NIRF 2025: India’s Top Universities and Colleges Out At nirfindia.org

NIRF Ranking 2025: The Ministry of Education releases the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2025 results on September 4. The Madras High Court's stay over concerns about data accuracy and transparency caused a temporary delay in the 10th edition of these rankings, which were released by the National Board of Accreditation (NBA) on nirfindia.org. Now that the issue has been settled, the rankings will be made public as scheduled.
In the past, the NIRF graded schools in 16 different categories, such as overall, college, university, engineering, management, pharmacy, medicine, law, architecture, dentistry, and agriculture. The framework's scope is increased with the addition of three new categories in this year's rankings: State-Funded Public Universities, Open Universities, and Skill Universities. This addition reflects a broader approach to evaluating the diverse landscape of higher education in the country. The release of the 2025 rankings is a significant event for educational institutions, students, and stakeholders across India.
How To Check The NIRF Ranking 2025?
Candidates can follow the steps given below to check the NIRF Ranking 2025:
Visit the official NIRF website at nirfindia.org to begin the process.
On the homepage, locate the "Rankings" section and select the "NIRF 2025" link.
The new page that opens will provide the standings for every category that is offered.
From the choices offered, select the category of your choice, such as engineering, medicine, or management.
To see the list of highly regarded universities and see where your college stands, click on the category.
The rankings can be sorted by state, city, or kind of institution using the filters on the page.
Click on "More Details" to see the whole score breakdown for any institution.
NIRF Ranking 2025 Universities
Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru
Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi
Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Manipal
Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi
University of Delhi, New Delhi
Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi
Birla Institute of Technology & Science Pilani
Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore
Jadavpur University, Kolkata
Aligarh Muslim University, Aligarh
NIRF India Rankings 2025: List of top colleges in overall category
Indian Institute of Technology Madras
Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru
Indian Institute of Technology Bombay
Indian Institute of Technology Delhi
Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur
Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur
Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee
All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi
Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi
Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi
NIRF India Rankings 2025: List Of Top 10 Management Colleges
Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad
Indian Institute of Management Bangalore
Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode
Indian Institute of Technology Delhi
Indian Institute of Management Lucknow Indian Institute of Management, Mumbai Indian Institute of Management Calcutta Indian Institute of Management Indore Management Development Institute, Gurugram
XLRI - XAVIER SCHOOL OF MANAGEMENT, Jamshedpur
NIRF Ranking 2025: Top 10 Management Colleges as per Last Year’s Rankings
Students can check the list given below that has mentioned Top 10 Management Colleges as per Last Year’s rankings:
Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad
Indian Institute of Management Bangalore
Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode
Indian Institute of Technology Delhi
Indian Institute of Management Calcutta
Indian Institute of Management Mumbai
Indian Institute of Management Lucknow
Indian Institute of Management Indore
XLRI – Xavier School of Management
Indian Institute of Technology Bombay
NIRF Ranking 2025: Key Highlights
Candidates can check the table given below to see the important dates and events related to the NIRF Ranking 2025:
Based on the information available from the NIRF 2025 release, here are the key highlights presented in a table format:
Category
Key Highlights of NIRF 2025
New Categories
Total categories increased to 17. Three new categories introduced: Open Universities, Skill Universities, and State-Funded Public Universities. A new, standalone category for Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) has also been added.
Ranking Parameters
The five core parameters remain: Teaching, Learning & Resources (TLR), Research and Professional Practice (RP), Graduation Outcomes (GO), Outreach & Inclusivity (OI), and Perception.
Methodology Updates
Negative marking for retracted research papers has been introduced to promote research integrity. New indicators based on the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 have been incorporated, including the Indian Knowledge System (IKS) and the use of regional languages.
Sustainability Focus
The new SDG category evaluates institutions on their commitment to sustainability, social impact, and inclusive growth, reflecting a shift towards socially responsible academic development.
NIRF Ranking 2025: Total Categories
The NIRF Ranking 2025 has expanded its scope, now covering a total of 17 categories to provide a more comprehensive assessment of India's higher education institutions. Three new categories have been added: Open Universities, Skill Universities, and State-Funded Public Universities, to the current 14 categories: Overall, Universities, Colleges, Engineering, Management, Pharmacy, Law, Medical, Dental, Architecture and Planning, Research Institutions, Agriculture and Allied Sectors, and Innovation.
Overall
Universities
Colleges
Engineering
Management
Pharmacy
Law
Medical
Dental
Architecture and Planning
Research Institutions
Innovation (added later)
