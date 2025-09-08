WBJEE Counselling 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Out Soon at wbjeeb.nic.in

WBJEE Counselling 2025: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) will release the WBJEE Counselling 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result tomorrow, September 9, 2025. Candidates who filled choices for the round 2 counselling can check their status online on the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in/wbjee. The WBJEE restarted the counselling process after a long delay on the Calcutta High Court verdict to maintain the old reservation policy.

WBJEE Counselling 2025 Key Highlights

Candidates can check the important points related to WBJEE Counselling 2025 Round 2 here: