NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Registration Begin Today at mcc.nic.in

The Medical Counselling Committee will begin the NEET UG counselling 2025 round 2 registration process today, September 4, 2025. According to the revised schedule issued, the last date for students to register for the NEET UG round 2 counselling is September 9, 2025. Candidates eligible to participate in the NEET UG round 2 counselling must complete the registration and choice filling process before the given deadline.
The link to enter the choices for NEET UG round 2 counselling 2025 will be available from tomorrow, September 5, 2025. Candidates must enter the choice of course and colleges by September 9 and lock the choices in order to be considered for allotment. NEET UG round 2 counselling seat allotment result will be announced on September 12, 2025.
NEET UG counselling 2025 round 2 registration link is available at mcc.nic.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link given below to register for the counselling round.
NEET UG 2025 Counselling Round 2 Schedule
Check the complete schedule for NEET UG round 2 counselling here
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Registration/Payment
|
September 4 to 9, 2025
|
Choice Filling/ Locking
|
September 5 to 9, 2025
|
Processing of Seat Allotment
|
September 10 to 11, 2025
|
Result
|
September 12, 2025
|
Reporting/ Joining
|
September 13 to 19, 2025
NEET UG Round 2 Counselling Registration and Choice Filling
The NEET UG counselling 2025 round 2 counselling registration window will open today. The choice filling window will be available from September 5. Follow the steps provided below to register and enter the choices
Step 1: Visit the official website of MCC
Step 2: Click on the UG Counselling section
Step 3: Click on the New registration link
Step 4: Enter the login credentials
Step 5: Click on choice filling
Step 6: Enter the choice of course and college in the order of preference
Step 7: Save and lock the choices
Step 8: Click on submit
