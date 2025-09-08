Schools Holiday (8 September)
Focus
Quick Links

RBI Grade B Notification 2025 Released for 120 Officers Posts - Check Apply Online Date, Vacancy Details Here

By Mohd Salman
Sep 8, 2025, 16:16 IST

RBI Grade B Notification 2025: RBI is all set to release the official notification PDF for the recruitment of Grade B officers. Check here for short notice, online application dates. The official notification contains the required eligibility criteria, educational qualification, etc.

RBI Grade B Notification 2025
RBI Grade B Notification 2025

RBI Grade B Notification 2025: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the short notice for RBI Grade B Notification 2025 in the employment newspaper. A total of 120 vacancies has been released along with the RBI Grade B Notification 2025 and the candidates will be able to apply online from September 18, 2025 and September 30, 2025.
The official notification for RBI Grade B Recruitment 2025 will get released shortly on the official website, rbi.org.in, which will contain the required eligibility criteria, educational qualifications, age limit, etc.

RBI Grade B Notification 2025: Overview

The Reserve Bank of India is all set to release the official notification on its official website rbi.org.in, for the recruitment of Grade B officers in Bank. Check the table below for RBI Grade B Notification 2025 Key Highlights.

RBI Grade B Notification 2025: Exam Overview

Name of the Organisation

Reserve Bank of India

Name of Exam

RBI Grade B 2025

Job Location

Across India

RBI Grade B Vacancy 2025–26

120 (expected)

Mode of Application

Online

Selection for RBI Grade B Position

Phase 1

Phase 2 

Interview

Official website

rbi.org.in

Online Application Start Date

September 10, 2025

Online Application End Date

September 30, 2025

RBI Grade B Notification 2025: Short Notice

The short notice for Grade B recruitment in RBI has been released in the employment newspaper, which contains the number of vacancies, online application start date and end date.

rbi-grade-b

RBI Grade B Notification 2025: Online Application

As per the short notice, candidates will be able to apply online for to-be-announced Grade B vacancies from September 10, 2025. Check the steps listed below to apply for RBI Grade B Recruitment 2025
Step 1: Visit the official RBI website, i.e., rbi.org.in
Step 2: On the homepage click on careers button
Step 3 On the homepage click on “APPLY” button to register
Step 4: The registration form will be displayed. Now, enter the basic details, i.e., the name, father’s name, mother’s name, date of birth, Aadhaar number, etc., to complete the registration process.
Step 5: Click the “Preview and Create Account” button to complete the registration process.
After the RBI officer assistant registration process is over, all registered applicants should fill out the valid details to complete the application process.
Step 1: Log in with a valid email ID, mobile number, and password in the online system.
Step 2: Enter all the required details in the RBI Grade B online form.
Step 3: Upload the photograph and signature in the specified format.
Step 4: Preview the information in the online form and pay the application fees.
Step 6: Lastly, print the online application form 2025 for future use.

Mohd Salman
Mohd Salman

Senior Executive

Mohd Salman is a content expert with over 6 years of experience in the education sector, who has built the categories for the SSC, Railways, Defence, Police, and State Government Exams. He previously worked with organisation like Testbook and holds a B.Tech in Information Technology. At Jagran Josh, he manages and writes for the education beat, covering all educational news for Govt Jobs notifications, and exams such as UPSC, Banking and Railways. He can be reached at mohd.salman@jagrannewmedia.com
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News