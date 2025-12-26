JEE Main 2026 Maths Formula Sheet: Download PDF for Free

JEE Main 2026 Maths Formula Sheet: As the competition for JEE Main 2026 reaches new heights, mastering the vast Mathematics syllabus requires more than just logical thinking; it demands a flawless command over a massive bank of formulas. To streamline your preparation, we have curated a comprehensive JEE Main 2026 Mathematics Formula Sheet that covers all critical chapters from the Class 11 and 12 NCERT curriculum. Whether you are solving high-weightage problems in Calculus and Coordinate Geometry or tackling foundational topics in Algebra, having these equations at your fingertips is a proven strategy to boost your speed and ensure high accuracy during the exam.
In this article, we are providing you with the most important formulas of all Mathematics chapters included in the official NTA JEE Main 2026 syllabus. Designed for rapid revision and last-minute scans, our free PDF download allows you to carry your entire mathematical toolkit wherever you go. From standard Integrations and Differentiation rules to Vector products and Trigonometric identities, this consolidated guide serves as your ultimate companion to dominate the Maths section and secure a top percentile.
JEE Main 2026: Marking Scheme of Maths
Check the table below to know the marking scheme of Maths subject in JEE Main 2026:
|
Response Type
|
Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)
|
Numerical Value Questions (NVQs)
|
Correct Answer
|
+4 Marks
|
+4 Marks
|
Incorrect Answer
|
-1 Mark (Negative Marking)
|
-1 Mark (Negative Marking)
|
Unattempted
|
0 Marks
|
0 Marks
JEE Main Exam 2026: Maths Formula PDF
In the JEE Main Maths Formula PDF the Formulas are given from the Important Topics or say Key Topics Formula. Students should go through the PDF to get to know the weightage of each chapter and according to that the Physics Formulas.
|
JEE Main 2026 Maths Formula: Download PDF
How to Learn the JEE Main Maths Formula?
Students can check the below points which will help them learn JEE Main 2026 Maths Formula:
JEE Main 2026: Maths Chapters-wise Weightage
|
Chapters
|
Total Questions
|
Weightage
|
Sets
|
1
|
3.3%
|
Permutations & Combinations
|
1
|
3.3%
|
Probability
|
1
|
3.3%
|
Complex Numbers
|
1
|
3.3%
|
Binomial Theorem
|
1
|
3.3%
|
Limits
|
1
|
3.3%
|
Differentiability
|
1
|
3.3%
|
Indefinite Integration
|
1
|
3.3%
|
Definite Integration
|
1
|
3.3%
|
Differential Equations
|
1
|
3.3%
|
Height & Distance
|
1
|
3.3%
|
Trigonometric Equations
|
1
|
3.3%
|
The Area under the Curve
|
1
|
3.3%
|
Quadratic Equations
|
1
|
3.3%
|
Vectors
|
1
|
3.3%
|
Tangents and Normals
|
1
|
3.3%
|
Maxima and Minima
|
1
|
3.3%
|
Statistics
|
1
|
3.3%
|
Parabola
|
1
|
3.3%
|
Ellipse
|
1
|
3.3%
|
Hyperbola
|
1
|
3.3%
|
Sequences & Series
|
2
|
6.6%
|
Straight Lines
|
2
|
6.6%
|
3-D Geometry
|
2
|
6.6%
|
Determinants
|
2
|
6.6%
JEE Main 2026 Books for Maths
To secure a top rank in JEE Main 2026 Mathematics, experts and toppers recommend a strategic selection of books tailored to different stages of preparation.
Essential Books for JEE Main 2026 Mathematics
|
Preparation Stage
|
Recommended Books
|
Key Strengths
|
Foundation
|
NCERT Class 11 & 12
|
Absolute must for basic concepts and scratch-level learning.
|
Basic Practice
|
Objective Mathematics by R.D. Sharma
|
Ideal for building strong fundamentals with a high volume of practice questions.
|
In-depth Topic Mastery
|
Cengage Mathematics Series (G. Tewani)
|
Highly detailed theory and vast problems; widely considered the best for self-study.
|
Topic-Specific Skills
|
Arihant "Skills in Mathematics" Series
|
Specialized for Algebra (S.K. Goyal) and Calculus (Amit M. Agarwal) with modern patterns.
|
Classic Concepts
|
S.L. Loney (Trigonometry & Coordinate Geometry)
|
Timeless resources for building logic and deep conceptual understanding.
|
Advanced Problems
|
A. Das Gupta (IIT Mathematics)
|
Ideal for honing problem-solving skills with JEE-level difficulty.
Topper-Recommended Strategy
-
Start with NCERT: Every topper recommends mastering NCERT first to ensure core clarity before moving to advanced materials.
-
Avoid Hoarding: Stick to one or two high-quality reference books per subject to avoid being overwhelmed.
-
Mandatory Practice: Regularly solve Previous Year Questions (PYQs) from reliable publishers like Arihant or Disha (24+ years) to understand current exam trends.
Also Check:
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation