AIBE 20 Notification OUT Soon at allindiabarexamination.com; Check Expected Date and Time Here

AIBE 2025 Notification: The Bar Council of India (BCI) will release the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 20 notification soon. Candidates will need to visit the official website to check the official notification at allindiabarexamination.com. As per the last year trends, the AIBE Exam 2025 is expected to be held in December 2025. The official notification will carry details on the exam dates, eligibility, application fee and more.
AIBE 20 Notification Key Highlights
Candidates can check the following table carrying the details of AIBE 20 Notification here:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Event name
|
AIBE 20 Notification date
|
Board name
|
Bar Council of India (BCI)
|
Exam name
|
All India Bar Examination (AIBE)
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Official website
|
allindiabarexamination.com
|
Stream
|
Law
|
Exam mode
|
Offline, pen and paper mode
|
Exam date
|
December 2025 (expected)
|
Exam duration
|
3 hours
|
Total questions
|
100
|
Question type
|
Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)
|
Marking scheme
|
Correct +1
Incorrect: 0
Unattempted: 0
|
Exam fee (expected)
|
General/OBC: INR 3560
Reserved: INR 2560
How to Check AIBE 20 Notification Exam Date?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to check the AIBE 20 notification on the official website:
- Visit the official website at allindiabarexamination.com
- On the homepage, click on the link for AIBE 20 notification
- The official notification will appear
- Download the document and keep the exam dates, eligibility etc. details in mind
AIBE 20 Syllabus: Previous Years’ Syllabus
The AIBE 20 is expected to carry the following exam syllabus pattern, devised from the previous years’ syllabus:
|
S. No.
|
Topic/Subject
|
No. of Questions
|
1
|
Constitutional Law
|
10
|
2
|
I.P.C. (Indian Penal Code) & (New) Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita
|
8
|
3
|
Cr.P.C. (Criminal Procedure Code) & (New) Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita
|
10
|
4
|
C.P.C. (Code of Civil Procedure)
|
10
|
5
|
Evidence Act & (New) Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam
|
8
|
6
|
Alternative Dispute Redressal including Arbitration Act
|
4
|
7
|
Family Law
|
8
|
8
|
Public Interest Litigation
|
4
|
9
|
Administrative Law
|
3
|
10
|
Professional Ethics & Cases of Professional Misconduct under Bar Council of India Rules
|
4
|
11
|
Company Law
|
2
|
12
|
Environmental Law
|
2
|
13
|
Cyber Law
|
2
|
14
|
Labour & Industrial Law
|
4
|
15
|
Law of Torts, including Motor Vehicle Act and Consumer Protection Law
|
5
|
16
|
Law related to Taxation
|
4
|
17
|
Law of Contract, Specific Relief, Property Laws, Negotiable Instruments Act
|
8
|
18
|
Land Acquisition Act
|
2
|
19
|
Intellectual Property Laws
|
2
|
Total
|
100
