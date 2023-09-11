UGC NET December 2023 Exam Pattern: Check NTA NET Paper 1, Paper 2 Subjects, Marking Scheme

UGC NET December 2023 Exam Pattern: Check the latest NTA UGC NET December 2023 exam pattern including subject-wise details of Paper-1 and Paper-2. Also, check the UGC NET marking scheme for both papers.

UGC NET December 2023 Exam Pattern LATEST

UGC NET December 2023 Exam Pattern: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the UGC NET exam for the December 2023 cycle to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for ‘Assistant Professor’ as well as ‘Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and Assistant Professor’ in Indian Universities and Colleges. The UGC NET December 2023 will be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode in multiple shifts as per the schedule. Let’s look at the UGC NET December 2023 exam pattern and marking scheme for Paper-1 and Paper-2.

UGC NET December 2023 Exam Pattern: Overview

UGC NET 2023 exam will consist of two papers, i.e., Paper-1 and Paper-2. Both the papers will be conducted in a single session of three hours duration and will consist of objective type, multiple choice questions. There will be no break between papers. Candidates can switch between Paper-1 and Paper-2 of the UGC NET Exam. Below is the brief table showing the latest exam pattern of the NTA UGC NET 2023 Exam:

NTA UGC NET 2023 Exam Pattern

Paper

Number of Questions/ Marks

Duration

1

50/100

3 Hours (Single Session)

2

100/200

Total

150/300

The medium of the question paper shall be in English & Hindi only except for language papers.

UGC NET December 2023 Exam: Marking Scheme

Let’s look at the UGC NET December 2023 exam marking scheme in detail below:

(a) Each question carries 02 (two) marks.

(b) For each correct response, the candidate will get 02 (two) marks.

(c) There is no negative marking for incorrect response.

(d) No marks will be given for questions un-answered/un-attempted/marked for Review.

(e) To answer a question, the candidate needs to choose one option as the correct option.

(f) If a question is found to be incorrect/ambiguous or has multiple correct answers, only those candidates who have attempted the question and chosen one of the correct answers would be given the credit.

(g) If a question is found to be incorrect and the Question is dropped, then two marks (+2) will be awarded only to those candidates who have attempted the question. The reason could be due to human error or technical error. Since there is no negative marking, the candidate needs to choose one most the nearest options as the correct answer.

Recent News: UGC Assistant Professor Eligibility Criteria 2023 Revised, Ph.D. Not Mandatory, NET/SET/SLET Minimum Qualification

UGC NET December 2023 Exam Pattern: Paper 1 Subjects

The questions in Paper I intend to assess the teaching/ research aptitude of the candidate. It will primarily be designed to test reasoning ability, reading comprehension, divergent thinking, and general awareness of the Candidate. Let’s have a look at the exam pattern for Paper I in detail:

UGC NET Paper-1 December 2023 Exam Pattern

S.No

Sections

1

Teaching Aptitude

2

Research Aptitude

3

Reading Comprehension

4

Communication

5

Reasoning (including Maths)

6

Logical Reasoning

7

Data Interpretation

8

Information & Communication Technology (ICT)

10

People & Environment

11

Higher Education System: Governance, Polity & Administration

 

Total 50 Questions of 100 Marks

Note:

  • Paper I will cover 50 Objective Type Questions (Multiple choice, Matching type, True/False, Assertion-Reasoning type) carrying 100 marks.
  • Whenever pictorial questions are set for the sighted candidates a passage followed by an equal number of questions should be set for the visually handicapped candidates.

Check UGC Professor of Practice 2023 Recruitment Registration Portal, Eligibility, Salary as per NEP Guidelines

UGC NET December 2023 Exam Pattern: Paper 2 Subjects

The UGC NET Paper-2 will be based on the subject selected by the candidate. In Paper II, there will be 100 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) of 2 marks each.

UGC NET Paper-2 December 2023 Exam Pattern

Paper-II

Type of Questions

No. of Questions

Mark for 1 Question

Total Marks

Selected Subject

Objective Multiple-Choice Questions

100

2

200

Check the list of 83 Paper-2 subjects below:

