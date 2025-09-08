The capital of Afghanistan is Kabul, which is the nation's largest city. According to Britannica, the city’s culture reflects a mix of tradition and modernity. From Attan folk dances and Persian-inspired poetry to handwoven carpets and whatnot, the city reflects vibrance. Its colorful embroidered clothing, political, economic, and cultural centre serves as a focal point for empires, trade, and diplomacy for over 3,500 years. Strategically located at the crossroads of Central and South Asia, Kabul hasits cuisine delights with dishes like Kabuli Pulao and mantu. Let us explore more about it in this blog.

Why is Kabul So Famous?

Apart from being known for flavorful kebabs, often shared in warm, communal meals, it is the vibrant heart of Afghanistan. It further boasts a rich blend of food, culture, and folklore. Kabul’s fame stems from its unique historical and cultural identity: