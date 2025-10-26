NYT Pips Answers Today (October 26, 2025): Check Clues and Hints for Easy, Medium, and Hard Puzzles

TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025
Get the latest NYT Pips Game answers for October 26, 2025! Find clues and solutions for Easy, Medium, and Hard puzzles to keep your winning streak alive.

NYT Pips Game Answers Today
NYT Pips Game Answers Today: The New York Times Pips puzzle for October 26, 2025, is live, and it’s keeping solvers hooked once again! Today’s challenge features a sharp mix of Number, Equal, and Not Equal clues that’ll really test your logical thinking. From simple equalities to tricky combinations, every level today is packed with pattern-based fun and clever reasoning.

If you are looking for today’s official NYT Pips Game hints and answers, here’s the full solution for Easy, Medium, and Hard difficulty levels to help you keep your winning streak alive.

Today’s NYT Pips Easy Answers

NYT Pips Easy (7)

  • Greater Than (7): 2-5 (vertical), 6-6 (vertical).

  • Number (17): 2-5 (vertical), 6-6 (vertical), 6-1 (vertical).

  • Equal (5): 5-5 (vertical).

Final result:

NYT Pips Easy final (5)

Today’s NYT Pips Medium Answers

NYT Pips Medium (9)

  • Not Equal: 4-0 (vertical), 4-5 (vertical), 2-1 (vertical).

  • Number (0): 4-0 (vertical), 0-2 (vertical).

  • Number (1): 2-1 (vertical).

  • Number (2): 0-2 (vertical).

  • Number (3): 3-1 (horizontal).

  • Equal (1): 3-1 (horizontal), 1-1 (horizontal), 1-4 (horizontal).

  • Equal (0): 0-0 (horizontal), 0-5 (horizontal).

  • Number (10): 0-5 (horizontal), 5-6 (horizontal).

  • Number (22): 5-5 (horizontal), 5-6 (horizontal), 6-4 (horizontal).

  • Not Equal: 2-4 (horizontal), 6-4 (horizontal).

Final result:

NYT Pips Medium final (8)

Today’s NYT Pips Hard Answers

NYT Pips Hard (8)

  • Equal (4): 4-2 (vertical), 4-4 (horizontal).

  • Number (5): 4-2 (vertical), 1-5 (vertical), 1-1 (horizontal), 1-3 (vertical).

  • Number (1): 1-1 (horizontal), 0-4 (horizontal).

  • Number (3): 0-2 (vertical), 5-3 (horizontal).

  • Equal (5): 1-5 (vertical), 5-3 (horizontal).

  • Number (5): 5-3 (horizontal), 0-2 (vertical).

Final result:

NYT Pips Hard FInal (6)

Conclusion

The NYT Pips puzzle for October 26, 2025, offered a perfect weekend mix of logic and number patterns. The easy section felt light and warm-up worthy, while the medium and hard sections challenged players with tight calculations and tricky equalities. Whether you’re a daily solver or just starting, this puzzle proves that the smallest numbers can make for the biggest brain workouts.

Stay tuned for tomorrow’s NYT Pips Hints and Answers to keep your puzzle streak strong!

