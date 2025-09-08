WBJEE 2025: WBJEEB Announced Round 2 BTech Seat Allotment Results on September 9; Details here

WBJEE Counselling 2025: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) will release the WBJEE Counselling 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result for BTech admissions tomorrow, September 9, 2025. Candidates who filled their choices online will be able to check their seat allotment online on the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in.

The WBJEE 2025 B.Tech counselling has restarted, following a directive from the Calcutta High Court for the board to adhere to the previous OBC reservation policy for admissions. Candidates who were not allotted any seats in round 1, opted for seat upgradation, or got their allotment cancelled will be considered for round 2 admission.

WBJEE Counselling 2025 Key Highlights

Candidates can check the important points of WBJEE Counselling 2025 for BTech admissions here: