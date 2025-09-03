Meghalaya Govt launches Hospitality Studies Scholarship at IHM Shillong for 165 students with Rs 6.6 Crore Fund: Know All Details Here





Meghalaya Hospitality Scholarship Programme: The State Tourism Minister of Meghalaya has launched the Chief Minister Hospitality Scholarship Programme (CMHSP) with a corpus of ₹6.6 crore. This scheme will support a total of 165 students to pursue B.Sc degree in Hospitality and Hotel Management over the next five years.





The students who wish to avail the benefits under the CMHSP, must be enrolled at Institute of Hotel Management (IHM), Shillong. The scholarship covers 100% tuition fees which will be borne by the Meghalaya Government.





The State Tourism Minister, Paul Lyngdoh, who has launched the scholarship scheme, said the initiative is aimed at encouraging youths to enter the hospitality sector and preparing them for global opportunities.