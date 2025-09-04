NIRF 2025: India’s Top Universities and Colleges Out At nirfindia.org

NIRF Ranking 2025: The Ministry of Education releases the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2025 results on September 4. The Madras High Court's stay over concerns about data accuracy and transparency caused a temporary delay in the 10th edition of these rankings, which were released by the National Board of Accreditation (NBA) on nirfindia.org. Now that the issue has been settled, the rankings will be made public as scheduled.

In the past, the NIRF graded schools in 16 different categories, such as overall, college, university, engineering, management, pharmacy, medicine, law, architecture, dentistry, and agriculture. The framework's scope is increased with the addition of three new categories in this year's rankings: State-Funded Public Universities, Open Universities, and Skill Universities. This addition reflects a broader approach to evaluating the diverse landscape of higher education in the country. The release of the 2025 rankings is a significant event for educational institutions, students, and stakeholders across India.