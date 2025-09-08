AWES Admit Card 2025 Releases at awesindia.com, Download Exam Hall Ticket PDF - Link Here

AWES Admit Card OUT: The Army Welfare Education Society (AWES) has released the admit card on 08 September 2025 for various positions at Army Public School. The Online-Screening Test (OST) will be conducted for PRT, TGT and PGT positions at various Army Public Schools. The exam is scheduled to be held on 20 & 21 September 2025. Candidates are required to have their admit cards with them in order to appear for the AWES Army Public School exam 2025.

AWES Army Public School Admit Card 2025

The candidates are required to download their AWES Army Public School admit card from the official website of AWES. The admit card contains details like the candidate’s name, exam centre details, exam venue.etc.

AWES Admit Card 2025 Download Link

Candidates who are going to appear for the AWES Online Screening Test, can download their admit cards from the link provided below: