CBSE Class 10 History Important Questions 2025–26: Chapter-wise PDF Download

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the updated Class 10 History syllabus for the 2025–26 academic session, and it’s essential for students to prepare strategically to score high marks in the upcoming CBSE Board Exams 2026. History, an integral part of the Social Science curriculum, helps students understand the evolution of nations, societies, and cultures.
To support students in their exam preparation, we have compiled CBSE Class 10 History Important Questions 2025–26, organized chapter-wise as per the latest syllabus and exam pattern. These questions include short answer, long answer, and map-based questions, designed to help students grasp key historical events, timelines, and concepts effectively.
Students can also download the free PDF of CBSE Class 10 History Important Questions (2025–26) for each chapter to make revision easier and more efficient. Whether you’re aiming to strengthen your conceptual understanding or practice for the board exams, these important questions will serve as a complete study resource for Class 10 History preparation.
History Class 10 Important Questions with Answers PDF
|
Chapter 4: The Age of Industrialisation
|
Chapter 5: Print Culture and The Modern World
|
Chapter 6: Lifelines of the National Economy
Note - History Class 10 Important Questions with answers for rest of the chapters will be provided soon to the students.
CBSE Class 10 Syllabus 2025-26
The CBSE Class 10 syllabus 2025–26 will provide a clear roadmap of all subjects and topics to help students prepare systematically for board exams. It highlights key chapters, concepts, and exam patterns to ensure effective revision and better performance.
|
CBSE Board Syllabus 2025-26: Download Subject-Wise PDFs For FREE
CBSE Class 10 Sample Paper 2025-26
CBSE Class 10 sample papers 2025–26 will help students practice the latest exam pattern and important questions for effective preparation. Solving these papers improves time management, boosts confidence, and ensures readiness for board exams.
|
CBSE Class 10 Sample Paper 2025-26: Download 10th Subject-wise Paper PDF and Marking Scheme
How to Prepare for Class 10 Board exam
-
Understand the Syllabus, go through the CBSE Class 10 syllabus 2025–26 carefully and know which chapters and topics are important for History and other subjects.
-
Use Chapter-wise Important Questions, Practice important questions for each chapter, especially from History, to focus on key events, timelines, and concepts.
-
Make a Revision Schedule, Plan daily or weekly study time for each subject, ensuring you revise all chapters well before the exams.
-
Practice Sample Papers and Previous Year Questions, Solve sample papers and past board exam questions to get familiar with the exam pattern and improve time management.
-
Take Short Breaks and Stay Healthy, Avoid stress by taking regular breaks, eating well, and sleeping properly. A healthy mind and body improve concentration and memory.
For more CBSE study materials, stay updated on Jagran Josh.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation