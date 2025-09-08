Schools Holiday (8 September)
TG CPGET 2025: TGCHE Declared TS CPGET Rank Card at cpget.tgche.ac.in/; Download Subject Wise Scorecard Here

TG CPGET 2025 Result: The TG CPGET 2025 Results have been released today, September 8, 2025 at 3:30 PM by the Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE). Candidates who took the exams for 44 subjects can download their rank cards from the official website at cpget.tgche.ac.in. The rank card can be downloaded by using your Hall Ticket Number, Registration Number, and Date of Birth on the portal for counselling and further admission processes. 

TG CPGET 2025 result declared today, September 8, 2025.
TG CPGET 2025 Results: The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has released the Telangana Common Post Graduate Entrance Test (TG CPGET) Result 2025 today, September 8, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the exams will need to visit the official website at cpget.tgche.ac.in to check their results online. The online rank card will allow students to appear for counselling. 

TG CPGET 2025 Key Highlights 

Candidates can check the important points related to TS CPGET 2025 exam here:

Overview 

Details 

Event name 

TG CPGET 2025 Results

Board name 

Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE)

Exam name 

Common Post Graduate Entrance Test (CPGET)

Exam department 

Directorate of Admissions

Conducting Authority 

Osmania University 

Academic year 

2025-26

Official website 

cpget.tgche.ac.in

State 

Telangana 

Stream 

Arts

Science

Social Sciences

Commerce

Education

Total subjects 

44

Postgraduate: 40

Integrated: 4

Level 

Postgraduate 

Integrated Five-Year Programmes 

Exam dates

August 4 - 11, 2025

Exam mode 

Online, Computer-based test (CBT)

Result date 

September 8, 2025 at 3:30 PM

Login Credentials

Hall Ticket Number

Registration Number

Date of Birth

The results were declared at an event at the TGCHE office by Prof. V. Balakista Reddy, Chairman of TGCHE, and Prof. Kumar Molugaram, Vice-Chancellor of Osmania University and Chairman of TG CPGET 2025. Other personalities were also present, including vice-chancellors and senior officials from participating universities like Kakatiya, Telangana, Palamuru, Mahatma Gandhi, Satavahana, Veeranari Chakali Ilamma Women’s University, JNTU, and Dr. Manmohan Singh Earth Sciences University.

How to Download TG CPGET 2025 Rank Card?

Candidates who appeared for the TG CPGET 2025 exam will need to check their result status online and download their rank card online by following the mentioned steps: 

  1. Visit the official website at cpget.tgche.ac.in
  2. On the homepage, click on the ‘Results’ tab
  3. In the log in window, enter your Hall Ticket Number, Registration Number, and Date of Birth
  4. Press on ‘View Rank Card’ button 
  5. The TG CPGET 2025 result will appear
  6. Check your status and download for counselling purposes

Following the admission protocols, the board will proceed with the counselling process and seat allotment process soon.

