AIBE 20 Notification OUT Soon at allindiabarexamination.com; Check Expected Date and Time Here

Sep 8, 2025, 16:31 IST

AIBE 2025 Notification: The Bar Council of India (BCI) is expected to release the AIBE 20 notification soon on its official website at allindiabarexamination.com. According to previous year trends, the AIBE Exam 2025 is expected to be held in December 2025.

AIBE 20 Notification to be released soon.
AIBE 2025 Notification: The Bar Council of India (BCI) will release the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 20 notification soon. Candidates will need to visit the official website to check the official notification at allindiabarexamination.com. As per the last year trends, the AIBE Exam 2025 is expected to be held in December 2025. The official notification will carry details on the exam dates, eligibility, application fee and more. 

AIBE 20 Notification Key Highlights 

Candidates can check the following table carrying the details of AIBE 20 Notification here:

Overview 

Details 

Event name 

AIBE 20 Notification date 

Board name 

Bar Council of India (BCI)

Exam name 

All India Bar Examination (AIBE)

Academic year 

2025-26

Official website 

allindiabarexamination.com

Stream 

Law 

Exam mode 

Offline, pen and paper mode 

Exam date 

December 2025 (expected)

Exam duration 

3 hours 

Total questions 

100

Question type 

Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) 

Marking scheme 

Correct +1

Incorrect: 0

Unattempted: 0

Exam fee (expected) 

General/OBC: INR 3560 

Reserved: INR 2560

BHU CUET UG Counselling 2025 Spot Round Registration Extended Till Today; Details here

How to Check AIBE 20 Notification Exam Date?

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to check the AIBE 20 notification on the official website: 

  1. Visit the official website at allindiabarexamination.com
  2. On the homepage, click on the link for AIBE 20 notification
  3. The official notification will appear
  4. Download the document and keep the exam dates, eligibility etc. details in mind

AIBE 20 Syllabus: Previous Years’ Syllabus

The AIBE 20 is expected to carry the following exam syllabus pattern, devised from the previous years’ syllabus: 

S. No.

Topic/Subject

No. of Questions

1

Constitutional Law

10

2

I.P.C. (Indian Penal Code) & (New) Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita

8

3

Cr.P.C. (Criminal Procedure Code) & (New) Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita

10

4

C.P.C. (Code of Civil Procedure)

10

5

Evidence Act & (New) Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam

8

6

Alternative Dispute Redressal including Arbitration Act

4

7

Family Law

8

8

Public Interest Litigation

4

9

Administrative Law

3

10

Professional Ethics & Cases of Professional Misconduct under Bar Council of India Rules

4

11

Company Law

2

12

Environmental Law

2

13

Cyber Law

2

14

Labour & Industrial Law

4

15

Law of Torts, including Motor Vehicle Act and Consumer Protection Law

5

16

Law related to Taxation

4

17

Law of Contract, Specific Relief, Property Laws, Negotiable Instruments Act

8

18

Land Acquisition Act

2

19

Intellectual Property Laws

2

Total

  

100

