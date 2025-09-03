IBPS RRB Apply Online 2025, Direct Link
Meghalaya Govt launches Hospitality Studies Scholarship at IHM Shillong for 165 students with Rs 6.6 Crore Fund: Know All Details Here

By Upasna Choudhary
Sep 3, 2025, 17:15 IST

Meghalaya Hospitality Scholarship Programme: The Chief Minister Hospitality Scholarship Programme has been launched by the Meghalaya Government on 02 September 2025. Check this article to know the details about the Meghalaya Hospitality Scholarship Programme.

Know about the Meghalaya Chief Minister Hospitality Scholarship Programme
Meghalaya Hospitality Scholarship Programme: The State Tourism Minister of Meghalaya has launched the Chief Minister Hospitality Scholarship Programme (CMHSP) with a corpus of ₹6.6 crore. This scheme will support a total of 165 students to pursue B.Sc degree in Hospitality and Hotel Management over the next five years.


The students who wish to avail the benefits under the CMHSP, must be enrolled at Institute of Hotel Management (IHM), Shillong. The scholarship covers 100% tuition fees which will be borne by the Meghalaya Government.


The State Tourism Minister, Paul Lyngdoh, who has launched the scholarship scheme, said the initiative is aimed at encouraging youths to enter the hospitality sector and preparing them for global opportunities.

Objectives of Meghalaya Hospitality Scholarship Programme

The objective of the Meghalaya Hospitality Scholarship Programme is to:

Objectives of CMHSP

Meghalaya Hospitality Scholarship Programme Eligibility

The students who are seeking a career in the hospitality and hotel management sector but are lagging behind due to the financial constraints, can apply for the CMHSP. To apply, they need to meet certain eligibility criteria, which are mentioned below:

  • Residency: The students must be permanent residents of Meghalaya.

  • Educational Qualifications: Must have passed Class XII with English as a subject.

  • Annual Family Income: The annual family income of the student must not exceed ₹3 lakh.

  • Age Limit: There is no bar on the age to apply for the scholarship.

Selection Process for Hospitality Scholarship Programme

The candidates will be selected based on the merit and their interest. The final decision in this regard will be taken by a State-level selection committee.


