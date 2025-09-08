WBJEE 2025: WBJEEB Announced Round 2 BTech Seat Allotment Results on September 9; Details here

WBJEE Counselling 2025: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) will release the WBJEE Counselling 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result for BTech admissions tomorrow, September 9, 2025. Candidates who filled their choices online will be able to check their seat allotment online on the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in.
The WBJEE 2025 B.Tech counselling has restarted, following a directive from the Calcutta High Court for the board to adhere to the previous OBC reservation policy for admissions. Candidates who were not allotted any seats in round 1, opted for seat upgradation, or got their allotment cancelled will be considered for round 2 admission.
WBJEE Counselling 2025 Key Highlights
Candidates can check the important points of WBJEE Counselling 2025 for BTech admissions here:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Event name
|
WBJEE Counselling 2025 Round 2 BTech Seat Allotment Result
|
Board name
|
West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB)
|
Exam name
|
Joint Entrance Examination (JEE)
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Official website
|
wbjeeb.nic.in
|
State
|
West Bengal
|
Stream
|
Engineering
Technology
Pharmacy
|
Programmes
|
BTech
|
Seat acceptance fee
|
INR 5000
|
Round 2 Seat Allotment Result date
|
September 9, 2025
|
Document verification dates
|
September 9 - 11, 2025
What after WBJEE Counselling 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment?
Candidates who are allotted seats on the round 2 of seat allotments will need to either accept or reject their seats by choosing one of the following options:
- Upgradation: if the seat is upgraded to first choice, the students are not required to pay the seat acceptance fee again. However, they must download the new allotment letter and report to the revised allotted college to complete the document verification and admission process. In a case of upgrading to later choices, candidates may accept the seat and complete all admission formalities.
- Not Upgraded: Candidates who did not get their allotment upgraded can seek admission to previously allotted seats.
- Cancelled and Allotted: Candidates whose seats were cancelled in round 1 verification but were allotted a seat in round 2 will need to report to their allotted college and get their documents verified.
