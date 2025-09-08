Schools Holiday (8 September)
Focus
Quick Links

AWES Admit Card 2025 Releases at awesindia.com, Download Exam Hall Ticket PDF - Link Here

By Upasna Choudhary
Sep 8, 2025, 19:16 IST

AWES Admit Card OUT: The AWES has released the admit card for the Online-Screening Test (OST) for various teaching positions in the Army Public School. Candidates can download the AWES Admit Card from the official website- awesindia.com. Get the admit card download link and other related information in this article.

Download the AWES Admit Card 2025
Download the AWES Admit Card 2025

AWES Admit Card OUT: The Army Welfare Education Society (AWES) has released the admit card on 08 September 2025 for various positions at Army Public School. The Online-Screening Test (OST) will be conducted for PRT, TGT and PGT positions at various Army Public Schools. The exam is scheduled to be held on 20 & 21 September 2025. Candidates are required to have their admit cards with them in order to appear for the AWES Army Public School exam 2025.

AWES Army Public School Admit Card 2025

The candidates are required to download their AWES Army Public School admit card from the official website of AWES. The admit card contains details like the candidate’s name, exam centre details, exam venue.etc. 

AWES Admit Card 2025 Download Link

Candidates who are going to appear for the AWES Online Screening Test, can download their admit cards from the link provided below:

AWES Admit Card 2025

Download Link

Steps to Download the AWES Admit Card 2025

Candidates can download the AWES admit card 2025 by following the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of AWES- awesindia.com.

Step 2: On the homepage, look for the Online Screening Test section, and click on theRegistration/Application filling date - 05 Jun 2025 to 16 Aug 2025.(Click Here to Register)”. A new page will be opened containing various links related to the AWES exam.

Step 3: Click on the “Download Admit Card” link.

Step 4: A new page will be opened, where you have to enter the details like application number and password to download your admit card.

Step 5: Download the admit card for future reference.

Download AWES Army School Syllabus


Upasna Choudhary
Upasna Choudhary

Content Writer

Upasna Choudhry holds a Master’s degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences and has an extensive background in preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination. She currently contributes to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, where her passion for reading and writing shines through her work. Upasna specializes in creating well-researched and aspirant-centric content, simplifying complex topics, and providing strategic preparation insights. Her academic expertise and firsthand experience with competitive exams enable her to deliver valuable resources tailored to the needs of exam aspirants.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News