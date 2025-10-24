Chhath Puja 2025 School Holidays: School Closed on THESE Dates in UP, Bihar, Delhi and Other States

Chhath Puja, a significant Hindu festival, brings a wave of holidays across various Indian states, with schools closing their doors from October 25 to October 28, 2025. Following closely on the heels of the Diwali break, these festive closures allow students to partake in the elaborate four-day celebrations. The reverence for Chhath Puja is particularly profound in Bihar, where the festival is a cornerstone of cultural life, but its spirit also resonates strongly in states like Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, alongside numerous other regions across the country. This period of school closure is a welcome respite for students, enabling them to immerse themselves in the rich traditions and customs associated with Chhath Puja. Families gather to perform rituals dedicated to the Sun God, Surya, and Chhathi Maiya, seeking blessings for prosperity and well-being. The extended break facilitates travel for many, as people return to their ancestral homes to celebrate with loved ones, making it a time of communal joy and spiritual reflection.

Chhath Puja Holidays 2025: State-wise Information State Holiday Status Bihar All schools closed until October 29, 2025. Schools reopen on October 30, 2025. Uttar Pradesh Diwali holidays observed from October 20-23, 2025. Chhath Puja holiday likely from October 25-28, 2025 (official notification awaited). Rajasthan Schools closed until October 25, 2025, for festive holidays. No formal announcement yet for additional Chhath Puja holidays; extensions may depend on local traditions. Chhath Puja Holidays in Bihar In observance of Chhath Puja, the Bihar Education Department has announced a school holiday. All schools throughout the state will be closed until October 29, 2025, to facilitate student and teacher participation in the festivities. Schools are scheduled to resume classes on October 30, 2025.

Chhath Puja Holidays in Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh schools previously had Diwali holidays from October 20-23, 2025. Now, an extended break for Chhath Puja is expected from October 25-28. While an official announcement from the education department is still pending, many families have already started their preparations for this significant occasion. Chhath Puja Holidays in Rajasthan Schools in Rajasthan are currently observing festive holidays and will remain closed until October 25, 2025. While there's no official government announcement yet regarding additional holidays for Chhath Puja, an extension of school closures is possible, depending on local traditions and community participation. Chhath Puja 2025: Festival Schedule Chhath Puja in 2025 will be celebrated over four days, from October 25 to October 28. Each day of this festival holds unique significance.