UPSSSC PET Answer Key 2025: Check Unofficial Answer Key for September 6th Exam

UPSSSC PET Answer Key 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) is conducting the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2025 on September 6 and September 7, 2025 in two shifts daily. As candidates eagerly await their results, the unofficial UPSSSC PET Answer Key 2025 is expected to be released by coaching institutes and educational portals by the evening of the same day. In the article, candidates will be able to download the UPSSSC PET Unofficial Answer Key 2025 and estimate their score before the official answer key is released.
UPSSSC PET Answer Key 2025
The UPSSSC PET Exam 2025 is conducted on September 6 and 7 in two shifts daily, the morning shift from 10 am to 12 noon and the evening shift from 3 pm to 5 pm. Candidates must use the UPSSSC PET answer key to check the response made by them in the examination. The UPSSSC PET Question Paper consists of different subjects such as Elementary Arithmetic, General Hindi, General English, Logic & Reasoning, Current Affairs, General Awareness, etc.
UPSSSC PET Answer Key 2025: Overview
The UPSSSC PET Answer Key is important for candidates to cross-check their responses and predict their scores before the official results are declared. The unofficial key, prepared by coaching experts, is based on student feedback, while the official key will be released by UPSSSC in upcoming days. Check the table UP PET Answer Key Overview.
|
Aspect
|
Details
|
Exam Conducted On
|
September 6 and September 7, 2025
|
Unofficial Answer Key Release
|
September 6, 2025 (Evening) for day 1
|
Official Answer Key Release
|
3rd Week of September 2025
|
Exam Mode
|
Offline (OMR Sheet)
|
Total Marks
|
100
|
Negative Marking
|
0.25 marks
|
Minimum Qualifying Marks
|
2 hours
UPSSSC PET Answer Key 2025: Marking Scheme
The UPSSSC PET exam consists of 100 questions with 100 marks with negative marking of 0.25 marks. Check the table below for the UPSSSC PET Marking scheme.
|
Subject
|
Total Number of Questions
|
Indian History
|
5
|
Indian National Movement
|
5
|
Geography
|
5
|
Indian Economy
|
5
|
Indian Constitution & Public Administration
|
5
|
General Science
|
5
|
Elementary Arithmetic
|
5
|
General Hindi
|
5
|
General English
|
5
