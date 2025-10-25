TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025

By Pratyasha Chaturvedi
Oct 25, 2025, 10:30 IST

The Delhi-based Institute of Management and Engineering has been notified by the University Grants Commission (UGC) for providing degree programs that violate the UGC Act of 1956. The UGC recommends that students and parents avoid enrolling in such self-styled colleges and instead visit the official UGC website for a list of approved universities.

UGC Alerts About Fake Engineering Institute in Delhi

A notification concerning the Institute of Management and Engineering, located at 1810/4, First Floor, Kotla Mubarakpur, Delhi, which is offering several degree courses and programs in clear breach of the UGC Act, 1956, has been issued by the University Grants Commission.

According to Section 22 of the UGC Act of 1956,  it is stipulated that:-

  • Only universities or institutions incorporated by or under a Central Act, a Provisional Act, a State Act, or an institution, under section 3, define a university as an institution which is authorised by an Act of Parliament to confer or grant degrees.

  • Aside from what is stated in sub-section (I), “no person or authority shall confer, or grant, or hold himself or itself out as entitled to confer or grant, any degree…….”

The notice issued by the University Grants Commission (UGC) also mentions that the Institute of Management and Engineering, located at 1810/4. 1st Floor, Kotla Mubarakpur, Delhi, is not recognised under Section 2(f) or Section 3 of the UGC Act, 1956, and is not authorised to offer degrees under Section 22.

The University Grants Commission (UGC), through this notice, also advises the students, parents and the public not to enroll in the aforementioned self-styled institution, since it may ruin the careers of their wards. If the public wishes to find a list of recognised universities and approved institutions, they can visit the UGC official website and navigate to the HEI Section.

Also, check:-

List of Other Fake Universities in Delhi As of October 2025

On its official website, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has listed a total of 22 fake universities which are operating in various Indian states. This important information has been formally published on the official UGC website, advising prospective students and their parents to take utmost care and verify the accreditation of any institution before enrolling.

Given below is the list of fake universities in Delhi as of October 2025:-

  • All India Institute of Public & Physical Health Sciences (AIIPHS)

  • Commercial University

  • United Nations University

  • Vocational University

  • ADR-Centric Juridical University

  • Indian Institute of Science and Engineering

  • Viswakarma Open University for Self-Employment

  • Adhyatmik Vishwavidyalaya

  • World Peace of United Nations University

  • Institute of Management and Engineering

Also, check:-

