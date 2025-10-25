CBSE Class 10 History Important Questions 2025–26: Chapter-wise PDF Download

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the updated Class 10 History syllabus for the 2025–26 academic session, and it’s essential for students to prepare strategically to score high marks in the upcoming CBSE Board Exams 2026. History, an integral part of the Social Science curriculum, helps students understand the evolution of nations, societies, and cultures.

To support students in their exam preparation, we have compiled CBSE Class 10 History Important Questions 2025–26, organized chapter-wise as per the latest syllabus and exam pattern. These questions include short answer, long answer, and map-based questions, designed to help students grasp key historical events, timelines, and concepts effectively.

Students can also download the free PDF of CBSE Class 10 History Important Questions (2025–26) for each chapter to make revision easier and more efficient. Whether you’re aiming to strengthen your conceptual understanding or practice for the board exams, these important questions will serve as a complete study resource for Class 10 History preparation.