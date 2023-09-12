karresults.nic.in 2023 Supplementary Result Out, Direct Link to Check Karnataka 2nd PUC Result

Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2023: The Department of Pre-University Education (DPUE) has announced the results of class 12 supplementary exams today: September 12, 2023, in online mode. Students who have appeared for the exams can check and download their scorecards through the official website - karresults.nic.in.

As per the media reports, out of the 1,21,179 students who have registered for the Karnataka 2nd PUC supplementary exam 2, as many as 1,19,183 students appeared for the supply exam and 41,961 students passed the exam.

To get the results, students are required to enter the necessary details such as registration number and subject combination in the result login window. As per the schedule, the examination authority conducted the 2nd PUC supply exams from August 21 to September 2, 2023. Students can click on the direct link mentioned below to download their marksheets.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2023 - Direct Link (Click Here)

Login details required to check karresults.nic.in 2nd PUC result 2023

Students are required to enter the below-given details in the login window to get their scores online.

Registration number

Subject combination

Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2023 Login Window

Students can check the image of the result login window below:

How to check and download the Karnataka 2nd PUC supplementary result 2023 online?

The Karnataka 2nd PUC supplementary result 2023 can be checked online. Students can follow the below-given steps to download the scorecard.

Step 1: Go to the official website - karresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the direct link to check the 2nd PUC supplementary results 2023 available on the screen

Step 3: A new login window will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Enter the required details as required and submit

Step 5: The Karnataka 2nd PUC supply results 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 6: Go through the results and download the scorecard

Step 7: Print a hardcopy of it for future use

