JKSSB Constable Recruitment 2026 Notification Released for 1815 Posts at jkssb.nic.in, Check Apply Online Date, Eligibility and More

By Manish Kumar
Dec 26, 2025, 11:51 IST

JKSSB Constable Recruitment 2026: The Jammu Kashmir Services Selection Board is looking for 1815 posts of Constable (Executive Police) Divisional Cadre in Home Department. Check Notification, Online Application Link, Vacancy Details, Selection Process, How to Apply and Other Details.

JKSSB Constable Recruitment 2026: The Jammu Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released detailed notification for recruitment of Constables (Executive) in J&K Police, Home Department. A total of 1815 posts of Constable (Executive Police) Divisional Cadre in Home Department, Jammu and Kashmir under direct recruitment across the state. The date of commencement for submission of online applications for the much awaited recruitment drive is January 19, 2026. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online on or before February 17, 2026.

Candidates can get here all the details regarding the recruitment drive including eligibility, educational qualification, crucial dates, reservation, physical standards etc in the story.

JKSSB Constable Recruitment 2026 Link

The Jammu & Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has uploaded the detailed pdf for the recruitment of 1815 posts of Constable (Executive Police) Divisional Cadre in Home Department, Jammu and Kashmir under direct recruitment.You can download the notification pdf directly through the link given below- 

JKSSB Constable Recruitment 2026

PDF Download Link

JKSSB Constable 2026 Crucial Dates

The detailed notification having all the crucial details is available on the official website. The date of commencement for submission of online applications  is January 19, 2026. Interested and eligible candidates can check the detailed schedule given below-

Date of Commencement for submission of Online Applications January 19, 2026
Cut-off/Last Date for submission of Online Application Forms February 17, 2026

JKSSB Constable 2026 Vacancies

A total of 1815 posts of Constable (Executive Police) Divisional Cadre in Home Department, Jammu and Kashmir are to be filled through the recruitment drive. The positions are available to fill under direct recruitment across the state. Check the detailed of the posts given below-

Description  Details
Name of Posts  Constable (Executive Police) 
Total Number of Posts 1815

