  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Calicut University MBA Results 2023 Out at results.uoc.ac.in, Get Direct Link Here

Calicut University MBA Results 2023 Out at results.uoc.ac.in, Get Direct Link Here

Calicut University Result 2023: Calicut University has declared the semester-wise results for MBA courses. Candidates can download their marksheets at uoc.ac.in and results.uoc.ac.in. Check the details here.

jagran josh
Updated: Sep 13, 2023 13:40 IST
Calicut University Result 2023
Calicut University Result 2023

Calicut University Result 2023: Calicut University, Kerala has announced the semester-wise results of the MBA programs today, September 13, 2023. Students who have appeared for the semester-wise exams that were conducted for admission into (2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022 batches) can download their respective mark sheets by visiting the official websites - uoc.ac.in and results.uoc.ac.in.

Candidates need to fill out the necessary login credentials such as registration number and security code in the result login window to get their results. The University has announced the results of the M.A. MUSIC CCSS, MASTER OF LAWS Examination 11/2022 1st semester exams.

Check here the direct link for Calicut University Result 2023 for various semester or final examinations. 

Courses

Result release date

Direct Links

Master of Business Administration 1st Sem 1/2023 (2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022 Admissions) 

September 13, 2023

Click Here

M.A. MUSIC CCSS Examination 11/2022 (2020, 2022 Admissions) 1st Sem

September 12, 2023

Click Here

MASTER OF LAWS Examination 11/2022 (2022 Admission) 1st Sem

September 12, 2023

Click Here

Login credentials required to download the University of Calicut result 2023

Students need to enter the below-given details in the login window to get their scorecards online.

  • Registration number
  • Security code

How to check and download Calicut University result 2023 online?

Students who have appeared for the Calicut University, Kerala MBA 1st semester exams can follow the steps to download their results online.

Step 1: Go to the official result portal of Calicut University - results.uoc.ac.in

Step 2: Now, click on the direct result link available

Step 3: Enter all the necessary details as asked in the login window 

Step 4: Go through the details provided on the marksheet and download it for future use

Also Read: NEET MDS 2023 Round 3 Choice Filling and Locking Process Ends Today, Seat Allotment Result on Sept 16
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Related Stories

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023