CUET UG 2024 Exam Dates Released; Check Schedule, Test Mode and List of Participating Universities

CUET UG 2024 Exam Dates have been released on the official website: nta.ac.in. Check out the exam schedule, mode of exam, and participating universities here. 

jagran josh
Updated: Sep 19, 2023 16:50 IST
CUET UG 2024 Exam Date: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the examination calendar for the academic year 2024-25. According to the dates released, CUET UG 2024 exams will be conducted between May 15 and 31, 2024 in computer-based test mode. Students must start preparing themselves for the upcoming entrance exam.

Common University Entrance Exam Undergraduate (CUET UG) is held every year for granting admissions to UG Courses in various colleges. This year, there were over 250 participating universities offering admissions on the basis of CUET UG 2023 scores. To name a few, there were Delhi University, Jamia Millia Islami, and Jawaharlal Nehru University, etc. 

CUET UG 2024 Exam Date

Candidates can check out the CUET UG 2024 exam date below:

Exam Name

Mode

Date

CUET UG 2024 Exams

Computer Based Test (CBT) 

Between May 15 and 31, 2024

NTA Exam Calender 2024-25- Click Here (PDF File)

The official notice further reads, ‘’The Examination Specific details shall be informed to candidates through the Information Bulletin of respective examinations, which will be published at the time of launch of Registration Forms of these examinations. The results of all CBT Examinations shall be announced within three weeks of the conclusion of the examination. For NEET (UG) 2024, the results shall be declared by second week of June, 2024.’’

CUET UG 2024: List of Participating Universities

Candidates can check out the list of a few universities accepting CUET UG 2024 scores below:

University 

State

University of Delhi

New Delhi

Jamia Millia Islamia

New Delhi

Jawaharlal Nehru University 

New Delhi

University of Hyderabad

Telangana

Mahatma Gandhi Central University 

Bihar

Pondicherry University 

Puducherry

BR Ambedkar University 

Uttar Pradesh 

Banaras Hindu University 

Uttar Pradesh 


