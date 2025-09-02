KEA PG 2025: Entrance Test Registration Begins Tomorrow at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea; Details here

Karnataka PG Entrance Test 2025: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will hold the Postgraduate Entrance Test (PG Entrance Test) 2025 soon. Candidates will need to fill the application form on the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea. The last date to fill the application form and pay the registration fee is September 14, 2025. The registration form will go live tomorrow, September 3, 2025. The board will formulate the list on the basis of the marks achieved by students in the test, hence the merit list and seat allocation will be done accordingly.
KEA PG Exam 2025 Key Highlights
Candidates can check the important points of Karnataka PG Entrance Exam 2025 here:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Exam name
|
Karnataka PG Entrance Test
|
Board name
|
Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA)
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Official website
|
cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea
|
Programmes
|
Master of Science (MSc) Nursing
Master of Physiotherapy (MPT)
MSc in Allied Health Sciences
Master of Pharmacy (MPharm)
Doctor of Pharmacy (Pharm-D) Post Baccalaureate
|
Level
|
Postgraduate
Doctorate
|
Registration form dates
|
September 3 - 14, 2025
|
Exam city
|
Bangalore, Karnataka
|
Stream
|
Medical
Karnataka PG Entrance Test 2025 Official Notice
KEA PG Entrance Test 2025 Eligibility Criteria
The following eligibility criteria must be satisfied in order to appear for the Karnataka PG Entrance Test 2025:
-
Residents of Karnataka who possess the degree qualifications in the respective courses
The official notice on the website of KEA states, “PG Entrance Examination will be conducted in Bangalore centres only, and the entrance exam date will be announced in the KEA Website shortly. All the admissions/allotments made to and by the colleges shall be subject to approval by the Government /DME/ concerned University / Departments / Apex Bodies.”
