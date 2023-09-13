  1. Home
Tamil Nadu NEET UG 2023 Mop up Round Registrations Closes Tomorrow, Check Steps To Register Here

Tamil Nadu NEET UG 2023 Counselling: DME, Chennai will close the registration process for the Tamil Nadu NEET UG mop up round counselling tomorrow: September 14, 2023. Candidates who are yet to apply for the counselling can register at tnmedicalselection.net. Check the details here.

jagran josh
Updated: Sep 13, 2023 12:07 IST
Tamil Nadu NEET UG 2023 Counselling: The Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DME), Chennai will close the registrations for the Tamil Nadu NEET UG mop up round counselling tomorrow: September 14, 2023, in online mode. Those interested candidates who are yet to apply for the counselling can fill out the registration form through the official website  - tnmedicalselection.net.

As per the given schedule, the last date to submit the counselling application form is September 14, 2023 (till 5 pm). The seat allotment process will start between September 15 to 16, 2023. The TN UG mop up round seat allotment result will be announced on September 17, 2023. The provisional seat allotment orders will be made available for the candidates from September 18 to 21, 2023 (upto 5 pm). Candidates can click on the direct link mentioned below to complete the registrations. 

Tamil Nadu NEET UG 2023 Counselling Mop Up Round Registration - Direct Link (Click Here)

Check the official notice here

Tamil Nadu NEET UG 2023 Mop up Round Counselling Dates

Candidates can check the dates related to the Tamil Nadu NEET undergraduate counselling 2023 for the mop up round in the table mentioned below:

Events

Dates

Last date to submit the counselling registration form

September 14, 2023

Processing of seat allotment

September 15 to 16, 2023

Seat allotment result 

September 17, 2023

Provisional seat allotment orders

September 18 to 21, 2023 (upto 5 pm)

How to register for Tamil Nadu NEET UG Mop up round 2023?

Candidates can follow the below-given steps to register for the Tamil Nadu NEET MBBS/BDS mop-up round 2023. 

Step 1: Visit the official website - tnmedicalselection.net

Step 2: Click on the direct link to register for Tamil Nadu NEET UG mop up round

Step 3: Enter the required details as asked 

Step 4: Upload the necessary documents and submit the registration fee

Step 5: Download the registration confirmation page for future use

