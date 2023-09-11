UGC NET December 2023 Exam Pattern: Check NTA NET Paper 1, Paper 2 Subjects, Marking Scheme

UGC NET December 2023 Exam Pattern : Check the latest NTA UGC NET December 2023 exam pattern including subject-wise details of Paper-1 and Paper-2. Also, check the UGC NET marking scheme for both papers.

UGC NET December 2023 Exam Pattern: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the UGC NET exam for the December 2023 cycle to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for ‘Assistant Professor’ as well as ‘Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and Assistant Professor’ in Indian Universities and Colleges. The UGC NET December 2023 will be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode in multiple shifts as per the schedule. Let’s look at the UGC NET December 2023 exam pattern and marking scheme for Paper-1 and Paper-2.

UGC NET December 2023 Exam Pattern: Overview

UGC NET 2023 exam will consist of two papers, i.e., Paper-1 and Paper-2. Both the papers will be conducted in a single session of three hours duration and will consist of objective type, multiple choice questions. There will be no break between papers. Candidates can switch between Paper-1 and Paper-2 of the UGC NET Exam. Below is the brief table showing the latest exam pattern of the NTA UGC NET 2023 Exam:

NTA UGC NET 2023 Exam Pattern Paper Number of Questions/ Marks Duration 1 50/100 3 Hours (Single Session) 2 100/200 Total 150/300

The medium of the question paper shall be in English & Hindi only except for language papers.

UGC NET December 2023 Exam: Marking Scheme

Let’s look at the UGC NET December 2023 exam marking scheme in detail below:

(a) Each question carries 02 (two) marks.

(b) For each correct response, the candidate will get 02 (two) marks.

(c) There is no negative marking for incorrect response.

(d) No marks will be given for questions un-answered/un-attempted/marked for Review.

(e) To answer a question, the candidate needs to choose one option as the correct option.

(f) If a question is found to be incorrect/ambiguous or has multiple correct answers, only those candidates who have attempted the question and chosen one of the correct answers would be given the credit.

(g) If a question is found to be incorrect and the Question is dropped, then two marks (+2) will be awarded only to those candidates who have attempted the question. The reason could be due to human error or technical error. Since there is no negative marking, the candidate needs to choose one most the nearest options as the correct answer.

UGC NET December 2023 Exam Pattern: Paper 1 Subjects

The questions in Paper I intend to assess the teaching/ research aptitude of the candidate. It will primarily be designed to test reasoning ability, reading comprehension, divergent thinking, and general awareness of the Candidate. Let’s have a look at the exam pattern for Paper I in detail:

Note:

Paper I will cover 50 Objective Type Questions (Multiple choice, Matching type, True/False, Assertion-Reasoning type) carrying 100 marks.

Whenever pictorial questions are set for the sighted candidates a passage followed by an equal number of questions should be set for the visually handicapped candidates.

UGC NET December 2023 Exam Pattern: Paper 2 Subjects

The UGC NET Paper-2 will be based on the subject selected by the candidate. In Paper II, there will be 100 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) of 2 marks each.

UGC NET Paper-2 December 2023 Exam Pattern Paper-II Type of Questions No. of Questions Mark for 1 Question Total Marks Selected Subject Objective Multiple-Choice Questions 100 2 200

UGC NET is a highly competitive examination that assesses a candidate's knowledge and expertise in their chosen subject or discipline. Understanding the UGC NET exam pattern is crucial for candidates preparing for this examination.