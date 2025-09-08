AIBE 20 Notification OUT Soon at allindiabarexamination.com; Check Expected Date and Time Here

AIBE 2025 Notification: The Bar Council of India (BCI) will release the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 20 notification soon. Candidates will need to visit the official website to check the official notification at allindiabarexamination.com. As per the last year trends, the AIBE Exam 2025 is expected to be held in December 2025. The official notification will carry details on the exam dates, eligibility, application fee and more.

AIBE 20 Notification Key Highlights

Candidates can check the following table carrying the details of AIBE 20 Notification here: