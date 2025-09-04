NIRF 2025 Rankings Released for Top Colleges
Focus
Quick Links
Breaking News

NIRF Rankings 2025: How Your Dream College Performed This Year

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sep 4, 2025, 13:35 IST

NIRF Ranking 2025 announced for all categories. IIT Madras tops the overall category and the Engineering category this year while AIIMS Delhi tops the list of Medical and Dental institutions. Check here the names of top institutions in each category

NIRF 2025 Rankings Out: Check Dream College Ranking
NIRF 2025 Rankings Out: Check Dream College Ranking
Register for Result Updates

NIRF Ranking 2025: The NIRF 2025 rankings have been announced by the Ministry of Education today, September 4, 2025. Institutions have been ranked under 16 categories based on parameters set by the National Board of Accreditation. 

This year under the overall category Indian Institute of Technology, Madras has been ranked Number 1in the overall and the Engineering institutions category while All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi has topped the Medical category. Indian Institution of Management Ahmedabad has secured the top spot under the Management category, while Hindu College has secured the top rank under the Universities category.

Also Read: NIRF 2025: India’s Top Universities and Colleges Out At nirfindia.org

Also Read: Best NIRF Ranked Management Colleges 2025: Eligibility, Cut-Offs

NIRF Ranking 2025 Parameters

The following are the parameters set for ranking institutions. 

  • Teaching, Learning and Resources

  • Research and Professional Practices

  • Graduation Outcomes

  • Outreach and Inclusivity

  • Perception

Also Read: How Students Can Use NIRF Rankings 2025 to Choose the Right College

Also Read: Top NIRF 2025 Colleges in India: Overall Rankings & Highlights

NIRF Ranking 2025 Top Institutions and Rank

This year IIT Madras has secured the top spot under the overall category. Check here the list of colleges under each category

Category

College Name

Overall

Indian Institute of Technology, Madras 

Universities

Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru

Medical institutions

AIIMS Delhi 

Engineering Institutions

IIT Madras

Management institutions

IIM Ahmedabad

Colleges

Hindu College

Research institutions

All Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru

Pharmacy institutions

Jamia Hamdard

Dental institutions 

AIIMS Delhi

Law Colleges

NLSIU Bangalore

Architecture and Planning institutions

IIT Roorkee

Agriculture and Allied sectors

Indian Agricultural Research Institute, Delhi

Innovation

IIT Madras 

Open university

IGNOU

Skill university 

Symbiosis Skill and Professional University

State public universities

Jadhavpur University, Kolkatta

Related Stories

NIRF Ranking 2025: Previous Year Rankings in Each Category

Check below the top institutions ranked under each category

Category

College Name

Overall

Indian Institute of Technology, Madras

Universities

Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru

Medical institutions

AIIMS New Delhi

Engineering Institutions

IIT Madras

Management institutions

IIM Ahmedabad

Colleges

Hindu College

Research institutions

IISc Bangalore

Pharmacy institutions

Jamia Hamdard

Dental institutions 

Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Science

Law Colleges

National Law School of India University, Bengaluru

Architecture and Planning institutions

IIT Roorkee

Agriculture and Allied sectors

Indian Agricultural Research Institute

Innovation

IIT Bombay

Open university

Indira Gandhi National Open University

Skill university 

Symbiosis Skills and Professional University

State public universities

Anna University

Also Read: NIRF Rankings 2025 Live: Rankings Released at nirfindia.org, Check Top Universities, Colleges and Institutes Name here

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager

Sherin completed her Masters degree in Communication from Madras Christian College, Chennai,. She has 5 years of experience in creating digital content and has previously worked as an assistant professor for 1.5 years. She later joined as a content writer at Careers360 working on education news, college, university and careers section. At Jagranjosh.com, she writes for the Education News section also working on the board results and other entrance exams like CUET, NEET, JEE Main.
... Read More
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

Trending

Latest Stories

Popular Searches

Latest Education News