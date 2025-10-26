Weekly Current Affairs Quiz: Which Indian Navy Ship Participated in the JAIMEX–25?

Weekly Current Affairs Quiz 20 to 26 Oct 2025: Jagran Josh presents the Weekly Current Affairs Quiz for students and aspirants preparing for competitive exams. This quiz covers key topics such as United Nations Day 2025, FIDE World Cup 2025, Japan’s first female Prime Minister, and more. 1. India has recently been re-elected as the Vice-Chairperson of the Bureau of which organization’s COP10? A) International Olympic Committee (IOC)

B) International Convention Against Doping in Sport

C) World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA)

D) United Nations Sports Commission Answer: B) International Convention Against Doping in Sport India has been re-elected as the Vice-Chairperson of the Bureau of the International Convention Against Doping in Sport (COP10), reaffirming its global commitment to promoting clean sports and ethical athletic practices. The 10th session of COP10 was held from 20–22 October 2025 at the UNESCO Headquarters in Paris.

2. Who has recently become Japan’s first female Prime Minister? A) Yuriko Koike

B) Sanae Takaichi

C) Seiko Noda

D) Yuko Obuchi Answer: B) Sanae Takaichi Sanae Takaichi became Japan’s first-ever female Prime Minister on 21 October 2025. The 64-year-old leader from the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) is known as a close protégé of former PM Shinzo Abe. She hails from Nara Prefecture and is recognized as an experienced politician in Japanese politics. 3. India and the United Kingdom have jointly launched which new scientific fellowship program? A) Aryabhata Research Fellowship

B) Newton Young Scientist Program

C) Ramanujan Junior Researchers Program

D) Sir C.V. Raman Innovation Scheme Answer: C) Ramanujan Junior Researchers Program India and the UK have launched the “Ramanujan Junior Researchers Program”, a new scientific exchange fellowship designed to encourage young Indian talent in mathematics and theoretical physics. Under this program, Indian researchers will collaborate with leading British scientists at the London Institute for Mathematical Sciences (LIMS).

4. Coal India Limited and IIT Madras signed an MoU to establish which center? A) Centre for Clean Water Technology

B) Centre for Sustainable Energy

C) Centre for Nuclear Research

D) Centre for Artificial Intelligence Answer: B) Centre for Sustainable Energy Coal India Limited (CIL) and the Indian Institute of Technology Madras have signed an MoU to establish the Centre for Sustainable Energy on the IIT Madras campus. The aim is to accelerate India’s transition toward a low-carbon, sustainable energy future. 5. Which Indian Navy ship participated in the Japan-India Maritime Exercise (JAIMEX–25)? A) INS Vikrant

B) INS Sahyadri

C) INS Kolkata

D) INS Arihant Answer: B) INS Sahyadri The Japan-India Maritime Exercise (JAIMEX–25) was conducted from 16–18 October 2025 off the western coast of Kyushu, Japan. It marked another milestone in the growing strategic and defence partnership between India and Japan. The Indian Navy participated with INS Sahyadri, an indigenously built Shivalik-class guided missile stealth frigate commanded by Captain Rajat Kumar.

6. DPIIT has signed an MoU with which bank to enhance financial and non-financial support for startups? A) State Bank of India

B) HDFC Bank

C) Kotak Mahindra Bank

D) ICICI Bank Answer: C) Kotak Mahindra Bank The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, has signed an MoU with Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited to enhance financial and non-financial support for startups across India. 7. The FIDE World Cup 2025 will be held in which Indian state? A) Delhi

B) Mumbai

C) Goa

D) Chennai Answer: C) Goa The FIDE World Cup 2025 will be held in Goa from 31 October to 27 November 2025. The official logo and anthem have been launched. This event is considered historic for Indian chess, featuring 206 players from 82 countries competing in a knockout format.

8. Who has taken charge as the new full-time Member Secretary of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CQUM) in NCR and adjoining areas? A) Amitabh Choudhary

B) Tarun Kumar Pithode

C) Rajeev Kumar

D) Anil Sharma Answer: B) Tarun Kumar Pithode IAS officer Tarun Kumar Pithode (2009 batch, Madhya Pradesh cadre) has taken charge as the new full-time Member Secretary of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CQUM) in NCR and adjoining areas. 9. Where will the ASEAN Summit 2025 be held? A) Malaysia

B) Vietnam

C) Nepal

D) Singapore Answer: A) Malaysia The ASEAN Summit 2025 will be held from 26–28 October 2025 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Malaysia will host this major regional summit, one of the largest diplomatic gatherings in its history, focusing on trade, security, and regional geopolitical challenges.