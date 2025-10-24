TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025
Focus
Quick Links
News

JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Applications Expected Soon, Apply at jeemain.nta.nic.in

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Oct 24, 2025, 11:48 IST

The National Testing Agency is expected to commence the JEE Main 2026 session 1 registration process by next week. All those interested in applying for the engineering entrance exam can visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Applications Expected Soon
JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Applications Expected Soon
Register for Result Updates

Key Points

  • JEE Main 2026 Session 1, Session 2 Exams in January and April 2026
  • Session 1 registration expected by next week at jeemain.nta.nic.in
  • Check application process, schedule and other details here

The National Testing Agency is yet to begin the JEE Main 2026 Session 1 registration process. As per the official notification shared, the registration link for the JEE Main 2026 session 1 will be available in October 2025. The link to register for the JEE Main 2026 session 1 is expected to be available on the official website by next week. Candidates appearing for the JEE Main exams can check the latest updates and important information here. 

JEE Main 2026 Session 1 registration will be available on the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in. To register for the entrance exams, candidates are required to visit the official website and register with a valid email ID and mobile number. Candidates must also make sure they update their Aadhar cards mandatory for the JEE Main 2026 application process. 

JEE Main 2026 Exam Schedule

JEE Main 2026 Session 1 and Session 2 exams will be held in January and April 2026. Candidates can check the tentative schedule for JEE Main 2026 below.

Events

Dates

Session 1 (January 2026)

Online Submission of Application Form

October 2025 onwards

Dates of Examination

Between 21 - 30 January 2026

Session 2 (April 2026)

Online Submission of Application Form

Last week of January 2026 onwards

Dates of Examination

Between 1 - 10 April 2026

JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Registration

As per official notification, the JEE Main 2026 session 1 registration process is set to commence in October 2025. Candidates preparing for the JEE Main 2026 session 1 exams must keep all the documents ready with them for registrations. Follow the steps provided below to apply. 

Related Stories

Step 1: Visit the official website of JEE Main 2026

Step 2: Click on the JEE Main 2026 Session 1 registration link

Step 3: Click on New Registration

Step 4: Enter the required details

Step 5: Fill out the JEE Main 2026 application form

Step 6: Upload the necessary documents

Step 7: Submit the JEE Main 2026 application fee

Step 8: Save and click on submit

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager

Sherin completed her Masters degree in Communication from Madras Christian College, Chennai,. She has 5 years of experience in creating digital content and has previously worked as an assistant professor for 1.5 years. She later joined as a content writer at Careers360 working on education news, college, university and careers section. At Jagranjosh.com, she writes for the Education News section also working on the board results and other entrance exams like CUET, NEET, JEE Main.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News