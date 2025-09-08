WBJEE Counselling 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Out Soon at wbjeeb.nic.in

WBJEE Counselling 2025: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) will release the WBJEE Counselling 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result tomorrow, September 9, 2025. Candidates who filled choices for the round 2 counselling can check their status online on the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in/wbjee. The WBJEE restarted the counselling process after a long delay on the Calcutta High Court verdict to maintain the old reservation policy.
WBJEE Counselling 2025 Key Highlights
Candidates can check the important points related to WBJEE Counselling 2025 Round 2 here:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Event name
|
WBJEE Counselling 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result
|
Exam name
|
West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations (WBJEE)
Joint Entrance Examinations (JEE)
|
Board name
|
West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB)
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Official website
|
wbjeeb.nic.in/wbjee
|
State
|
West Bengal
|
Stream
|
Engineering
Technology
Pharmacy
|
Seat allotment list release date
|
September 9, 2025
|
Document verification date
|
September 9 - 11, 2025
What After Release of WBJEE Counselling 2025 Round 2 Results?
Candidates who are allotted seats will need to choose one of the following options to proceed with the counselling:
- Upgradation: If the seat is upgraded to the first preference, the candidate doesn't need to pay the seat acceptance fee again, but must download the new allotment letter, report to the newly allotted college, and complete all admission formalities. In case the seat is upgraded to other choices, the candidate must join the institute and complete all admission formalities.
- No Upgradation: In such a case, the candidate can seek admission to the prior allotted institute and complete all admission protocols.
- Cancelled and Allotted: Candidates who were rejected in Round 1 verification and now are allotted colleges will have to report to the respective college and get their documents verified.
