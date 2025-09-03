Meghalaya Govt launches Hospitality Studies Scholarship at IHM Shillong for 165 students with Rs 6.6 Crore Fund: Know All Details Here

Meghalaya Hospitality Scholarship Programme: The State Tourism Minister of Meghalaya has launched the Chief Minister Hospitality Scholarship Programme (CMHSP) with a corpus of ₹6.6 crore. This scheme will support a total of 165 students to pursue B.Sc degree in Hospitality and Hotel Management over the next five years.
The students who wish to avail the benefits under the CMHSP, must be enrolled at Institute of Hotel Management (IHM), Shillong. The scholarship covers 100% tuition fees which will be borne by the Meghalaya Government.
The State Tourism Minister, Paul Lyngdoh, who has launched the scholarship scheme, said the initiative is aimed at encouraging youths to enter the hospitality sector and preparing them for global opportunities.
Objectives of Meghalaya Hospitality Scholarship Programme
The objective of the Meghalaya Hospitality Scholarship Programme is to:
Meghalaya Hospitality Scholarship Programme Eligibility
The students who are seeking a career in the hospitality and hotel management sector but are lagging behind due to the financial constraints, can apply for the CMHSP. To apply, they need to meet certain eligibility criteria, which are mentioned below:
Residency: The students must be permanent residents of Meghalaya.
Educational Qualifications: Must have passed Class XII with English as a subject.
Annual Family Income: The annual family income of the student must not exceed ₹3 lakh.
Age Limit: There is no bar on the age to apply for the scholarship.
Selection Process for Hospitality Scholarship Programme
The candidates will be selected based on the merit and their interest. The final decision in this regard will be taken by a State-level selection committee.
