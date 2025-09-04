Rajasthan RPSC 2nd Grade Admit 2025 Out: Download Senior Teacher Hall Ticket PDF at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

RPSC 2nd Grade Admit Card 2025 OUT: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has officially released the RPSC 2nd Grade Admit Card 2025 for the Senior Teacher Recruitment Exam. Candidates who have applied for notified senior teacher vacancies can now download the RPSC Grade 2 Admit Card 2025 from the official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in and the SSO portal by logging in with their registration number and password. The admit card is an important document that a candidate needs to carry to the examination centre along with the valid Photo ID.
The RPSC 2nd Grade Admit Card 2025 has been released, marking the crucial milestone for candidates preparing for the Senior Teacher Grade II examination. The admit card is mandatory to get entry to the examination centre. Candidates must download their RPSC Grade 2 Admit Card 2025 well in advance to avoid last-minute technical glitches.
RPSC has activated the link to download the RPSC 2nd Grade Admit Card 2025 on its official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. This year the exam is scheduled to be conducted from September 7 to 12 for subjects such as Hindi, English, Science, Mathematics, and Social Science. The admit card contains important information such as the candidate name, roll number, exam centre, reporting time, and shift schedule. Click on the direct link below to download the RPSC Grade 2 Admit Card 2025.
RPSC 2nd Grade Admit Card 2025
RPSC 2nd Grade Admit Card 2025: Overview
The RPSC Grade 2 Admit Card 2025 has been released at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates must download their hall ticket using their registration number and password. The exam is scheduled to be conducted between September 7 and 12, 2025. Check the table below for the RPSC Grade 2 Admit Card 2025.
Feature
Details
Exam Name
RPSC Senior Teacher Grade II Exam 2025
Conducting Body
Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC)
Total Vacancies
2,129
Admit Card Release Date
September 4, 2025
Exam Dates
September 7 to 12, 2025
Exam Mode
Offline (OMR-based)
Official Website
rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
Secondary Keyword
RPSC Grade 2 Admit Card 2025
Subjects Covered
|
Hindi, English, Sanskrit, Science, Maths, Social Science, Urdu, Punjabi
How to Download the RPSC 2nd Grade Admit Card 2025?
Candidates can download the RPSC Grade 2 Admit Card 2025 from the direct link provided above or they can follow the simple steps listed below
- Visit the official RPSC website: rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in or log in via sso.rajasthan.gov.in.
- On the homepage, click on the link titled “RPSC Senior Teacher Grade II Admit Card 2025.”
- Now enter your Application ID and Date of Birth.
- Fill in the Captcha code accurately.
- Click “Submit” to view your admit card.
- Verify the details printed on it and download the PDF and take multiple printout for examination day.
