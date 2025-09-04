NIRF Rankings 2025: How Your Dream College Performed This Year

NIRF Ranking 2025: The NIRF 2025 rankings have been announced by the Ministry of Education today, September 4, 2025. Institutions have been ranked under 16 categories based on parameters set by the National Board of Accreditation.

This year under the overall category Indian Institute of Technology, Madras has been ranked Number 1in the overall and the Engineering institutions category while All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi has topped the Medical category. Indian Institution of Management Ahmedabad has secured the top spot under the Management category, while Hindu College has secured the top rank under the Universities category.

