  1. Home
  2. News
  3. NATA 2023 Exam 4 Registration Window Closes Today, Admit Card To Be Out Tomorrow

NATA 2023 Exam 4 Registration Window Closes Today, Admit Card To Be Out Tomorrow

NATA Exam 4 Registration: COA will close the registration window for the NATA exam 4 today: September 13, 2023, in online mode. Candidates can fill out the registration form through the official website - nata.in. Check the details here.

jagran josh
Updated: Sep 13, 2023 09:49 IST
NATA 2023 Exam 4 Registration
NATA 2023 Exam 4 Registration

NATA 2023 Exam 4 Registration: The Council of Architecture (COA) will close the registration window for the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) phase 4 examination today: September 13, 2023, at 8 pm. Those eligible and interested candidates who are yet to apply for the NATA exam can fill out the registration form by visiting the official website - nata.in.

Candidates need to enter the required login details such as application ID, password, and security code, in the login window to get themselves registered. As per the schedule, the examination authority will release the admit card for NATA phase 4 exam tomorrow: September 14, 2023. The NATA exam 4 is scheduled to be conducted on September 17, 2023. Candidates can also click on the direct link given below to complete their registrations. 

NATA 2023 Test 4 Registrations - Direct Link (Click Here)

NATA 2023 Exam 4 Schedule

Candidates can go through the important dates related to the NATA 2023 exam 4 in the table mentioned below:

Events

Dates

NATA exam 4 registration ends

September 13, 2023 (8 pm)

Availability of admit cards

September 14, 2023

Date and time of examination

September 17, 2023

Declaration of results

September 27, 2023

How to fill out the NATA 2023 exam 4 registration form?

Candidates interested in applying for the NATA phase 4 examination for the academic year of 2023 can follow the below-mentioned steps to complete the registrations.

Step 1: Visit the official website of NATA - nata.in

Step 2: Now, click on the direct registration link available on the top right corner of the homepage 

Step 3: Fill out all the details in the NATA exam 4 application form

Step 4: Upload the required documents 

Step 5: Make the payment of prescribed fees and click on submit to proceed

Step 6: Download and take a printout of it for future use

Also Read: karresults.nic.in 2023 Supplementary Result Out, Direct Link to Check Karnataka 2nd PUC Result
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023