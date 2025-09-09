This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 09 September

Every day has a history waiting to be told. What stories lie behind September 9? On September 9, 1776, the Continental Congress officially renamed the new nation the "United States of America", replacing "United Colonies". In 1850, California joined the Union as its 31st state. In 1947, computer scientist Grace Hopper noted the first "computer bug"—an actual moth that had become stuck in a relay.

One of Elvis Presley's first television appearances was on "The Ed Sullivan Show" in 1956, marking a turning point in music history. In 1976, Mao Zedong, the founding leader of the People's Republic of China, passed away. In this article, we'll explore more events, births, and surprises that happened on September 9.

What Happened on this Day – September 9?

