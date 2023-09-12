CBSE Board Exam 2024 Private Registrations For Class 10, 12 Candidates To Begin Today At cbse.gov.in, Check Fees And Schedule Here

CBSE Board Exam 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education will start the registration process for the CBSE Board exams 2024 for the private students of classes 10th and 12th today: September 12, 2023, in online mode. Those eligible and interested candidates can register themselves through the official website - cbse.gov.in. The last date to register is October 11, 2023.

As per the official notification, candidates who have been placed in the compartment category or wish to appear to improve their performance in one or more subjects can also apply for private registrations. Applicants can only apply for the subjects that are auto-generated in the system.

According to the given instructions, a fresh (new) roll number will be allotted by the board officials for the candidates appearing in 2024. In no case, the candidates will be allowed to appear with the previous year's roll number. The direct link to the private candidate's portal is given below, candidates can apply for the CBSE board exams for the academic year 2024 by clicking on it.

CBSE Board Exam 2024 Private Registrations - Direct Link (Click Here)

CBSE Board Exam 2024 Class 10th, 12th Private Registrations Dates

Candidates can check the dates related to the CBSE board exam 2024 class 10th, and 12th private registrations in the table below:

Events Dates Registration commences September 12, 2023 Last date to register for CBSE Board exam 2024 for private candidates October 11, 2023 Fee payment facility with late fees October 12 to 19, 2023

CBSE Board 2024 Private Registration Fees

Candidates are required to make the payment of the prescribed amount of registration fee in the due course of time. They can check the exam fee details in the table below:

Examination fees Rs 1,500 for 5 subjects

Rs 300 per subject for each extra subject Exam fee for compartment, additional, improvement exam Rs 300 per subject Practical fee Rs 150 each for practical, project work subject With late fee Rs 2,000 per candidate in addition to the normal fee





