JKSSB Constable Recruitment 2026 Notification Released for 1815 Posts at jkssb.nic.in, Check Apply Online Date, Eligibility and More

JKSSB Constable Recruitment 2026: The Jammu Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released detailed notification for recruitment of Constables (Executive) in J&K Police, Home Department. A total of 1815 posts of Constable (Executive Police) Divisional Cadre in Home Department, Jammu and Kashmir under direct recruitment across the state. The date of commencement for submission of online applications for the much awaited recruitment drive is January 19, 2026. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online on or before February 17, 2026.

Candidates can get here all the details regarding the recruitment drive including eligibility, educational qualification, crucial dates, reservation, physical standards etc in the story.

JKSSB Constable Recruitment 2026 Link

