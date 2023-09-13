NEET MDS 2023 Round 3 Choice Filling and Locking Process Ends Today, Seat Allotment Result on Sept 16

NEET MDS Counselling 2023: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will end the choice filling and locking window for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test - MDS (NEET MDS) round 3 today- September 13, 2023, in online mode. Candidates who are willing to get admission to MDS (Master of Dental Surgery) courses and have not made their choices yet can do it by visiting the official website: mcc.nic.in.

As per the given schedule, the choice filling and locking window will be open till 11.55 pm today: September 13, 2023. The counselling committee will release the seat allotment result on September 16, 2023. Candidates can click on the direct link given below to complete the choice filling process.

NEET MDS Round 3 Choice Filling and Locking Window - Direct Link (Click Here)

NEET MDS Counselling 2023 Round 3 Schedule

Candidates can check the revised schedule for round 1 of the NEET PG counselling 2023 in the table below:



Events Dates NEET choice filling, locking process September 13, 2023 Processing of seat allotment September 14 to 15, 2023 NEET MDS seat allocation result September 16, 2023 Uploading of documents by candidates on portal September 17, 2023 Joining/ reporting to the allotted institute September 18 to 25, 2023 Verification of joined candidates data by institutes sharing of data to MCC September 26 to 27, 2023

How to fill choices for NEET MDS counselling 2023 round 3?

Candidates are required to fill out the choices of course and colleges as per their preference. They can choose a minimum of 1 college to as many as they want. They can also check the steps that are mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of MCC - mcc.nic.in

Step 2: Now, click on the direct registration link available on the homepage

Step 3: Login using the required details and fill out the application form

Step 4: Fill out the choices and submit

Step 5: Download the confirmation page for future use

