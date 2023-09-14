Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2023 Provisional Merit List for Round 3 Out, Get PDFs Here

Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2023: Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) has released the provisional merit list of Punjab NEET UG counselling 2023 round 3 in online mode. Candidates who have registered and applied for state counselling to get admission into MBBS/BDS programmes under NEET UG 2023 can check and download the merit list from the official website - bfuhs.ac.in.

Candidates including NRIs can fill or submit the online choices/ preferences of college/ course/ quota/ category from September 15, 2023. The processing of seat allotment will begin from September 16 to 17, 2023. The counselling committee will release the provisional seat allotment result on September 20, 2023.

Punjab NEET Counselling 2023 Round 3 Provisional Merit List 2023 - Direct Link

Punjab NEET UG counselling 2023 merit list under NRI quota - Direct Link

Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2023 Dates

Candidates can check the dates related to the Punjab NEET undergraduate counselling 2023 for round 3 in the table given below:

Events Dates Last date for online choice filling starts September 15, 2023 Processing of seat allotment September 16 to 17, 2023 Provisional seat allotment result September 20, 2023

Details mentioned on the Punjab NEET UG provisional merit lists for round 3 counselling 2023

The Punjab NEET UG counselling 2023 round 3 merit list includes the below-given details mentioned on it.

Registration number

Name

Father's name

NEET roll number

NEET marks

NEET rank

Willingness for colleges

How to download the Punjab NEET UG counselling 2023 round 3 merit lists?

Candidates can go through the steps that are mentioned below to know how to download the provisional merit list for Punjab NEET UG counselling 2023.

Step 1: Go to the official website of BFUHS - bfuhs.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the NEET UG tab available

Step 3: The direct link to check the provisional merit list for Punjab NEET UG counselling round 3 will appear on the screen

Step 4: After this, click on the pdf link and download it for future use

Also Read: DU, JNU, BHU and BBAU PhD Entrance Test 2023 Last Date To Register Extended, Check Revised Schedule Here

