PGIMER BSc Nursing 2023 Round 2 Counselling on Sept 18, Check Vacant Seats Here

PGIMER BSc Nursing 2023 Round 2 Counselling: The Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh has released the dates for the 2nd round of the PGIMER BSc Nursing counselling 2023 in online mode. As per the schedule, the second round counselling will be conducted on September 18, 2023 at 11 am at NINE Auditorium, PGIMER, Chandigarh. Candidates can check the vacant seat details from the official website - pgimer.edu.in.

Candidates are advised to bring the required valid documents at the venue as mentioned in the prospectus, failing which the candidature of the candidates will not be considered for the counseling. Shortlisted candidates will be required to pay the fee on the spot in the counseling, failing which, her/his selection will be treated as canceled and seat will be offered to the next candidate in order of merit

PGIMER BSc Nursing 2023 Round 2 Counselling

Candidates can check the vacant seat details in the table below:

B.Sc. Nursing (4 Years) Category Number of seats Percentile required for counseling General 2 Above 97.7319 OBC 1 Above 95.6594 PwBD 3 Above 46.6449 B.Sc. Nursing (Post Basic) NON-PGI Quota Category Number of seats Percentile required for counseling General 9 Above 50.1946 OBC 3 Above 46.6926 PwBD 3 Above 47.4708 ST 1 Above 48.2490

Check the official notice here

PGIMER BSc Nursing 2023 Round 2 Counselling Fees

As per the official notice, candidates are required to bring two bank drafts/banker’s cheques, on the date of counseling, amounting to Rs 5,000 and Rs 850 (for Post Basic) and Rs 5,000 and Rs 835 (for 4 Years).

Also Read: Himachal Pradesh NEET PG 2023 Round 3 Registration Commences, Check Details Here

