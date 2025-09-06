UPSSSC PET Answer Key 2025: Check Unofficial Answer Key for September 6th Exam

UPSSSC PET Answer Key 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) is conducting the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2025 on September 6 and September 7, 2025 in two shifts daily. As candidates eagerly await their results, the unofficial UPSSSC PET Answer Key 2025 is expected to be released by coaching institutes and educational portals by the evening of the same day. In the article, candidates will be able to download the UPSSSC PET Unofficial Answer Key 2025 and estimate their score before the official answer key is released.

The UPSSSC PET Exam 2025 is conducted on September 6 and 7 in two shifts daily, the morning shift from 10 am to 12 noon and the evening shift from 3 pm to 5 pm. Candidates must use the UPSSSC PET answer key to check the response made by them in the examination. The UPSSSC PET Question Paper consists of different subjects such as Elementary Arithmetic, General Hindi, General English, Logic & Reasoning, Current Affairs, General Awareness, etc.