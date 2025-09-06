UPSSSC PET Question Paper 2025: Download Today’s Shift 1 Paper PDF for All Sets

UPSSSC PET Question Paper 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) is conducting the UPSSSC PET Exam 2025 on September 6 and 7 in two shifts daily, the morning shift from 10 am to 12 noon and the evening shift from 3 pm to 5 pm. Candidates preparing for the upcoming shift or for the next year's examination cycle must download the UPSSSC PET Question Paper 2025, which contains the questions from Indian History, Indian National Movement, Geography, Indian Economy, Indian Constitution & Public Administration, General Science, Elementary Arithmetic, General Hindi, General English, Logic & Reasoning, Current Affairs, General Awareness, etc. The UPSSSC PET Question Paper 2025 helps candidates in analysing the number of questions asked from each top subtopic that is covered, the difficulty level of the exam, etc. Candidates can click on the download link below to download the UP PET Question Paper 2025 PDF.

UPSSSC PET Question Paper 2025 PDF Download The UPSSSC PET Question Paper 2025 is designed to test the knowledge of candidates in different subjects such as general English and Hindi, elementary arithmetic, etc. By understanding the exam pattern, syllabus, and difficulty level, candidates can strategise their preparation effectively. Click on the link below to download the UPSSSC PET Question Paper 2025 PDF. UPSSSC PET Question Paper 2025 Shift 1 PDF Download Also Check, UPSSSC PET Answer Key 2025 UP PET Question Paper 2025: Overview The UPSSC PET 2025 exam is an offline (OMR-based) test with 100 objective-type questions carrying 100 marks. The exam is conducted for a duration of 2 hours between 10 am and 12 noon and 3 pm and 5 pm. Check the table below for the UPSSC PET exam overview.

Subject Total Number of Questions Indian History 5 Indian National Movement 5 Geography 5 Indian Economy 5 Indian Constitution & Public Administration 5 General Science 5 Elementary Arithmetic 5 General Hindi 5 General English 5 Logic & Reasoning 5 Current Affairs 10 General Awareness 10 Analysis of Hindi Unread Passage - 2 Passages 10 Graph Interpretation - 2 Graphs 10 Table Interpretation & Analysis - 2 Tables 10 Overall 100 How to Download the UPSSSC PET 2025 Question Paper? Candidates can download the unofficial question paper from leading coaching websites or by clicking on the direct link above. UPSSSC will also release the PET Question Paper 2025 after the selection process is over. Check the steps below to download the Question Paper from official website