Tamil Nadu NEET UG 2023 Mop up Round Registrations Closes Tomorrow, Check Steps To Register Here

Tamil Nadu NEET UG 2023 Counselling: The Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DME), Chennai will close the registrations for the Tamil Nadu NEET UG mop up round counselling tomorrow: September 14, 2023, in online mode. Those interested candidates who are yet to apply for the counselling can fill out the registration form through the official website - tnmedicalselection.net.

As per the given schedule, the last date to submit the counselling application form is September 14, 2023 (till 5 pm). The seat allotment process will start between September 15 to 16, 2023. The TN UG mop up round seat allotment result will be announced on September 17, 2023. The provisional seat allotment orders will be made available for the candidates from September 18 to 21, 2023 (upto 5 pm). Candidates can click on the direct link mentioned below to complete the registrations.

Tamil Nadu NEET UG 2023 Mop up Round Counselling Dates

Candidates can check the dates related to the Tamil Nadu NEET undergraduate counselling 2023 for the mop up round in the table mentioned below:

Events Dates Last date to submit the counselling registration form September 14, 2023 Processing of seat allotment September 15 to 16, 2023 Seat allotment result September 17, 2023 Provisional seat allotment orders September 18 to 21, 2023 (upto 5 pm)

How to register for Tamil Nadu NEET UG Mop up round 2023?

Candidates can follow the below-given steps to register for the Tamil Nadu NEET MBBS/BDS mop-up round 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website - tnmedicalselection.net

Step 2: Click on the direct link to register for Tamil Nadu NEET UG mop up round

Step 3: Enter the required details as asked

Step 4: Upload the necessary documents and submit the registration fee

Step 5: Download the registration confirmation page for future use

