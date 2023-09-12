MP NEET UG Mop Up Round Choice Filling Facility Closes Today, Seat Allotment List On Sept 15

MP NEET UG Counselling 2023: The Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Madhya Pradesh will close the choice-filling facility for the MP National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) counselling mop-up round today: September 12, 2023, in online mode. Candidates can fill out their MP NEET choices through the official website: dme.mponline.gov.in.

As per the released schedule, candidates can make their choices by 11.59 pm today: September 12. The state counselling committee will release the MP NEET UG seat allotment result 2023 for the mop-up round on September 15, 2023. Those who opted for upgradation and do not exercise fresh choice-filling will not be considered for the seat allotment and will remain admitted in the previously allotted medical college. Candidates can click on the direct link mentioned below to complete the choice-filling process.

MP NEET UG Counselling 2023 Mop-Up Round Dates

Candidates can check the mop up round schedule for the Madhya Pradesh MP NEET counselling 2023 in the table given below:

Events Dates Choice filling and locking facility closes September 12, 2023 (till 11.59 pm) Announcement of MP seat allotment result mop-up round September 15, 2023 Reporting at allotted Medical/Dental college September 16 to 21, 2023

How to fill choices for MP UG Medical and Dental Counselling 2023?

Registered candidates can fill out their choices for admission to NEET UG mop round counselling 2023 They can follow the below-given steps to know how to fill their choices.

Step 1: Visit the official website - dme.mponline.gov.in

Step 2: Now, login through the candidate’s portal by entering the required details

Step 3: The list of the available seats, colleges and programmes will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: After this, select and make the preferences of MBBS colleges and programmes

Step 5: Lock the choices made before the final deadline

Step 6: Download the confirmation page for future use

