MP NEET PG 2025 Counselling 2025 Registration Commences at dme.mponline.gov.in

DME MP has commenced the MP NEET PG counselling 2025 registration process. Candidates participating in the first round of PG counselling can register through the link given here. 

MP NEET PG 2025 Counselling 2025 Registration Commence
Key Points

  • Round 1 counselling registration link is available on the official website dme.mponline.gov.in
  • The complete schedule for the MP NEET PG round 1 counselling is expected to be released soon
  • Registration is mandatory to be considered for the counselling process

MP NEET PG Counselling 2025: The Directorate of Medical Education, Madhya Pradesh, has opened the MP NEET PG counselling 2025 round 1 registration process. Candidates who have qualified the NEET PG 2025 entrance exams are eligible to participate in the counselling process conducted for admissions to the MD, MS courses offered in the state medical colleges. 

The complete schedule for the first round of DME MP NEET PG counselling 2025 has not been issued by officials. Candidates are, however, advised to complete the registration process. 

MP NEET PG 2025 counselling registration link is available on the official website - dme.mponline.gov.in. To register for the PG counselling, candidates can click on ‘create profile’ and enter all the required details. Candidates can also click on the direct link given below to register for the MP NEET PG counselling 2025.

MP NEET PG Counselling 2025 - Click Here

MP NEET PG Counselling 2025 Registration

The link for candidates to register for the MP NEET PG counselling 2025 is available on the official counselling website. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to register

Step 1: Visit the DME MP official website

Step 2: Click on PG counselling

Step 3: Click on Create Profile

Step 4: Enter all required details

Step 5: Save details and click on submit 

What After MP NEET PG Registration 2025

After completing the MP NEET PG 2025 round 1 registration, students can login to enter the choice of course and college for allotment. The choices must be filled in the order of preference for allotment. Based on the choices entered, the MP NEET PG counselling 2025 round 1 seat allotment result will be released. Candidates allotted seats as per their choice must report to the allotted colleges for the document verification and admission process within the given time. 


