How to Score 100 Percentile in CAT 2025: Check Toppers Tips and Strategies

How to Score 100 Percentile in CAT 2025: The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025 exam is scheduled to be conducted on November 30, 2025, in three slots. The CAT exam is known for its intense competition, and achieving a perfect 100 percentile is undoubtedlya formidable task. Yet, it remains within reach with the right preparation strategy and unwavering dedication. In this article, we will discuss the tips and strategies to score 100 percentile in the CAT exam. Important Tips to Score 100 Percentile in CAT 2025 Candidates aspiring to go to the top IIMs for their MBA or other management courses have to follow a different preparation strategy from the rest of the students. The competition in the CAT exam is very intense, and only the right preparation plan with a disciplined approach can create a huge difference and help a candidate to score 100 percentile.

According to Tanishq Gupta, who scored 99.99 percentile in CAT 2024, “I started my CAT prep in the month of October. Since I had covered most of the topics during my JEE preparation, I just had to brush them up once and give a lot of mocks. I think for an exam like CAT, giving around 30+ mocks is a must so that you know the best way to attempt the exam. Hence, one should try to complete the syllabus by September/mid-October and then focus on giving mocks.” Here we will discuss strategies and tips that will help a candidate to score 100 percentile in the CAT exam 2025. Start Your Preparation Early If you are clear with your aim to get admission to top IIMs, then you must start the CAT preparation early and not wait till the last stage. This will give you an edge over the candidates who start their preparation late. You will have more time to master the CAT Syllabus, which will enhance your chances of doing well in the CAT exam.

Understand the Syllabus and Exam Pattern You have to familiarise yourself with the CAT syllabus, exam pattern, and marking scheme, which will help you create a well-structured study plan for yourself. After analysing the syllabus, identify the most important topics of the exam. This will help you prioritise your study plan, and you will never miss the important topic. Know Your Target If you want to score 100 percentile in the CAT exam, you must have an idea about how many marks you need to score to achieve your goal. In 2024, 14 candidates scored 100 percentile in the CAT exam, and their scaled score was somewhere around 150. So, you set your target to score approximately somewhere between 150-160. Number of Candidates Score 100 percentile over the years The table below shows the number of candidates who scored 100 percentile from 2018 to 2024.

Year Number of Candidates 2018 11 2019 10 2020 9 2021 9 2022 11 2023 14 2024 14 Choose the Best Study Material The selection of the right study material plays a vital role in scoring a good percentile in the CAT exam. There are plenty of books and other study materials available in the market. You have to choose the study material wisely. Always go with the recommendation of experts and toppers, and also check the online reviews of that material. This will definitely help you to find the right study material and increase your chances of getting 100 percentile in the CAT exam. Create a Structured Study Plan After the selection of the study material, the next step is how you approach your preparation journey. If you want to score 100 percentile in the CAT exam, you have to create a well-structured study plan that covers the complete syllabus. Allocate sufficient time to each topic/section as per your strengths and weaknesses. Make section-wise weekly goals to track your preparation progress. Apart from a comprehensive study plan, develop a strategy for each CAT section based on your strengths and weaknesses. Allocate time wisely, ensuring that you maximise your scores in each section.