PGIMER BSc Nursing 2023 Round 2 Counselling on Sept 18, Check Vacant Seats Here

PGIMER BSc Nursing 2023 Round 2 Counselling: The Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh has released the dates for the 2nd round of the PGIMER BSc Nursing counselling 2023 in online mode. As per the schedule, the second round counselling will be conducted on September 18, 2023 at 11 am at NINE Auditorium, PGIMER, Chandigarh. Candidates can check the vacant seat details from the official website - pgimer.edu.in.
Candidates are advised to bring the required valid documents at the venue as mentioned in the prospectus, failing which the candidature of the candidates will not be considered for the counseling. Shortlisted candidates will be required to pay the fee on the spot in the counseling, failing which, her/his selection will be treated as canceled and seat will be offered to the next candidate in order of merit
PGIMER BSc Nursing 2023 Round 2 Counselling
Candidates can check the vacant seat details in the table below:
|
B.Sc. Nursing (4 Years)
|
Category
|
Number of seats
|
Percentile required for
counseling
|
General
|
2
|
Above 97.7319
|
OBC
|
1
|
Above 95.6594
|
PwBD
|
3
|
Above 46.6449
|
B.Sc. Nursing (Post Basic) NON-PGI Quota
|
Category
|
Number of seats
|
Percentile required for
counseling
|
General
|
9
|
Above 50.1946
|
OBC
|
3
|
Above 46.6926
|
PwBD
|
3
|
Above 47.4708
|
ST
|
1
|
Above 48.2490
Check the official notice here
PGIMER BSc Nursing 2023 Round 2 Counselling Fees
As per the official notice, candidates are required to bring two bank drafts/banker’s cheques, on the date of counseling, amounting to Rs 5,000 and Rs 850 (for Post Basic) and Rs 5,000 and Rs 835 (for 4 Years).
