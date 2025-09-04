NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Registration Begin Today at mcc.nic.in

IBPS RRB Apply Online 2025, Direct Link
Medical Counselling Committee wiil begin the NEET UG counselling round 2 registration today, September 4. The deadline for students to apply for the round 2 of counselling is September 9. Register and enter choices at mcc.nic.in. 

The Medical Counselling Committee will begin the NEET UG counselling 2025 round 2 registration process today, September 4, 2025. According to the revised schedule issued, the last date for students to register for the NEET UG  round 2 counselling is September 9, 2025. Candidates eligible to participate in the NEET UG round 2 counselling must complete the registration and choice filling process before the given deadline.

The link to enter the choices for NEET UG round 2 counselling 2025 will be available from tomorrow, September 5, 2025. Candidates must enter the choice of course and colleges by September 9 and lock the choices in order to be considered for allotment. NEET UG round 2 counselling seat allotment result will be announced on September 12, 2025.

NEET UG counselling 2025 round 2 registration link is available at mcc.nic.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link given below to register for the counselling round. 

NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Registration - Click Here

NEET UG 2025 Counselling Round 2 Schedule

Check the complete schedule for NEET UG round 2 counselling here

Events

Dates

Registration/Payment

September 4 to 9, 2025

Choice Filling/ Locking

September 5 to 9, 2025

Processing of Seat Allotment

September 10 to 11, 2025

Result

September 12, 2025

Reporting/ Joining

September 13 to 19, 2025


NEET UG Round 2 Counselling Registration and Choice Filling

The NEET UG counselling 2025 round 2 counselling registration window will open today. The choice filling window will be available from September 5. Follow the steps provided below to register and enter the choices

Step 1: Visit the official website of MCC

Step 2: Click on the UG Counselling section

Step 3: Click on the New registration link

 Step 4: Enter the login credentials

Step 5: Click on choice filling

Step 6: Enter the choice of course and college in the order of preference

Step 7: Save and lock the choices

Step 8: Click on submit

