below

Name of the Examination Mode of Examination Dates of Examination Joint Entrance Examination [JEE (Main)] – 2024 Session 1 Computer Based Test (CBT) Between 24th January and 1st February, 2024 Joint Entrance Examination [JEE (Main)] – 2024 Session 2 Computer Based Test (CBT) Between 1st April, 2024 and 15th April, 2024

NTA 2024 Exam Schedule - Click Here

The JEE Main 2024 exams will have two papers. Paper 1 will be BE/ BTech while Paper 2 will be BArch and BPlanning. Students who have cleared their class 12 board exams and those who will be appearing for the Class 12 exams in 2024 are eligible to appear for the JEE Main exams.

The JEE Main 2024 scores will be taken into consideration for admissions to the engineering programmes offered in IIITs, NIT, and CFTIs. Those clearing the JEE Main exams will be eligible to appear for the JEE Advanced 2024 exams through which the admissions will be conducted to IITs.

The JEE Main exam syllabus will include class 11 and 12 Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. More details regarding the JEE Main 2024 exams will be available on the official website.

Also Read: NATA 2023 Answer Key Released for Phase 4; Get Direct Link Here