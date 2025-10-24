JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Applications Expected Soon, Apply at jeemain.nta.nic.in

Key Points
- JEE Main 2026 Session 1, Session 2 Exams in January and April 2026
- Session 1 registration expected by next week at jeemain.nta.nic.in
- Check application process, schedule and other details here
The National Testing Agency is yet to begin the JEE Main 2026 Session 1 registration process. As per the official notification shared, the registration link for the JEE Main 2026 session 1 will be available in October 2025. The link to register for the JEE Main 2026 session 1 is expected to be available on the official website by next week. Candidates appearing for the JEE Main exams can check the latest updates and important information here.
JEE Main 2026 Session 1 registration will be available on the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in. To register for the entrance exams, candidates are required to visit the official website and register with a valid email ID and mobile number. Candidates must also make sure they update their Aadhar cards mandatory for the JEE Main 2026 application process.
JEE Main 2026 Exam Schedule
JEE Main 2026 Session 1 and Session 2 exams will be held in January and April 2026. Candidates can check the tentative schedule for JEE Main 2026 below.
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Session 1 (January 2026)
|
Online Submission of Application Form
|
October 2025 onwards
|
Dates of Examination
|
Between 21 - 30 January 2026
|
Session 2 (April 2026)
|
Online Submission of Application Form
|
Last week of January 2026 onwards
|
Dates of Examination
|
Between 1 - 10 April 2026
JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Registration
As per official notification, the JEE Main 2026 session 1 registration process is set to commence in October 2025. Candidates preparing for the JEE Main 2026 session 1 exams must keep all the documents ready with them for registrations. Follow the steps provided below to apply.
Step 1: Visit the official website of JEE Main 2026
Step 2: Click on the JEE Main 2026 Session 1 registration link
Step 3: Click on New Registration
Step 4: Enter the required details
Step 5: Fill out the JEE Main 2026 application form
Step 6: Upload the necessary documents
Step 7: Submit the JEE Main 2026 application fee
Step 8: Save and click on submit
