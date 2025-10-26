TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025
By Kriti Barua
Oct 26, 2025, 14:06 IST

Most Beautiful Cities in India: India is so beautiful, and though all the states offer unique charm, Rajasthan and Jammu & Kashmir boast some of the most beautiful cities: Udaipur, the City of Lakes, dazzles with its romantic palaces and shimmering water bodies. Jaipur, the Pink City, showcases its royal heritage through iconic forts and vibrant culture. For natural splendour, Srinagar is a 'Paradise on Earth', famed for its stunning Dal Lake and tranquil Mughal Gardens.

List of 7 Most Beautiful Cities in India (2025)

India is a land of breathtaking beauty and endless wonders. From snow-covered peaks in the north to golden beaches in the south, every corner offers something magical. The mighty Himalayas stand tall, while the Thar Desert glows under the sun. Lush forests, sparkling rivers, and colourful festivals add to the charm. Cities here are full of life, history, and stunning architecture. Some are nestled in the hills; others sit by the sea. But do you know which city is the most beautiful in India? One of them is known for its lakes and palaces.  Did you know one city is nicknamed the "Venice of the East" for its lakes? And another is famous for its distinct pink colour? Another is famous for its clean streets and greenery. In this article, we'll take a look at the most beautiful cities across India. 

List of Most Beautiful Cities in India 

Rank

City

State

Nickname

Description

1

Jaipur

Rajasthan

Pink City

Famous for its pink buildings, royal heritage, and forts like Amer.

2

Udaipur

Rajasthan

City of Lakes

Known for serene lakes, romantic ambience, and the City Palace.

3

Srinagar

Jammu & Kashmir

Venice of the East

Popular for Dal Lake, Mughal gardens, and houseboats.

4

Varanasi

Uttar Pradesh

Spiritual Capital

Oldest living city, the sacred Ganges River, and ghats.

5

Mysore

Karnataka

City of Palaces

Known for the Mysore Palace, gardens, and Dasara festival.

6

Kolkata

West Bengal

City of Joy

Blends colonial history, art, and vibrant festivals.

7

Agra

Uttar Pradesh

City of the Taj

Iconic Taj Mahal, Mughal heritage, and historic forts.

8

Kochi

Kerala

Queen of the Arabian Sea

Maritime history, backwaters, and cultural fusion.

9

Mumbai

Maharashtra

City of Dreams

India's financial hub, film industry, and coastline.

10

Chandigarh

Chandigarh (UT)

The City Beautiful

Planned city, lush gardens, and modern architecture.

1. Jaipur

Jaipur is Rajasthan's capital and India's Pink City. With a population of over 4.1 million in 2025, it stands as a gateway to India's royal history. Jaipur is famous for its grand palaces, such as the City Palace and Amer Fort, as well as the vibrant Jaipur Literature Festival. Painted pink for Prince Albert's visit in 1876, the city remains a major tourist hotspot, attracting over 3 million visitors annually.

2. Udaipur

Udaipur, with a 2025 population of around 600,000, is renowned for its beautiful lakes—namely, Lake Pichola and Fateh Sagar —which earned it the title "City of Lakes". The City Palace, located along Lake Pichola, showcases Rajasthan's regal charm. The city's annual Shilpgram Festival highlights local art and crafts. Udaipur's eco-friendly initiatives and improved urban planning have helped maintain its scenic charm, drawing over a million visitors in 2025.

3. Srinagar

Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, is home to about 1.6 million people as of 2025. Called the "Venice of the East", the city is nestled along the Jhelum River and is famous for its Dal Lake shikaras and houseboats. Srinagar's gardens, such as Shalimar Bagh and Nishat Bagh, bloom with tulips and are major attractions each spring. The unique floating markets and traditional Kashmiri handicrafts draw a large number of domestic and foreign tourists.

4. Varanasi

Varanasi, also known as Banaras, is one of the world's oldest cities, continuously inhabited for over 3,000 years. With a 2025 urban population of nearly 1.5 million, Varanasi is famed for its sacred status along the Ganges River. The city features over 80 ghats, where daily rituals and evening aartis attract thousands of pilgrims and travellers. The annual Dev Deepawali festival illuminates the entire riverfront.

5. Mysore

Mysore, home to approximately 1.2 million people in 2025, is celebrated for its regal heritage and green spaces. The grand Mysore Palace dazzles with illumination during the Dasara festival, drawing nearly 3 million visitors. Mysore's wide boulevards, clean streets, and famous silk and sandalwood markets enhance its picturesque appeal. The city's proximity to Chamundi Hills and several lakes provides ample opportunities for nature lovers.

6. Kolkata

Kolkata, West Bengal's capital, had a metro population exceeding 15 million as of the 2025 census. Known as the "City of Joy", Kolkata is famed for colonial-era architecture, including the Victoria Memorial and Howrah Bridge. The city's festive spirit is evident in the Durga Puja celebrations, attracting millions. With a vibrant arts and culinary scene, Kolkata offers street food delights, book fairs, and traditional markets.

7. Agra

Agra, with a growing population nearing 2.2 million in 2025, is best known for the magnificent Taj Mahal, one of the New Seven Wonders of the World. The Taj alone attracts around 7 million tourists each year. Agra Fort and Fatehpur Sikri complete the city's UNESCO World Heritage triad. Agra's Mughal architecture and well-maintained gardens continue to charm locals and tourists.

Which Is The Most Beautiful City In India?

Although there is no single "most beautiful" city in India, as beauty is subjective, many cities are top contenders. Udaipur is often cited for its stunning lakes and romantic palaces, earning it the nickname "Venice of the East". Srinagar is renowned for its natural Himalayan beauty, calm lakes, and houseboats. Jaipur charms visitors with its royal heritage and iconic pink buildings.

Which City Is Called The Paris Of India?

Jaipur is often called the Paris of India. This nickname stems from its beautiful, well-planned architecture, grand monuments, and vibrant culture. Like Paris, Jaipur is a global centre for arts, fine jewellery, and exquisite craftsmanship, making it a popular and romantic tourist destination.

Which City Is Called The Pink City?

Jaipur, the capital of Rajasthan, is famously known as the Pink City. The city's buildings in the old quarter were painted a uniform terracotta pink in 1876. This was done to welcome the Prince of Wales (later King Edward VII) and Queen Victoria, as the colour pink traditionally signifies hospitality.

What Is The Golden City Of India?

Jaisalmer, located in the heart of the Thar Desert in Rajasthan, is known as the Golden City. The city is nicknamed this because most of its architecture, especially the massive Jaisalmer Fort, is built of yellow sandstone. When the sun sets, the stone glows with a beautiful golden-yellow hue, creating a magical sight.

Which City Is Known As Sun City?

Jodhpur, a major city in Rajasthan, is known as the Sun City. It gets this name because the region enjoys bright, sunny weather almost year-round. The city is also famous for its blue-painted houses, offering a stunning contrast to the colourful, sun-drenched desert landscape surrounding it.

Kriti Barua

Executive Content Writer

Kriti Barua is a professional content writer who has four years of experience in creating engaging and informative articles for various industries. She started her career as a creative writer intern at Wordloom Ventures and quickly developed a passion for crafting compelling narratives that resonate with readers.

Currently working as a content writer for the GK section of Jagran New Media, she continues to hone her skills in writing and strives to deliver high-quality content that educates and entertains readers.