Subjects

Exam Pattern

Adult Education/ Continuing Education/ Andragogy/ Non Formal Education

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

Anthropology

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

Arab Culture and Islamic Studies

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

Arabic

DOWNLOAD PDF

Archaeology

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

Assamese

DOWNLOAD PDF

Bengali

DOWNLOAD PDF

Bodo

DOWNLOAD PDF

Buddhist, Jaina, Gandhian, and Peace Studies

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

Chinese

DOWNLOAD PDF

Commerce

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

Comparative Literature

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

Comparative Study of Religions

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

Computer Science and Applications

DOWNLOAD PDF

Criminology

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

Defence and Strategic Studies

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

Dogri

DOWNLOAD PDF

Economics / Rural Economics /Co-operation / Demography / Development Planning/ Development Studies / Econometrics/ Applied Economics/Development Economics/Business Economics

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

Education

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

Electronic Science

DOWNLOAD PDF

English

DOWNLOAD PDF

Environmental Sciences

DOWNLOAD PDF

Folk Literature

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

Forensic Science

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

French (French Version)

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

FRENCH - DOWNLOAD PDF

Geography

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

German

DOWNLOAD PDF

Gujarati

DOWNLOAD PDF

Hindi

DOWNLOAD PDF

History

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

Home Science

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

Human Rights and Duties

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

Indian Culture

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

Japanese

DOWNLOAD PDF

Kannada

DOWNLOAD PDF

Kashmiri

DOWNLOAD PDF

Konkani

DOWNLOAD PDF

Labour Welfare/Personnel Management/Industrial Relations/ Labour and Social Welfare/Human Resource Management

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

Law

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

Library and Information Science

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

Linguistics

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

Maithili

DOWNLOAD PDF

Malayalam

DOWNLOAD PDF

Management (including Business Admn. Mgt./Marketing/ Marketing Mgt./Industrial Relations and Personnel Mgt./ Personnel Mgt./Financial Mgt./Cooperative Management)

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

Manipuri

DOWNLOAD PDF

Marathi

DOWNLOAD PDF

Mass Communication and Journalism

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

Museology & Conservation

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

Music

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

Nepali

DOWNLOAD PDF

Oriya

DOWNLOAD PDF

Pali

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

Performing Art - Dance/Drama/Theatre

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

Persian

DOWNLOAD PDF

Philosophy

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

Physical Education

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

Political Science

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

Politics including International Relations/International Studies including Defence/Strategic Studies, West Asian Studies, South East Asian Studies, African Studies, South Asian Studies, Soviet Studies, American Studies

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

Population Studies

Note: The candidates with Master’s Degree in Geography (with specialization in Population Studies) or Mathematics/ Statistics are also eligible to appear in the subject “Population Studies”

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

Prakrit

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

Psychology

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

Public Administration

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

Punjabi

DOWNLOAD PDF

Rajasthani

DOWNLOAD PDF

Russian

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

RUSSIAN - DOWNLOAD PDF

Sanskrit

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

Sanskrit traditional subjects (including Jyotisha/Sidhanta Jyotish/ Navya Vyakarna/ Vyakarna/ Mimansa/ Navya Nyaya/ Sankhya Yoga/ Tulanatmaka Darsan/ Shukla Yajurveda/ Madhav Vedant/ Dharmasasta/ Sahitya/ Puranotihasa /Agama).

DOWNLOAD PDF

Santali

DOWNLOAD PDF

Sindhi

SINDHI ARABIC - DOWNLOAD PDF

HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

Social Medicine & Community Health

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

Social Work

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

Sociology

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

Spanish

DOWNLOAD PDF

Tamil

DOWNLOAD PDF

Telugu

DOWNLOAD PDF

Tourism Administration and Management.

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

Tribal and Regional Language/Literature

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

Urdu

DOWNLOAD PDF

Visual Art (including Drawing & Painting/Sculpture Graphics/Applied Art/History of Art)

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

Women Studies

Note: The candidates with a Master’s Degree in Humanities (including languages) and Social Sciences are eligible to appear in the subject “Women Studies”

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

Yoga

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF

HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

Sindhi

 

Hindu studies

 

Indian Knowledge System

 

UGC NET is a highly competitive examination that assesses a candidate's knowledge and expertise in their chosen subject or discipline. Understanding the UGC NET exam pattern is crucial for candidates preparing for this examination.

FAQ

Q1. What is the latest UGC NET December 2023 exam pattern?

UGC NET December 2023 exam will consist of two papers - Paper-1 and Paper-2. Candidates will be given 3 hours time duration to complete both papers.

Q2. How many questions will be asked in the UGC NET Paper-1 and Paper-2 December 2023?

UGC NET Paper-1 will consist of 50 questions and Paper-2 will consist of 100 questions.

Q3. Will there be any negative marking in the UGC NET 2023 exam?

There will be no negative marking for wrong answers in the UGC NET 2023 exam.
