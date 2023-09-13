NATA 2023 Exam 4 Registration Window Closes Today, Admit Card To Be Out Tomorrow

NATA 2023 Exam 4 Registration: The Council of Architecture (COA) will close the registration window for the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) phase 4 examination today: September 13, 2023, at 8 pm. Those eligible and interested candidates who are yet to apply for the NATA exam can fill out the registration form by visiting the official website - nata.in.

Candidates need to enter the required login details such as application ID, password, and security code, in the login window to get themselves registered. As per the schedule, the examination authority will release the admit card for NATA phase 4 exam tomorrow: September 14, 2023. The NATA exam 4 is scheduled to be conducted on September 17, 2023. Candidates can also click on the direct link given below to complete their registrations.

NATA 2023 Test 4 Registrations - Direct Link (Click Here)

NATA 2023 Exam 4 Schedule

Candidates can go through the important dates related to the NATA 2023 exam 4 in the table mentioned below:

Events Dates NATA exam 4 registration ends September 13, 2023 (8 pm) Availability of admit cards September 14, 2023 Date and time of examination September 17, 2023 Declaration of results September 27, 2023

How to fill out the NATA 2023 exam 4 registration form?

Candidates interested in applying for the NATA phase 4 examination for the academic year of 2023 can follow the below-mentioned steps to complete the registrations.

Step 1: Visit the official website of NATA - nata.in

Step 2: Now, click on the direct registration link available on the top right corner of the homepage

Step 3: Fill out all the details in the NATA exam 4 application form

Step 4: Upload the required documents

Step 5: Make the payment of prescribed fees and click on submit to proceed

Step 6: Download and take a printout of it for future use

