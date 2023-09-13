DU, JNU, BHU and BBAU PhD Entrance Test 2023 Last Date To Register Extended, Check Revised Schedule Here

DU, JNU, BHU and BBAU PhD Entrance Test 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the registration dates for the DU, JNU, BHU, BBAU PhD entrance test 2023. Those candidates who are eligible and interested in applying for the PhD entrance exam can check the revised schedule through the official website - nta.ac.in.

As per the revised schedule, the last date to register for the PhD entrance test for DU, JNU, BHU and BBAU is September 22, 2023 (upto 9 pm). Candidates can submit the transaction fee till September 22, 2023 (upto 11.50 pm). The correction in particulars can be done till September 24, 2023 (upto 11.50 pm).

PhD Entrance Test 2023 Dates

Candidates can check the revised schedule for the DU, JNU, BHU, BBAU PhD entrance exam 2023 in the table below:

Events Existing dates Revised dates Online submission of Application Form August 9 to September 15, 2023 (upto 9 pm) August 9 to September 22, 2023 (upto 9 pm) Successful final transaction of fee August 9 to September 15, 2023 (upto 11.50 pm) August 9 to September 22, 2023 (upto 11.50 pm) Correction in particulars September 16 to 17, 2023 (upto 11.50 pm) September 23 to 24, 2023 (upto 11.50 pm)

How to apply for PhD entrance test 2023 online?

Those candidates who are interested in applying for the PhD entrance test for DU, JNU, BHU and BBAU can go through the below-given steps to complete the registrations.

Step 1: Visit the official website - phd-entrance.samarth.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the direct link to register

Step 3: Enter all the necessary details and submit

Step 4: Login and fill out the application form

Step 5: Upload the required documents

Step 6: Make the payment of the online fee

Step 7: Submit the application form and download the confirmation page for future use

