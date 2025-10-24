JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Applications Expected Soon, Apply at jeemain.nta.nic.in

The National Testing Agency is yet to begin the JEE Main 2026 Session 1 registration process. As per the official notification shared, the registration link for the JEE Main 2026 session 1 will be available in October 2025. The link to register for the JEE Main 2026 session 1 is expected to be available on the official website by next week. Candidates appearing for the JEE Main exams can check the latest updates and important information here.

JEE Main 2026 Session 1 registration will be available on the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in. To register for the entrance exams, candidates are required to visit the official website and register with a valid email ID and mobile number. Candidates must also make sure they update their Aadhar cards mandatory for the JEE Main 2026 application process.