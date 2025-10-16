NHPC JE Exam City Intimation Slip 2025 Released at nhpcindia.com, Check Exam City Center PDF - Admit Card Soon

NHPC JE City Slip 2025: The National Hydroelectric Power Corporation Limited (NHPC) has released the NHPC Junior Engineer (JE) city slip 2025 on October 16, 2025 on its official website, nhpcinia.com. The NHPC JE exam 2025 is scheduled to be conducted on October 29, 2025 and approximately 74000 candidates are expected to attempt the examination.

The NHPC JE City Slip 2025 is not valid for the exam but it provides the details about the city of the exam helping candidates to plan their travel and accommodation well in advance NHPC will release the NHPC JE Admit Card 2025, 2-3 days before the exam.

The NHPC JE Exam City Slip 2025 has been released on nhpcindia.com. Candidates must download from the official website by provisioning their registration number and password. The NHPC JE Exam 2025 will be conducted on October 29, 2025 to recruit eligible candidates for 248 vacancies. Click on the direct link below to download the NHPC JE Exam City Slip 2025