Haryana School Holidays in September 2025: Full List of Public Holidays and Festival Closures

Haryana School Holidays 2025: Schools in Haryana will remain closed on several important days in September 2025 due to public holidays, festivals, and regional observances. The first week of September was also affected by floods, which led to unscheduled holidays in several districts of the state. While conditions have now improved and schools are gradually returning to normalcy, in the upcoming days, schools in Haryana will remain closed for different reasons, such as major events and religious observances. This article provides a complete list of Haryana school holidays in September 2025, highlighting public holidays, restricted holidays, and special observances across the state. Check the detailed schedule below. Haryana School Holidays and Observances in September 2025 In September 2025, schools in Haryana will observe a mix of public holidays, restricted holidays, and special cultural events. Here’s the complete list with details.

Maharaja Agrasen Jayanti – 22 September 2025 (Monday) Public Holiday Maharaja Agrasen Jayanti is a significant public holiday in Haryana, especially among the Aggarwal community. Schools across the state will remain closed on this day. Celebrations and community events are held in honor of Maharaja Agrasen, who is remembered for his principles of equality and economic reforms. Shaheedi Divas / Haryana Martyrdom Day (War Heroes’) – 23 September 2025 (Tuesday) Public Holiday The state of Haryana observes Martyrdom Day on September 23 every year to pay tribute to war heroes and martyrs. Being a declared public holiday, schools, government offices, and many private institutions will remain closed. Special programs and remembrance events are organized in schools and public places. Milad-un-Nabi / Id-e-Milad – 05 September 2025 (Friday)

Restricted Holiday The birth anniversary of Prophet Mohammad (Milad-un-Nabi) will be observed as a restricted holiday in Haryana. While it is not a statewide school holiday, certain schools and institutions, particularly in Muslim-majority areas, may remain closed. Parents are advised to confirm with local school authorities about closures in their region. Bhagwan Vishwakarma Jayanti – 17 September 2025 (Wednesday) Special Event (No Public Holiday) Vishwakarma Jayanti, celebrated in honor of Lord Vishwakarma, the divine architect, will be observed on September 17, 2025. The Haryana government has marked it as a Special Day in the official calendar but has clarified that there will be no public holiday. Some schools, industries, and local communities may organize special events and prayers, especially in regions with a strong cultural connection to the observance.

Also Check| School Holiday in September 2025 (State-Wise Holidays List) Quick Overview of Haryana School Holidays September 2025 Date Day Event / Festival Category School Closure Status 05 September 2025 Friday Milad-un-Nabi (Id-e-Milad) Restricted Holiday Limited schools may close 17 September 2025 Wednesday Bhagwan Vishwakarma Jayanti Special Event (No Holiday) Observed culturally, no closure 22 September 2025 Monday Maharaja Agrasen Jayanti Public Holiday Schools remain closed 23 September 2025 Tuesday Shaheedi Divas / Haryana Martyrdom Day Public Holiday Schools remain closed September 2025 brings a mix of public holidays, restricted observances, and cultural events in Haryana. While schools were already affected by flood-related closures earlier this month, upcoming holidays will now be observed mainly for festivals and commemorative events.