BHU CUET UG Counselling 2025 Spot Round Registration Extended Till Today; Details here

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Sep 8, 2025, 14:11 IST

BHU UG Counselling 2025: BHU has extended the registration deadline for the CUET UG Counselling 2025 Spot Round till today, September 8, 2025. Candidates can register online at bhucuet.samarth.edu.in. Read official information on the official website at bhu.ac.in.

BHU UG Counselling 2025: The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has extended the BHU Common University Entrance Test (CUET) Undergraduate (UG) Counselling 2025 Spot Round registrations till today, September 8, 2025. Eligible candidates will need to access the official admission portal at bhucuet.samarth.edu.in to register online for the spot admissions. 

Currently, a total of 2,488 seats are available for spot admissions. The seats will be allotted on the basis of the seat availability, merit ranking of candidates for the programme, preferences applied, and candidates’ category. Read the official notifications from the university on the official website at bhu.ac.in.

BHU UG Admission 2025 Key Highlights 

The following table carries the important details of BHU UG Counselling 2025:

Overview 

Details 

Event name 

BHU UG Admission Counselling 2025 Spot Round 1 registration 

Board name  

Banaras Hindu University (BHU)

Exam name 

Common University Entrance Test (CUET)

Academic year 

2025-26

Official website 

bhu.ac.in

Admission portal 

bhucuet.samarth.edu.in

Level 

Undergraduate (UG)

Spot Round 1 Seat Allotment Result date 

September 11, 2025

BHU UG Admission 2025 Revised Schedule 

Candidates can check the following table carrying the important revised schedule for BHU UG Counselling 2025 Spot Round 1 here:

Event 

Date(s) 

Spot Round 1 Seat Allotment Result date 

September 11, 2025

Spot Round 2 Seat Allotment Result date 

September 15, 2025

How to check BHU UG Counselling 2025 Seat Allotment List?

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to check BHU UG allotment when the university releases it:

  1. Visit the official website at bhucuet.samarth.edu.in
  2. On the homepage, click on the BHU UG Counselling 2025 seat allotment link 
  3. The BHU UG Counselling 2025 seat allotment result will appear in the PDF format
  4. Check your details and download for future reference.

