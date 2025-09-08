BHU CUET UG Counselling 2025 Spot Round Registration Extended Till Today; Details here

BHU UG Counselling 2025: The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has extended the BHU Common University Entrance Test (CUET) Undergraduate (UG) Counselling 2025 Spot Round registrations till today, September 8, 2025. Eligible candidates will need to access the official admission portal at bhucuet.samarth.edu.in to register online for the spot admissions.

Currently, a total of 2,488 seats are available for spot admissions. The seats will be allotted on the basis of the seat availability, merit ranking of candidates for the programme, preferences applied, and candidates’ category. Read the official notifications from the university on the official website at bhu.ac.in.

BHU UG Admission 2025 Key Highlights

The following table carries the important details of BHU UG Counselling 2025: