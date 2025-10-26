List of 7 Most Beautiful Cities in India (2025)

India is a land of breathtaking beauty and endless wonders. From snow-covered peaks in the north to golden beaches in the south, every corner offers something magical. The mighty Himalayas stand tall, while the Thar Desert glows under the sun. Lush forests, sparkling rivers, and colourful festivals add to the charm. Cities here are full of life, history, and stunning architecture. Some are nestled in the hills; others sit by the sea. But do you know which city is the most beautiful in India? One of them is known for its lakes and palaces. Did you know one city is nicknamed the "Venice of the East" for its lakes? And another is famous for its distinct pink colour? Another is famous for its clean streets and greenery. In this article, we'll take a look at the most beautiful cities across India.

List of Most Beautiful Cities in India Rank City State Nickname Description 1 Jaipur Rajasthan Pink City Famous for its pink buildings, royal heritage, and forts like Amer. 2 Udaipur Rajasthan City of Lakes Known for serene lakes, romantic ambience, and the City Palace. 3 Srinagar Jammu & Kashmir Venice of the East Popular for Dal Lake, Mughal gardens, and houseboats. 4 Varanasi Uttar Pradesh Spiritual Capital Oldest living city, the sacred Ganges River, and ghats. 5 Mysore Karnataka City of Palaces Known for the Mysore Palace, gardens, and Dasara festival. 6 Kolkata West Bengal City of Joy Blends colonial history, art, and vibrant festivals. 7 Agra Uttar Pradesh City of the Taj Iconic Taj Mahal, Mughal heritage, and historic forts. 8 Kochi Kerala Queen of the Arabian Sea Maritime history, backwaters, and cultural fusion. 9 Mumbai Maharashtra City of Dreams India's financial hub, film industry, and coastline. 10 Chandigarh Chandigarh (UT) The City Beautiful Planned city, lush gardens, and modern architecture.

1. Jaipur Jaipur is Rajasthan's capital and India's Pink City. With a population of over 4.1 million in 2025, it stands as a gateway to India's royal history. Jaipur is famous for its grand palaces, such as the City Palace and Amer Fort, as well as the vibrant Jaipur Literature Festival. Painted pink for Prince Albert's visit in 1876, the city remains a major tourist hotspot, attracting over 3 million visitors annually. 2. Udaipur Udaipur, with a 2025 population of around 600,000, is renowned for its beautiful lakes—namely, Lake Pichola and Fateh Sagar —which earned it the title "City of Lakes". The City Palace, located along Lake Pichola, showcases Rajasthan's regal charm. The city's annual Shilpgram Festival highlights local art and crafts. Udaipur's eco-friendly initiatives and improved urban planning have helped maintain its scenic charm, drawing over a million visitors in 2025.

3. Srinagar Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, is home to about 1.6 million people as of 2025. Called the "Venice of the East", the city is nestled along the Jhelum River and is famous for its Dal Lake shikaras and houseboats. Srinagar's gardens, such as Shalimar Bagh and Nishat Bagh, bloom with tulips and are major attractions each spring. The unique floating markets and traditional Kashmiri handicrafts draw a large number of domestic and foreign tourists. 4. Varanasi Varanasi, also known as Banaras, is one of the world's oldest cities, continuously inhabited for over 3,000 years. With a 2025 urban population of nearly 1.5 million, Varanasi is famed for its sacred status along the Ganges River. The city features over 80 ghats, where daily rituals and evening aartis attract thousands of pilgrims and travellers. The annual Dev Deepawali festival illuminates the entire riverfront.

5. Mysore Mysore, home to approximately 1.2 million people in 2025, is celebrated for its regal heritage and green spaces. The grand Mysore Palace dazzles with illumination during the Dasara festival, drawing nearly 3 million visitors. Mysore's wide boulevards, clean streets, and famous silk and sandalwood markets enhance its picturesque appeal. The city's proximity to Chamundi Hills and several lakes provides ample opportunities for nature lovers. 6. Kolkata Kolkata, West Bengal's capital, had a metro population exceeding 15 million as of the 2025 census. Known as the "City of Joy", Kolkata is famed for colonial-era architecture, including the Victoria Memorial and Howrah Bridge. The city's festive spirit is evident in the Durga Puja celebrations, attracting millions. With a vibrant arts and culinary scene, Kolkata offers street food delights, book fairs, and traditional markets.

7. Agra Agra, with a growing population nearing 2.2 million in 2025, is best known for the magnificent Taj Mahal, one of the New Seven Wonders of the World. The Taj alone attracts around 7 million tourists each year. Agra Fort and Fatehpur Sikri complete the city's UNESCO World Heritage triad. Agra's Mughal architecture and well-maintained gardens continue to charm locals and tourists. Which Is The Most Beautiful City In India? Although there is no single "most beautiful" city in India, as beauty is subjective, many cities are top contenders. Udaipur is often cited for its stunning lakes and romantic palaces, earning it the nickname "Venice of the East". Srinagar is renowned for its natural Himalayan beauty, calm lakes, and houseboats. Jaipur charms visitors with its royal heritage and iconic pink buildings.

Which City Is Called The Paris Of India? Jaipur is often called the Paris of India. This nickname stems from its beautiful, well-planned architecture, grand monuments, and vibrant culture. Like Paris, Jaipur is a global centre for arts, fine jewellery, and exquisite craftsmanship, making it a popular and romantic tourist destination. Which City Is Called The Pink City? Jaipur, the capital of Rajasthan, is famously known as the Pink City. The city's buildings in the old quarter were painted a uniform terracotta pink in 1876. This was done to welcome the Prince of Wales (later King Edward VII) and Queen Victoria, as the colour pink traditionally signifies hospitality. What Is The Golden City Of India? Jaisalmer, located in the heart of the Thar Desert in Rajasthan, is known as the Golden City. The city is nicknamed this because most of its architecture, especially the massive Jaisalmer Fort, is built of yellow sandstone. When the sun sets, the stone glows with a beautiful golden-yellow hue, creating a magical sight.