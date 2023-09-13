  1. Home
  2. News
  3. DU, JNU, BHU and BBAU PhD Entrance Test 2023 Last Date To Register Extended, Check Revised Schedule Here

DU, JNU, BHU and BBAU PhD Entrance Test 2023 Last Date To Register Extended, Check Revised Schedule Here

DU, JNU, BHU and BBAU PhD Entrance Test 2023: NTA has extended the last date to register for the DU, JNU, BHU, BBAU PhD entrance test 2023. Candidates can check the revised schedule through the official website - nta.ac.in. Check the details here.

jagran josh
Updated: Sep 13, 2023 17:58 IST
DU, JNU, BHU and BBAU PhD Entrance Test 2023
DU, JNU, BHU and BBAU PhD Entrance Test 2023

DU, JNU, BHU and BBAU PhD Entrance Test 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the registration dates for the DU, JNU, BHU, BBAU PhD entrance test 2023. Those candidates who are eligible and interested in applying for the PhD entrance exam can check the revised schedule through the official website - nta.ac.in.

As per the revised schedule, the last date to register for the PhD entrance test for DU, JNU, BHU and BBAU is September 22, 2023 (upto 9 pm). Candidates can submit the transaction fee till September 22, 2023 (upto 11.50 pm). The correction in particulars can be done till September 24, 2023 (upto 11.50 pm). 

DU, JNU, BHU and BBAU PhD Entrance Test 2023 Registrations - Direct Link (Click Here)

PhD Entrance Test 2023 Dates

Candidates can check the revised schedule for the DU, JNU, BHU, BBAU PhD entrance exam 2023 in the table below:

Events

Existing dates

Revised dates

Online submission of Application Form

August 9 to September 15, 2023 (upto 9 pm)

August 9 to September 22, 2023 (upto 9 pm)

Successful final transaction of fee

August 9 to September 15, 2023 (upto 11.50 pm)

August 9 to September 22, 2023 (upto 11.50 pm)

Correction in particulars 

September 16 to 17, 2023 (upto 11.50 pm)

September 23 to 24, 2023 (upto 11.50 pm)

Check the official notice here

How to apply for PhD entrance test 2023 online?

Those candidates who are interested in applying for the PhD entrance test for DU, JNU, BHU and BBAU can go through the below-given steps to complete the registrations. 

Step 1: Visit the official website - phd-entrance.samarth.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the direct link to register 

Step 3: Enter all the necessary details and submit

Step 4: Login and fill out the application form

Step 5: Upload the required documents

Step 6: Make the payment of the online fee

Step 7: Submit the application form and download the confirmation page for future use

Also Read: PGIMER BSc Nursing 2023 Round 2 Counselling on Sept 18, Check Vacant Seats Here
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Related Stories

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023