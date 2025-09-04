Rajasthan RPSC 2nd Grade Admit 2025 Out: Download Senior Teacher Hall Ticket PDF at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

RPSC 2nd Grade Admit Card 2025 OUT: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has officially released the RPSC 2nd Grade Admit Card 2025 for the Senior Teacher Recruitment Exam. Candidates who have applied for notified senior teacher vacancies can now download the RPSC Grade 2 Admit Card 2025 from the official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in and the SSO portal by logging in with their registration number and password. The admit card is an important document that a candidate needs to carry to the examination centre along with the valid Photo ID.

RPSC 2nd Grade Admit Card 2025 OUT

The RPSC 2nd Grade Admit Card 2025 has been released, marking the crucial milestone for candidates preparing for the Senior Teacher Grade II examination. The admit card is mandatory to get entry to the examination centre. Candidates must download their RPSC Grade 2 Admit Card 2025 well in advance to avoid last-minute technical glitches.