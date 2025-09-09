This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 09 September

Every day has a history waiting to be told. What stories lie behind September 9? On September 9, 1776, the Continental Congress officially renamed the new nation the "United States of America", replacing "United Colonies". In 1850, California joined the Union as its 31st state. In 1947, computer scientist Grace Hopper noted the first "computer bug"—an actual moth that had become stuck in a relay.
One of Elvis Presley's first television appearances was on "The Ed Sullivan Show" in 1956, marking a turning point in music history. In 1976, Mao Zedong, the founding leader of the People's Republic of China, passed away. In this article, we'll explore more events, births, and surprises that happened on September 9.
What Happened on this Day – September 9?
Here's what happened in history on September 9:
1776 – Congress Renames the Nation "United States of America”
- On September 9, 1787, the Constitutional Convention declared that the new nation would be called the United States of America.
- This replaced the term "United Colonies", which had been in use since the Revolution began.
- From then on, all official commissions and documents carried the new name.
1850 – California Becomes the 31st State
- On September 9, 1850, California was admitted as the 31st state of the Union.
- California skipped the territorial phase and entered directly as a state.
- It had been ceded to the U.S. in 1848 after the Mexican-American War.
1893 – President Cleveland's Daughter was Born in the White House
- On September 9, 1893, First Lady Frances Cleveland gave birth to Esther Cleveland.
- She was the first presidential child born inside the White House.
- Esther later lived a private life, away from politics.
1919 – Boston Police Department Goes on Strike
- On September 9, 1919, Boston police officers walked off the job in protest of low pay and poor conditions.
- The strike caused chaos in the city and shocked the nation.
- It highlighted the growing strength of labour unions in the early 20th century.
1939 – Surprise Preview of Gone With the Wind
- On September 9, 1939, moviegoers in Riverside, California, got an unexpected treat.
- They saw a surprise preview of Gone With the Wind, months before its release.
- Producer David O. Selznick secretly observed the audience's reaction.
1942 – Japanese Bomb U.S. Mainland
- On September 9, 1942, a Japanese floatplane dropped incendiary bombs over a forest near Brookings, Oregon.
- The bombs failed to cause major fires due to damp conditions.
- This was the first aerial attack on the U.S. mainland during World War II.
1956 – Elvis Presley Appears on The Ed Sullivan Show
- On September 9, 1956, Elvis Presley made his first appearance on The Ed Sullivan Show.
- He performed "Don't Be Cruel". "Love Me Tender", "Ready Teddy", and "Hound Dog".
- Around 60 million people tuned in — about 82% of the TV audience.
- The performance cemented Elvis as the "King of Rock and Roll".
1967 – Sergeant Duane D. Hackney Receives Air Force Cross
- On September 9, 1967, Sergeant Duane D. Hackney was awarded the Air Force Cross.
- He rescued a downed pilot during the Vietnam War under heavy fire.
- Hackney was the first living enlisted man to receive the medal.
1969 – Funeral of Ho Chi Minh
- On September 9, 1969, over 250,000 people attended the funeral of Ho Chi Minh in Hanoi.
- World leaders, including Soviet Premier Aleksei Kosygin, were present.
- Ho Chi Minh had founded the Indochinese Communist Party and declared Vietnam's independence in 1945.
1971 – Uprising at Attica Prison
- On September 9, 1971, inmates at Attica Correctional Facility in New York revolted.
- They took control of sections of the prison and held 39 hostages.
- The standoff lasted four days and became one of the most famous prison uprisings in U.S. history.
1976 – Mao Zedong Dies
- On September 9, 1976, Mao Zedong, leader of Communist China, died in Beijing.
- Mao had ruled since the founding of the People's Republic of China in 1949.
- His death marked the end of an era in Chinese politics and the global communist movement.
2002 – Buzz Aldrin Punches Conspiracy Theorist
- On September 9, 2002, astronaut Buzz Aldrin was harassed outside a hotel in Beverly Hills.
- A man accused him of lying about the moon landing.
- Aldrin, then 72, responded by punching him in the face.
2007 – NFL "Spygate" Scandal Begins
- On September 9, 2007, the NFL caught the New England Patriots videotaping the New York Jets' coaching signals.
- The taping was from an unauthorised location during a Week 1 game.
- The scandal, soon called "Spygate”, damaged the team's reputation.
Which Famous Personalities Were Born and Died on September 9?
September 9 marks notable birthdays and deaths of influential figures throughout history, celebrating legacies in the arts, science, and sports.
Born on This Day – September 09
1828 – León Tolstói
- Born on September 9, 1828, in Russia.
- Famous novelist of War and Peace and Anna Karenina.
- Considered a master of realistic fiction.
1941 – Otis Redding
- Born on September 9, 1941, in Georgia, USA.
- Soul singer-songwriter best known for "(Sittin' On) The Dock of the Bay".
- His career was cut short by a plane crash in 1967 at age 26.
1980 – Michelle Williams
- Born on September 9, 1980, in Montana, USA.
- American actress known for Brokeback Mountain, The Greatest Showman, and The Fabelmans.
- Winner of several Golden Globe and Emmy Awards.
Died on This Day – September 09
1087 – William the Conqueror
- Died on September 9, 1087, in Rouen, France.
- The first Norman king of England after the Battle of Hastings in 1066.
- His rule transformed English culture and governance.
1976 – Mao Zedong
- Died on September 9, 1976, in Beijing, China.
- Leader of the Chinese Communist Revolution and head of state from 1949.
- Left behind a controversial legacy of revolution and reform.
