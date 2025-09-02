KEA PG 2025: Entrance Test Registration Begins Tomorrow at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea; Details here

IBPS RRB Apply Online 2025, Direct Link
Sep 2, 2025

Karnataka PG Entrance Test 2025: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will administer the Postgraduate Entrance Test (PG Entrance Test) 2025 shortly. The application form will be available on the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea starting September 3, 2025. The deadline to apply and pay the registration fee is September 14, 2025.

KEA will begin the Karnataka PG Entrance Test registrations tomorrow, September 3, 2025.
Karnataka PG Entrance Test 2025: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will hold the Postgraduate Entrance Test (PG Entrance Test) 2025 soon. Candidates will need to fill the application form on the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea. The last date to fill the application form and pay the registration fee is September 14, 2025. The registration form will go live tomorrow, September 3, 2025. The board will formulate the list on the basis of the marks achieved by students in the test, hence the merit list and seat allocation will be done accordingly. 

KEA PG Exam 2025 Key Highlights 

Candidates can check the important points of Karnataka PG Entrance Exam 2025 here:

Overview 

Details 

Exam name 

Karnataka PG Entrance Test

Board name 

Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA)

Academic year 

2025-26

Official website 

cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea

Programmes 

Master of Science (MSc) Nursing

Master of Physiotherapy (MPT)

MSc in Allied Health Sciences

Master of Pharmacy (MPharm)

Doctor of Pharmacy (Pharm-D) Post Baccalaureate

Level 

Postgraduate

Doctorate 

Registration form dates 

September 3 - 14, 2025

Exam city 

Bangalore, Karnataka 

Stream 

Medical 

Karnataka PG Entrance Test 2025 Official Notice

KEA PG Entrance Test 2025 Eligibility Criteria

The following eligibility criteria must be satisfied in order to appear for the Karnataka PG Entrance Test 2025: 

  • Residents of Karnataka who possess the degree qualifications in the respective courses

The official notice on the website of KEA states, “PG Entrance Examination will be conducted in Bangalore centres only, and the entrance exam date will be announced in the KEA Website shortly. All the admissions/allotments made to and by the colleges shall be subject to approval by the Government /DME/ concerned University / Departments / Apex Bodies.”

