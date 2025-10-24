TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025
Chhath Puja 2025 School Holidays: School Closed on THESE Dates in UP, Bihar, Delhi and Other States

By Anisha Mishra
Oct 24, 2025, 11:12 IST

Schools in multiple Indian states are closed from October 25-28, 2025, for Chhath Puja festivities, providing students with another holiday period after Diwali. The deeply revered festival is especially significant in Bihar, and enthusiastically celebrated in Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and other regions. This closure allows students and families to participate in the four-day celebrations dedicated to the Sun God.

Chhath Puja 2025 School Holidays: School Closed on THESE Dates in UP, Bihar, Delhi and Other States

Chhath Puja, a significant Hindu festival, brings a wave of holidays across various Indian states, with schools closing their doors from October 25 to October 28, 2025. Following closely on the heels of the Diwali break, these festive closures allow students to partake in the elaborate four-day celebrations. The reverence for Chhath Puja is particularly profound in Bihar, where the festival is a cornerstone of cultural life, but its spirit also resonates strongly in states like Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, alongside numerous other regions across the country.

This period of school closure is a welcome respite for students, enabling them to immerse themselves in the rich traditions and customs associated with Chhath Puja. Families gather to perform rituals dedicated to the Sun God, Surya, and Chhathi Maiya, seeking blessings for prosperity and well-being. The extended break facilitates travel for many, as people return to their ancestral homes to celebrate with loved ones, making it a time of communal joy and spiritual reflection.

Chhath Puja Holidays 2025: State-wise Information

State

Holiday Status

Bihar

All schools closed until October 29, 2025. Schools reopen on October 30, 2025.

Uttar Pradesh

Diwali holidays observed from October 20-23, 2025. Chhath Puja holiday likely from October 25-28, 2025 (official notification awaited).

Rajasthan

Schools closed until October 25, 2025, for festive holidays. No formal announcement yet for additional Chhath Puja holidays; extensions may depend on local traditions.

Chhath Puja Holidays in Bihar

In observance of Chhath Puja, the Bihar Education Department has announced a school holiday. All schools throughout the state will be closed until October 29, 2025, to facilitate student and teacher participation in the festivities. Schools are scheduled to resume classes on October 30, 2025.

Chhath Puja Holidays in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh schools previously had Diwali holidays from October 20-23, 2025. Now, an extended break for Chhath Puja is expected from October 25-28. While an official announcement from the education department is still pending, many families have already started their preparations for this significant occasion.

Chhath Puja Holidays in Rajasthan

Schools in Rajasthan are currently observing festive holidays and will remain closed until October 25, 2025. While there's no official government announcement yet regarding additional holidays for Chhath Puja, an extension of school closures is possible, depending on local traditions and community participation.

Chhath Puja 2025: Festival Schedule

Chhath Puja in 2025 will be celebrated over four days, from October 25 to October 28. Each day of this festival holds unique significance.

  • October 25: Nahay-Khaay – the first day of purification and preparation.

  • October 26: Kharna – a day of fasting and evening offerings.

  • October 27: Sandhya Arghya – prayers and offerings made to the setting sun.

  • October 28: Usha Arghya – the concluding ritual with prayers to the rising sun.

As schools close and holidays are declared across various states, families and students eagerly anticipate celebrating Chhath Puja 2025 with immense joy, devotion, and togetherness.

Important Note

Since Chhath Puja is a regional festival, local authorities often issue specific circulars. Parents and students are strongly advised to check with their individual school authorities or local district administration for the final confirmation of the closure dates.

