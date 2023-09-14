AP ICET Counselling 2023 Registrations For Phase 1 Extended, Get Direct Link Here

  1. Home
AP ICET Phase 1 Counselling Registrations 2023: APSCHE has extended the registrations for the AP ICET counselling phase 1 today: September 14, 2023. Candidates who are yet to apply can register at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Get the direct link here.

Updated: Sep 14, 2023 16:52 IST
AP ICET 2023 Counselling Registrations: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has extended the last date to register for the AP ICET counselling phase 1 to September 20, 2023, in online mode. Earlier, the last date to register for the AP ICET phase 1 counselling was scheduled to end today: September 14, 2023. Those candidates who are interested in applying for phase 1 counselling and have not registered yet can fill out the registration form through the official website  - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. 

As per the given schedule, the verification process for the uploaded certificates will end on September 22, 2023. The web option entry will be open from September 21 to 23, 2023. Candidates can make the changes to their web options on September 24, 2023. The seat allotment list will be released on September 27, 2023. 

The AP ICET 2023 is conducted for candidates who want to get admission into various MBA and MCA colleges in the state of Andhra Pradesh. Candidates can click on the direct link mentioned below to complete the registrations. 

AP ICET Phase 1 Counselling 2023 Registrations - Direct Link (Click Here)

Documents required for AP ICET counselling 2023 registration 

Candidates are required to upload scanned copies of the listed documents at the time of registration.

  • AP ICET 2023 Hall Ticket
  • AP ICET 2023 Rank Card
  • Transfer Certificate (T.C.)
  • Degree Marks Memos/Consolidated marks memo
  • Degree Provisional Certificate
  • Intermediate Marks Memo/Diploma Marks memo
  • S.S.C. or its equivalent Marks memo
  • Study Certificates from Class IX to Degree
  • Residence Certificate 
  • Latest valid Income Certificate
  • Caste Certificate 
  • EWS certificate if any
  • Local status certificate if required

How to register for AP ICET 2023 Phase 1 Counselling online?

Candidates can follow the below-given steps to know how to complete the online registrations for AP ICET phase 1 counselling 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the direct link to register for AP ICET candidate’s registration available on the homepage

Step 3: A new login window will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Fill out the details as asked

Step 5: Upload all the valid documents in the given format

Step 6: Submit the counselling registration fees

Step 7: Download the application form for future use

FAQ

How to apply AP ICET 2023 online application?

Candidates can fill out the AP ICET counselling registration form through the official website - icet-sche.aptonline.in.

What is the official website for AP ICET Counselling registration 2023?

Candidates can visit the official website of AP ICET counselling 2023 i.e. icet-sche.aptonline.in to get themselves registered.
