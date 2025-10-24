KSET Admit Card 2025 Releasing Soon at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, Download Exam Hall Ticket PDF - Link Here

KSET Admit Card 2025 : The Karnataka Education Authority (KEA) is likely to release the Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) admit card today i.e. on October 24, 2025 on its official website. The KSET examination which is the gateway for the Assistant Professor and other teaching posts is scheduled to be held on November 2, 2025 across the state. The hall ticket is an important document that a student needs to carry to the examination hall.

All those candidates who applied successfully for the Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) can download their hall ticket to the official website of KEA-cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. KSET Admit Card 2025 Direct Link To Download Candidates can download the KSET admit card after providing the application department name, application number, and candidate name. You can download the KSET Admit Card 2025 directly through the link given below-

KSET Admit Card 2025 Download Link KSET Admit Card 2025 Highlights The Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) test will consist of two papers and the exam will be held in objective type Multiple- Choice Questions, MCQs mode. One of the most important exam-related documents is the KSET admit card to enter in the exam hall. On your admit card, you can verify all the pertinent exam details, including name, roll number, date, time, and location. Additional exam-related details are provided in the table below. Conducting Body Karnataka Education Authority Exam Name Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) Job Location Karnataka Exam Date November 2, 2025 Admit Card Date October 24, 2025 Official Website kea.kar.nic.in Steps to Download KSET Admit Card 2025?

Below are the steps to download the admit card from the official website Step 1: Visit the official website of the KEA (kea.kar.nic.in).

Step 2: Click on the ‘KSET-2025 Admission Ticket Download Link’

Step 3: Enter the asked details, 'Application Department, Application Number, and Candidate Name, in the login portal.

Step 4: Click on the Submit’ button.

Step 5: Download the KSET admit card and print the hall ticket for future reference. Details Mentioned on KSET Admit Card 2025 The admit card release date is typically announced well in advance, allowing candidates ample time to rectify any errors if found. It is crucial to download the admit card as soon as it is released to avoid last-minute issues. Below are the details that will be mentioned on the KSET Hall Ticket Name of the Candidates

Examination Name

Application Number

Photograph and Signature of Candidate

Roll Number

Examination Centre

Examination Date and Time

Phone Number

Gender