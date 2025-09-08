Schools Holiday (8 September)
WBJEE Counselling 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Out Soon at wbjeeb.nic.in

Sep 8, 2025, 19:01 IST

WBJEE Counselling 2025: The WBJEEB will release the WBJEE Counselling 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result tomorrow, September 9, 2025. Candidates can check their status online at wbjeeb.nic.in/wbjee. 

WBJEE Counselling 2025: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) will release the WBJEE Counselling 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result tomorrow, September 9, 2025. Candidates who filled choices for the round 2 counselling can check their status online on the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in/wbjee. The WBJEE restarted the counselling process after a long delay on the Calcutta High Court verdict to maintain the old reservation policy.

WBJEE Counselling 2025 Key Highlights 

Candidates can check the important points related to WBJEE Counselling 2025 Round 2 here:

Overview 

Details 

Event name 

WBJEE Counselling 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result

Exam name 

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations (WBJEE)

Joint Entrance Examinations (JEE)

Board name 

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB)

Academic year 

2025-26

Official website 

wbjeeb.nic.in/wbjee

State 

West Bengal 

Stream 

Engineering

Technology

Pharmacy 

Seat allotment list release date 

September 9, 2025 

Document verification date 

September 9 - 11, 2025

What After Release of WBJEE Counselling 2025 Round 2 Results?

Candidates who are allotted seats will need to choose one of the following options to proceed with the counselling: 

  • Upgradation: If the seat is upgraded to the first preference, the candidate doesn't need to pay the seat acceptance fee again, but must download the new allotment letter, report to the newly allotted college, and complete all admission formalities. In case the seat is upgraded to other choices, the candidate must join the institute and complete all admission formalities.
  • No Upgradation: In such a case, the candidate can seek admission to the prior allotted institute and complete all admission protocols.
  • Cancelled and Allotted: Candidates who were rejected in Round 1 verification and now are allotted colleges will have to report to the respective college and get their documents verified.

