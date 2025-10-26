NYT Pips Answers Today (October 26, 2025): Check Clues and Hints for Easy, Medium, and Hard Puzzles

NYT Pips Game Answers Today: The New York Times Pips puzzle for October 26, 2025, is live, and it’s keeping solvers hooked once again! Today’s challenge features a sharp mix of Number, Equal, and Not Equal clues that’ll really test your logical thinking. From simple equalities to tricky combinations, every level today is packed with pattern-based fun and clever reasoning.

If you are looking for today’s official NYT Pips Game hints and answers, here’s the full solution for Easy, Medium, and Hard difficulty levels to help you keep your winning streak alive.

Today’s NYT Pips Easy Answers