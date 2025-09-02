Teacher's Day 2025: Date, Theme, and Significance

Teacher's Day is observed to honor the invaluable effort that teachers put in shaping the future of students and society. It is a day to recognize their tireless efforts, hard work, and good things that they bring about in the lives of millions of people.

Teacher's Day in India is observed annually on September 5, the birthday of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, a well-known philosopher, scholar, and ex-President of India who dedicated his life to the field of education and teaching.

Theme of Teacher's Day 2025

The theme of Teacher's Day 2025 is "Inspiring the Next Generation of Learners". This theme brings into focus the enormous contribution of teachers not only towards academic learning but also towards motivating learners to follow their interests, be creative, and learn to be strong and confident. This is a testimony to how present-day teachers are guides who guide students to succeed in a new world.