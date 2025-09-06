NIRF 2025 Rankings Released for Top Colleges
Focus
Quick Links

UPSSSC PET Answer Key 2025: Check Unofficial Answer Key for September 6th Exam

By Mohd Salman
Sep 6, 2025, 15:36 IST

The UPSSSC PET Unofficial Answer Key 2025 helps candidates estimate scores before official results. Released by coaching institutes, it includes solutions for subjects such as Indian History, Indian National Movement, Geography, Indian Economy, Indian Constitution & Public Administration, General Science. Official key is expected to get released in September 2025.

UPSSSC PET Answer Key 2025
UPSSSC PET Answer Key 2025

UPSSSC PET Answer Key 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) is conducting the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2025 on September 6 and September 7, 2025 in two shifts daily. As candidates eagerly await their results, the unofficial UPSSSC PET Answer Key 2025 is expected to be released by coaching institutes and educational portals by the evening of the same day. In the article, candidates will be able to download the UPSSSC PET Unofficial Answer Key 2025 and estimate their score before the official answer key is released.

UPSSSC PET Answer Key 2025

The UPSSSC PET Exam 2025 is conducted on September 6 and 7 in two shifts daily, the morning shift from 10 am to 12 noon and the evening shift from 3 pm to 5 pm. Candidates must use the UPSSSC PET answer key to check the response made by them in the examination. The UPSSSC PET Question Paper consists of different subjects such as Elementary Arithmetic, General Hindi, General English, Logic & Reasoning, Current Affairs, General Awareness, etc.

UPSSSC PET Answer Key 2025: Overview

The UPSSSC PET Answer Key is important for candidates to cross-check their responses and predict their scores before the official results are declared. The unofficial key, prepared by coaching experts, is based on student feedback, while the official key will be released by UPSSSC in upcoming days. Check the table UP PET Answer Key Overview.

Aspect

Details

Exam Conducted On

September 6 and September 7, 2025

Unofficial Answer Key Release

September 6, 2025 (Evening) for day 1

Official Answer Key Release

3rd Week of September 2025

Exam Mode

Offline (OMR Sheet)

Total Marks

100

Negative Marking

0.25 marks

Minimum Qualifying Marks

2 hours

UPSSSC PET Answer Key 2025: Marking Scheme

The UPSSSC PET exam consists of 100 questions with 100 marks with negative marking of 0.25 marks. Check the table below for the UPSSSC PET Marking scheme.

Subject

Total Number of Questions

Indian History

5

Indian National Movement

5

Geography

5

Indian Economy

5

Indian Constitution & Public Administration

5

General Science

5

Elementary Arithmetic

5

General Hindi

5

General English

5

Mohd Salman
Mohd Salman

Senior Executive

Mohd Salman is a content expert with over 6 years of experience in the education sector, who has built the categories for the SSC, Railways, Defence, Police, and State Government Exams. He previously worked with organisation like Testbook and holds a B.Tech in Information Technology. At Jagran Josh, he manages and writes for the education beat, covering all educational news for Govt Jobs notifications, and exams such as UPSC, Banking and Railways. He can be reached at mohd.salman@jagrannewmedia.com
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News