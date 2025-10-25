MP NEET PG 2025 Counselling 2025 Registration Commences at dme.mponline.gov.in

MP NEET PG Counselling 2025: The Directorate of Medical Education, Madhya Pradesh, has opened the MP NEET PG counselling 2025 round 1 registration process. Candidates who have qualified the NEET PG 2025 entrance exams are eligible to participate in the counselling process conducted for admissions to the MD, MS courses offered in the state medical colleges.

The complete schedule for the first round of DME MP NEET PG counselling 2025 has not been issued by officials. Candidates are, however, advised to complete the registration process.

MP NEET PG 2025 counselling registration link is available on the official website - dme.mponline.gov.in. To register for the PG counselling, candidates can click on ‘create profile’ and enter all the required details. Candidates can also click on the direct link given below to register for the MP NEET PG counselling 2025.