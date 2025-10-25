UGC Alerts About Fake Engineering Institute in Delhi

A notification concerning the Institute of Management and Engineering, located at 1810/4, First Floor, Kotla Mubarakpur, Delhi, which is offering several degree courses and programs in clear breach of the UGC Act, 1956, has been issued by the University Grants Commission.

According to Section 22 of the UGC Act of 1956, it is stipulated that:-

Only universities or institutions incorporated by or under a Central Act, a Provisional Act, a State Act, or an institution, under section 3, define a university as an institution which is authorised by an Act of Parliament to confer or grant degrees. Aside from what is stated in sub-section (I), “no person or authority shall confer, or grant, or hold himself or itself out as entitled to confer or grant, any degree…….”

The notice issued by the University Grants Commission (UGC) also mentions that the Institute of Management and Engineering, located at 1810/4. 1st Floor, Kotla Mubarakpur, Delhi, is not recognised under Section 2(f) or Section 3 of the UGC Act, 1956, and is not authorised to offer degrees under Section 22.