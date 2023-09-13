  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Himachal Pradesh NEET PG 2023 Round 3 Registration Commences, Check Details Here

Himachal Pradesh NEET PG 2023 Round 3 Registration Commences, Check Details Here

HP NEET PG Counselling 2023: The Atal Medical & Research University, Himachal Pradesh has started the registration process for NEET PG counselling 2023 round 3 today: September 13. Eligible and interested candidates can apply at amruhp.ac.in. Check details here

jagran josh
Updated: Sep 13, 2023 16:14 IST
HP NEET PG Counselling 2023
HP NEET PG Counselling 2023

Himachal Pradesh NEET PG Counselling 2023: The Atal Medical & Research University, Himachal Pradesh has started the counselling registrations for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) PG round 3 today: September 13, 2023, in online mode. Candidates who have qualified for the NEET PG exam 2023 can register for the counselling for MD/MS/DNB degree courses through the official website - amruhp.ac.in

As per the released schedule, candidates can submit the counselling registration form by September 15, 2023. In order to register for the HP NEET PG counselling, candidates need to sumit the online payment of the prescribed registration fee. 

HP NEET PG Counselling 2023 Registrations  - Direct Link (Click Here)

Himachal Pradesh NEET PG Counselling 2023 Dates 

Interested candidates can check the dates related to HP NEET PG counselling 2023 in the table given below:

Events

Dates

Registrations for round 3 starts

September 13 to 15, 2023

Publication of 3rd round provisional merit list 

September 18, 2023

Final merit list

September 20, 2023

Choice filling process

September 21 to 23, 2023

Round 3 provisional seat allocation

September 27, 2023

Final seat allocation list 

September 28, 2023

Last date for joining for the candidates allotted seats in 3rd round of counselling

September 29 to 30, 2023

How to fill out the HP NEET PG counselling 2023 round 3 registration form?

Candidates can follow the below-given steps to register for the HP NEET PG counselling 2023 round 3.

Step 1: Go to the official website of HP NEET PG 2023 - amruhp.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the admissions tab

Step 3: After this, click on the MD/MS/DNB course link

Step 4: Fill out all the details in the NEET PG counselling application form 

Step 5: Upload all the documents as asked in the given format

Step 6: Submit the registration fees as per the category

Step 7: Download and print a hardcopy of the confirmation form for future use

Also Read: Calicut University MBA Results 2023 Out at results.uoc.ac.in, Get Direct Link Here
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Related Stories

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023