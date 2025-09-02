KEA PG 2025: Entrance Test Registration Begins Tomorrow at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea; Details here

Karnataka PG Entrance Test 2025: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will hold the Postgraduate Entrance Test (PG Entrance Test) 2025 soon. Candidates will need to fill the application form on the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea. The last date to fill the application form and pay the registration fee is September 14, 2025. The registration form will go live tomorrow, September 3, 2025. The board will formulate the list on the basis of the marks achieved by students in the test, hence the merit list and seat allocation will be done accordingly.

KEA PG Exam 2025 Key Highlights

Candidates can check the important points of Karnataka PG Entrance Exam 2025 here: