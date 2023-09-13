Calicut University MBA Results 2023 Out at results.uoc.ac.in, Get Direct Link Here

Calicut University Result 2023: Calicut University, Kerala has announced the semester-wise results of the MBA programs today, September 13, 2023. Students who have appeared for the semester-wise exams that were conducted for admission into (2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022 batches) can download their respective mark sheets by visiting the official websites - uoc.ac.in and results.uoc.ac.in.

Candidates need to fill out the necessary login credentials such as registration number and security code in the result login window to get their results. The University has announced the results of the M.A. MUSIC CCSS, MASTER OF LAWS Examination 11/2022 1st semester exams.

Check here the direct link for Calicut University Result 2023 for various semester or final examinations.

Courses Result release date Direct Links Master of Business Administration 1st Sem 1/2023 (2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022 Admissions) September 13, 2023 Click Here M.A. MUSIC CCSS Examination 11/2022 (2020, 2022 Admissions) 1st Sem September 12, 2023 Click Here MASTER OF LAWS Examination 11/2022 (2022 Admission) 1st Sem September 12, 2023 Click Here

Login credentials required to download the University of Calicut result 2023

Students need to enter the below-given details in the login window to get their scorecards online.

Registration number

Security code

How to check and download Calicut University result 2023 online?

Students who have appeared for the Calicut University, Kerala MBA 1st semester exams can follow the steps to download their results online.

Step 1: Go to the official result portal of Calicut University - results.uoc.ac.in

Step 2: Now, click on the direct result link available

Step 3: Enter all the necessary details as asked in the login window

Step 4: Go through the details provided on the marksheet and download it for future use

Also Read: NEET MDS 2023 Round 3 Choice Filling and Locking Process Ends Today, Seat Allotment Result on Sept 16

