NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Registration Begin Today at mcc.nic.in

The Medical Counselling Committee will begin the NEET UG counselling 2025 round 2 registration process today, September 4, 2025. According to the revised schedule issued, the last date for students to register for the NEET UG round 2 counselling is September 9, 2025. Candidates eligible to participate in the NEET UG round 2 counselling must complete the registration and choice filling process before the given deadline.

The link to enter the choices for NEET UG round 2 counselling 2025 will be available from tomorrow, September 5, 2025. Candidates must enter the choice of course and colleges by September 9 and lock the choices in order to be considered for allotment. NEET UG round 2 counselling seat allotment result will be announced on September 12, 2025.

NEET UG counselling 2025 round 2 registration link is available at mcc.nic.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link given below to register for the counselling round.