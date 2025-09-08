TG CPGET 2025: TGCHE Declared TS CPGET Rank Card at cpget.tgche.ac.in/; Download Subject Wise Scorecard Here

TG CPGET 2025 Results: The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has released the Telangana Common Post Graduate Entrance Test (TG CPGET) Result 2025 today, September 8, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the exams will need to visit the official website at cpget.tgche.ac.in to check their results online. The online rank card will allow students to appear for counselling.
TG CPGET 2025 Key Highlights
Candidates can check the important points related to TS CPGET 2025 exam here:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Event name
|
TG CPGET 2025 Results
|
Board name
|
Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE)
|
Exam name
|
Common Post Graduate Entrance Test (CPGET)
|
Exam department
|
Directorate of Admissions
|
Conducting Authority
|
Osmania University
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Official website
|
cpget.tgche.ac.in
|
State
|
Telangana
|
Stream
|
Arts
Science
Social Sciences
Commerce
Education
|
Total subjects
|
44
Postgraduate: 40
Integrated: 4
|
Level
|
Postgraduate
Integrated Five-Year Programmes
|
Exam dates
|
August 4 - 11, 2025
|
Exam mode
|
Online, Computer-based test (CBT)
|
Result date
|
September 8, 2025 at 3:30 PM
|
Login Credentials
|
Hall Ticket Number
Registration Number
Date of Birth
The results were declared at an event at the TGCHE office by Prof. V. Balakista Reddy, Chairman of TGCHE, and Prof. Kumar Molugaram, Vice-Chancellor of Osmania University and Chairman of TG CPGET 2025. Other personalities were also present, including vice-chancellors and senior officials from participating universities like Kakatiya, Telangana, Palamuru, Mahatma Gandhi, Satavahana, Veeranari Chakali Ilamma Women’s University, JNTU, and Dr. Manmohan Singh Earth Sciences University.
How to Download TG CPGET 2025 Rank Card?
Candidates who appeared for the TG CPGET 2025 exam will need to check their result status online and download their rank card online by following the mentioned steps:
- Visit the official website at cpget.tgche.ac.in
- On the homepage, click on the ‘Results’ tab
- In the log in window, enter your Hall Ticket Number, Registration Number, and Date of Birth
- Press on ‘View Rank Card’ button
- The TG CPGET 2025 result will appear
- Check your status and download for counselling purposes
Following the admission protocols, the board will proceed with the counselling process and seat allotment process soon.
