NIRF Rankings 2025: How Your Dream College Performed This Year

NIRF Ranking 2025: The NIRF 2025 rankings have been announced by the Ministry of Education today, September 4, 2025. Institutions have been ranked under 16 categories based on parameters set by the National Board of Accreditation.
This year under the overall category Indian Institute of Technology, Madras has been ranked Number 1in the overall and the Engineering institutions category while All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi has topped the Medical category. Indian Institution of Management Ahmedabad has secured the top spot under the Management category, while Hindu College has secured the top rank under the Universities category.
NIRF Ranking 2025 Parameters
The following are the parameters set for ranking institutions.
-
Teaching, Learning and Resources
-
Research and Professional Practices
-
Graduation Outcomes
-
Outreach and Inclusivity
-
Perception
NIRF Ranking 2025 Top Institutions and Rank
This year IIT Madras has secured the top spot under the overall category. Check here the list of colleges under each category
|
Category
|
College Name
|
Overall
|
Indian Institute of Technology, Madras
|
Universities
|
Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru
|
Medical institutions
|
AIIMS Delhi
|
Engineering Institutions
|
IIT Madras
|
Management institutions
|
IIM Ahmedabad
|
Colleges
|
Hindu College
|
Research institutions
|
All Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru
|
Pharmacy institutions
|
Jamia Hamdard
|
Dental institutions
|
AIIMS Delhi
|
Law Colleges
|
NLSIU Bangalore
|
Architecture and Planning institutions
|
IIT Roorkee
|
Agriculture and Allied sectors
|
Indian Agricultural Research Institute, Delhi
|
Innovation
|
IIT Madras
|
Open university
|
IGNOU
|
Skill university
|
Symbiosis Skill and Professional University
|
State public universities
|
Jadhavpur University, Kolkatta
