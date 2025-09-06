NIRF 2025 Rankings Released for Top Colleges
UPSSSC PET Question Paper 2025: Download Today’s Shift 1 Paper PDF for All Sets

By Mohd Salman
Sep 6, 2025, 16:09 IST

UPSSSC PET Question Paper 2025: UPPSC conducts the PET exam for subjects like general English and Hindi, elementary arithmetic, etc. The exam is conducted on September 6 and 7, 2025, for the Preliminary Eligibility Test. A direct link to download the UPSSSC PET Question Paper 2025 is provided below.

UPSSSC PET Question Paper 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) is conducting the UPSSSC PET Exam 2025 on September 6 and 7 in two shifts daily, the morning shift from 10 am to 12 noon and the evening shift from 3 pm to 5 pm. Candidates preparing for the upcoming shift or for the next year's examination cycle must download the UPSSSC PET Question Paper 2025, which contains the questions from Indian History, Indian National Movement, Geography, Indian Economy, Indian Constitution & Public Administration, General Science, Elementary Arithmetic, General Hindi, General English, Logic & Reasoning, Current Affairs, General Awareness, etc.

The UPSSSC PET Question Paper 2025 helps candidates in analysing the number of questions asked from each top subtopic that is covered, the difficulty level of the exam, etc. Candidates can click on the download link below to download the UP PET Question Paper 2025 PDF.

UPSSSC PET Question Paper 2025 PDF Download

The UPSSSC PET Question Paper 2025 is designed to test the knowledge of candidates in different subjects such as general English and Hindi, elementary arithmetic, etc. By understanding the exam pattern, syllabus, and difficulty level, candidates can strategise their preparation effectively. Click on the link below to download the UPSSSC PET Question Paper 2025 PDF.

Shift 1 PDF Download

UP PET Question Paper 2025: Overview

The UPSSC PET 2025 exam is an offline (OMR-based) test with 100 objective-type questions carrying 100 marks. The exam is conducted for a duration of 2 hours between 10 am and 12 noon and 3 pm and 5 pm. Check the table below for the UPSSC PET exam overview.

 

Subject

Total Number of Questions

Indian History

5

Indian National Movement

5

Geography

5

Indian Economy

5

Indian Constitution & Public Administration

5

General Science

5

Elementary Arithmetic

5

General Hindi

5

General English

5

Logic & Reasoning

5

Current Affairs

10

General Awareness

10

Analysis of Hindi Unread Passage - 2 Passages

10

Graph Interpretation - 2 Graphs

10

Table Interpretation & Analysis - 2 Tables

10

Overall

100

How to Download the UPSSSC PET 2025 Question Paper?

Candidates can download the unofficial question paper from leading coaching websites or by clicking on the direct link above. UPSSSC will also release the PET Question Paper 2025 after the selection process is over. Check the steps below to download the Question Paper from official website

  • Visit the official website, upsssc.gov.in
  • Go to Question Paper/Answer Key section
  • Select the UP PET 2025 Question Paper.
  • Download the PDF

 

How to Use the UPSSSC PET Question Paper for Preparation?

The UPSSSC PET Question Paper 2025 is a strategic tool for candidates preparing to attempt the Preliminary Eligibility Test in upcoming years. By analysing the actual paper, candidates can identify high-frequency topics across subjects like General Awareness, the Indian Economy, and Current Affairs, which helps them to prioritise their study schedule.
Start by solving the question paper in a timed setting to simulate the real exam environment. This enhances candidates' speed and accuracy, especially in sections like Elementary Arithmetic and Logical Reasoning. Next, check your answers to pinpoint weak areas, whether it's Graph Interpretation, Hindi Unread Passages, or Table Analysis and revise those topics thoroughly.
The UP PET 2025 question paper PDF provided insights into the exam pattern and difficulty level. Candidates can use it to track changes in question framing, weightage distribution, and emerging trends in General Science and Indian Constitution topics.

