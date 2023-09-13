Himachal Pradesh NEET PG 2023 Round 3 Registration Commences, Check Details Here

Himachal Pradesh NEET PG Counselling 2023: The Atal Medical & Research University, Himachal Pradesh has started the counselling registrations for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) PG round 3 today: September 13, 2023, in online mode. Candidates who have qualified for the NEET PG exam 2023 can register for the counselling for MD/MS/DNB degree courses through the official website - amruhp.ac.in

As per the released schedule, candidates can submit the counselling registration form by September 15, 2023. In order to register for the HP NEET PG counselling, candidates need to sumit the online payment of the prescribed registration fee.

HP NEET PG Counselling 2023 Registrations - Direct Link (Click Here)

Himachal Pradesh NEET PG Counselling 2023 Dates

Interested candidates can check the dates related to HP NEET PG counselling 2023 in the table given below:

Events Dates Registrations for round 3 starts September 13 to 15, 2023 Publication of 3rd round provisional merit list September 18, 2023 Final merit list September 20, 2023 Choice filling process September 21 to 23, 2023 Round 3 provisional seat allocation September 27, 2023 Final seat allocation list September 28, 2023 Last date for joining for the candidates allotted seats in 3rd round of counselling September 29 to 30, 2023

How to fill out the HP NEET PG counselling 2023 round 3 registration form?

Candidates can follow the below-given steps to register for the HP NEET PG counselling 2023 round 3.

Step 1: Go to the official website of HP NEET PG 2023 - amruhp.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the admissions tab

Step 3: After this, click on the MD/MS/DNB course link

Step 4: Fill out all the details in the NEET PG counselling application form

Step 5: Upload all the documents as asked in the given format

Step 6: Submit the registration fees as per the category

Step 7: Download and print a hardcopy of the confirmation form for future use

