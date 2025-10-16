NHPC JE Exam City Intimation Slip 2025 Released at nhpcindia.com, Check Exam City Center PDF - Admit Card Soon

Assam TET Result 2025
By Mohd Salman
Oct 16, 2025, 12:25 IST

NHPC JE City Slip 2025 was released on October 16, 2025, at nhpcindia.com. It informs candidates of their exam city for the NHPC Junior Engineer exam scheduled on October 29, 2025. The slip aids in travel planning but is not valid for exam entry. Admit cards will get released soon.

NHPC JE City Slip 2025: The National Hydroelectric Power Corporation Limited (NHPC) has released the NHPC Junior Engineer (JE) city slip 2025 on October 16, 2025 on its official website, nhpcinia.com. The NHPC JE exam 2025 is scheduled to be conducted on October 29, 2025 and approximately 74000 candidates are expected to attempt the examination.
The NHPC JE City Slip 2025 is not valid for the exam but it provides the details about the city of the exam helping candidates to plan their travel and accommodation well in advance NHPC will release the NHPC JE Admit Card 2025, 2-3 days before the exam.

NHPC JE Exam City Slip 2025 OUT

The NHPC JE Exam City Slip 2025 has been released on nhpcindia.com. Candidates must download from the official website by provisioning their registration number and password. The NHPC JE Exam 2025 will be conducted on October 29, 2025 to recruit eligible candidates for 248 vacancies. Click on the direct link below to download the NHPC JE Exam City Slip 2025

PDF Download (Link Inactive)

NHPC JE City Slip 2025: Overview

The NHPC JE Exam 2025 city slip was activated on October 16, 2205. The NHPC JE city intimation slip PDF helps candidates confirm their exam city and shift ahead of the official admit card gets released. Check the table below for NHPC JE Exam City Slip 2025

Detail Information

Value

Exam Name

NHPC Junior Engineer (JE) Exam 2025

Conducting Body

National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC)

Total Vacancies

248

City Slip Release Date

16th October 2025

Admit Card Release Date

25th October 2025

Exam Date

29th October 2025

Mode of Exam

Offline (OMR-based)

City Slip Access

Email, SMS, Official Website

Official Website

nhpcindia.com

Purpose of City Slip

Inform exam city and shift timing

How to Download NHPC JE Exam City Slip 2025?

Candidates can download the NHPC JE City Slip 2025 by clicking on the direct link provided above or they can follow the simple steps listed below

  • Visit the official website, nhpcindia.com
  • On the homepage click on the careers button, nhpcindia.com
  • Now click on NHPC JE Exam City Slip 2025
  • Enter your registration number and password.
  • Click on the submit button and city slip will appear on screen
  • Save and download the city slip for future reference.

