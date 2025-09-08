TG CPGET 2025: TGCHE Declared TS CPGET Rank Card at cpget.tgche.ac.in/; Download Subject Wise Scorecard Here

News

TG CPGET 2025 Result: The TG CPGET 2025 Results have been released today, September 8, 2025 at 3:30 PM by the Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE). Candidates who took the exams for 44 subjects can download their rank cards from the official website at cpget.tgche.ac.in. The rank card can be downloaded by using your Hall Ticket Number, Registration Number, and Date of Birth on the portal for counselling and further admission processes.

TG CPGET 2025 Results: The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has released the Telangana Common Post Graduate Entrance Test (TG CPGET) Result 2025 today, September 8, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the exams will need to visit the official website at cpget.tgche.ac.in to check their results online. The online rank card will allow students to appear for counselling. TG CPGET 2025 Key Highlights Candidates can check the important points related to TS CPGET 2025 exam here: Overview Details Event name TG CPGET 2025 Results Board name Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) Exam name Common Post Graduate Entrance Test (CPGET) Exam department Directorate of Admissions Conducting Authority Osmania University Academic year 2025-26 Official website cpget.tgche.ac.in State Telangana Stream Arts Science Social Sciences Commerce Education Total subjects 44 Postgraduate: 40 Integrated: 4 Level Postgraduate Integrated Five-Year Programmes Exam dates August 4 - 11, 2025 Exam mode Online, Computer-based test (CBT) Result date September 8, 2025 at 3:30 PM Login Credentials Hall Ticket Number Registration Number Date of Birth

The results were declared at an event at the TGCHE office by Prof. V. Balakista Reddy, Chairman of TGCHE, and Prof. Kumar Molugaram, Vice-Chancellor of Osmania University and Chairman of TG CPGET 2025. Other personalities were also present, including vice-chancellors and senior officials from participating universities like Kakatiya, Telangana, Palamuru, Mahatma Gandhi, Satavahana, Veeranari Chakali Ilamma Women’s University, JNTU, and Dr. Manmohan Singh Earth Sciences University. LATEST NEWS | WBJEE 2025: WBJEEB Announced Round 2 BTech Seat Allotment Results on September 9; Details here How to Download TG CPGET 2025 Rank Card? Candidates who appeared for the TG CPGET 2025 exam will need to check their result status online and download their rank card online by following the mentioned steps: